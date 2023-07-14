Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies and will invest at least 75% of its net assets in securities of companies located outside of the United States. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index were between $34.05 million and $14.4 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach, employing both fundamental research and quantitative tools, that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. The strategy invests in stocks that it believes are profitable, undervalued on a range of valuation metrics, and exhibit low levels of leverage. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices and whose shares are bought and sold on securities exchanges. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign (non-U.S.) companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund generally will invest in securities of companies located in different countries and regions. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.