Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
ADVJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.23 -0.1 -0.75%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ADVLX) Primary Inv (ADVJX)
ADVJX (Mutual Fund)

Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.23 -0.1 -0.75%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ADVLX) Primary Inv (ADVJX)
ADVJX (Mutual Fund)

Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.23 -0.1 -0.75%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ADVLX) Primary Inv (ADVJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund

ADVJX | Fund

$13.23

$45.3 M

1.19%

$0.16

2.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$45.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund

ADVJX | Fund

$13.23

$45.3 M

1.19%

$0.16

2.21%

ADVJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vaughan Nelson
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Ross

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies and will invest at least 75% of its net assets in securities of companies located outside of the United States. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index were between $34.05 million and $14.4 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach, employing both fundamental research and quantitative tools, that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. The strategy invests in stocks that it believes are profitable, undervalued on a range of valuation metrics, and exhibit low levels of leverage. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices and whose shares are bought and sold on securities exchanges. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign (non-U.S.) companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund generally will invest in securities of companies located in different countries and regions. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.

Read More

ADVJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% 4.5% 22.6% 100.00%
1 Yr 5.9% 6.7% 26.2% 100.00%
3 Yr 2.2%* -3.8% 9.9% 91.03%
5 Yr N/A* -5.6% 5.4% 33.33%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 6.6% 55.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -35.4% -11.5% 95.06%
2021 5.6% -3.5% 8.5% 14.10%
2020 4.7% 1.0% 6.6% 10.26%
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% -0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -15.4% 22.6% 92.68%
1 Yr 5.9% -16.0% 26.2% 92.68%
3 Yr 2.2%* -3.8% 9.7% 91.03%
5 Yr N/A* -5.6% 7.0% 25.00%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 8.8% 53.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -35.4% -11.5% 95.06%
2021 5.6% -3.5% 8.5% 14.10%
2020 4.7% 1.0% 6.6% 10.26%
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% -0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ADVJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADVJX Category Low Category High ADVJX % Rank
Net Assets 45.3 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 92.68%
Number of Holdings 93 2 4427 80.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.97 M 2.54 M 420 M 92.59%
Weighting of Top 10 16.24% 2.3% 100.0% 46.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  2. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  3. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  4. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  5. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  6. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  7. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  8. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  9. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%
  10. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVJX % Rank
Stocks 		95.40% 87.39% 99.95% 86.42%
Cash 		6.89% -0.19% 13.01% 9.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 60.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.32%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 62.96%
Other 		-2.29% -2.29% 1.64% 100.00%

ADVJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.21% 0.07% 2.73% 6.33%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 1.04% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 40.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ADVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 1.00% 185.00% 60.53%

ADVJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADVJX Category Low Category High ADVJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.19% 0.00% 2.79% 79.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADVJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADVJX Category Low Category High ADVJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% 0.03% 2.41% 79.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADVJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADVJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Ross

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Kevin A. Ross, CFA, serves as a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2013, Kevin was an International Equity Analyst at Driehaus Capital Management in Chicago. He also worked as a Senior Research Associate at Raymond James with a focus on the real estate industry. Kevin holds a BSBA in finance and international business from Washington University – St. Louis and an MBA from the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business with concentrations in finance, international business, and economics. Kevin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.

Marco Priani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Marco P. Priani, CFA, CPA, FRM, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2006, Marco worked for more than ten years as a partner in the Corporate Bankruptcy firm of Priani, Claps & Caamaño in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He also worked as a risk manager intern for Deutsche Postbank in Bonn, Germany. Marco holds a JD from the Universidad de Buenos Aires, an MA in law and finance from the Universidad del CEMA, an MBA in analytic finance and accounting from the University of Chicago, and an LLM from the Northwestern University School of Law. Marco is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM), a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and has passed the Uniform CPA Examination. He is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian, German, French and Portuguese.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×