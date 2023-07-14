Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.9%
1 yr return
6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$45.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.2%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies and will invest at least 75% of its net assets in securities of companies located outside of the United States. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index were between $34.05 million and $14.4 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach, employing both fundamental research and quantitative tools, that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. The strategy invests in stocks that it believes are profitable, undervalued on a range of valuation metrics, and exhibit low levels of leverage. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices and whose shares are bought and sold on securities exchanges. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign (non-U.S.) companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund generally will invest in securities of companies located in different countries and regions. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.
|Period
|ADVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|4.5%
|22.6%
|98.78%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|6.7%
|26.2%
|98.78%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-3.8%
|9.9%
|89.74%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.6%
|5.4%
|45.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|6.6%
|40.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.3%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|93.83%
|2021
|5.7%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|12.82%
|2020
|4.7%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|15.38%
|2019
|5.0%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|40.85%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|10.14%
|Period
|ADVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-15.4%
|22.6%
|91.46%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-16.0%
|26.2%
|91.46%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-3.8%
|9.7%
|89.74%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.6%
|7.0%
|66.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|8.8%
|36.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.3%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|93.83%
|2021
|5.7%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|12.82%
|2020
|4.7%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|15.38%
|2019
|5.0%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|40.85%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|11.59%
|ADVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.3 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|91.46%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|2
|4427
|79.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.97 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|91.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.24%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|45.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.40%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|85.19%
|Cash
|6.89%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|8.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|58.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|59.26%
|Other
|-2.29%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|98.77%
|ADVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|13.92%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|48.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|100.00%
|ADVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ADVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|14.29%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|59.21%
|ADVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.32%
|0.00%
|2.79%
|35.37%
|ADVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ADVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.98%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|65.43%
|ADVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.815
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Kevin A. Ross, CFA, serves as a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2013, Kevin was an International Equity Analyst at Driehaus Capital Management in Chicago. He also worked as a Senior Research Associate at Raymond James with a focus on the real estate industry. Kevin holds a BSBA in finance and international business from Washington University – St. Louis and an MBA from the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business with concentrations in finance, international business, and economics. Kevin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Marco P. Priani, CFA, CPA, FRM, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2006, Marco worked for more than ten years as a partner in the Corporate Bankruptcy firm of Priani, Claps & Caamaño in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He also worked as a risk manager intern for Deutsche Postbank in Bonn, Germany. Marco holds a JD from the Universidad de Buenos Aires, an MA in law and finance from the Universidad del CEMA, an MBA in analytic finance and accounting from the University of Chicago, and an LLM from the Northwestern University School of Law. Marco is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM), a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and has passed the Uniform CPA Examination. He is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian, German, French and Portuguese.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.63
|18.43
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...