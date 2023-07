div style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund pursues its investment objectives by primarily investing in preferred securities and other income producing securities, including convertible securities, debt securities, common stocks, derivatives, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and securities of other investment companies such as closed-end funds (exchange traded only) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”)./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%" /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in preferred and debt securities. Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC (“Red Cedar” or a “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, retains broad discretion to allocate the Fund’s investments across various asset classes. Preferred securities in which the Fund may invest include traditional and convertible preferreds, and hybrid preferreds. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors, such as the finance sector./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%" /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities, investment grade corporate debt instruments, investment grade municipal bonds, mortgage-backed (including collateralized mortgage backed-securities) and asset-backed securities and below investment grade securities. Investment grade securities are those rated at the time of acquisition Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- or higher by Standard amp; Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“Samp;P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by Samp;P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by Red Cedar to be of comparable quality. Below investment grade securities are also known as “high yield” or “junk” securities./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%" /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund may utilize derivatives, including futures, forward contracts, options, swaps, and other various derivative products. The Fund’s use of derivative instruments may be for enhancing returns, hedging against market risks, or providing synthetic exposure to specific industries or securities. The Fund intends to use futures and swaps to hedge against general market risk, while it intends to use interest rate swaps and credit default swaps to hedge against interest rate risk and credit risk, respectively. The Fund will use options to hedge against market risk and to enhance returns and gain synthetic exposure to a security without holding the underlying asset./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%" /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"The Fund may invest its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities traded outside of the United States, U.S. Dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers traded in the United States and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%" /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:110%"Red Cedar seeks to identify securities which it believes offer significantly higher yields than U.S. Treasury securities of comparable maturity, while striving to maintain stability of principal and preserving good overall credit quality through extensive credit analysis and broad diversification across security types. Red Cedar selects preferred securities based upon a review of yield characteristics, call provisions, credit quality and ratings, and ability to continue paying dividends, among other features. In evaluating and selecting debt securities, Red Cedar balances various factors, including increased yield as compared to U.S. Treasuries, maturity, call provisions and credit quality. Convertible preferred and debt securities are additionally evaluated on various features including conversion rights, conversion ratio, likelihood of conversion, and value of the underlying security into which the convertible security may convert, among others. Red Cedar selects common stocks based on the company’s business and financial strength and dividend history and policy, as well as ability to potentially grow dividend distributions. The Fund will generally sell a security if its full valuation is realized, if better opportunities are identified, if news alters the Fund’s advisor’s investment thesis, if the security’s credit quality deteriorates, or if the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests./span/div