Trending ETFs

ADVIX (Mutual Fund)

ADVIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION – Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund

ADVIX | Fund

$13.38

$34 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$34 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION – Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund

ADVIX | Fund

$13.38

$34 M

0.00%

-

ADVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION – Vaughan Nelson International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisory Research
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies and will invest at least 75% of its net assets in securities of companies located outside of the United States. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of October 31, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index were between $41.3 million and $9.7 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach, employing both fundamental research and quantitative tools, that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. The strategy invests in stocks that it believes are profitable, undervalued on a range of valuation metrics, and exhibit low levels of leverage. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices and whose shares are bought and sold on securities exchanges. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign (non-U.S.) companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund generally will invest in securities of companies located in different countries and regions. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.

Read More

ADVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.8% 26.5% 19.57%
1 Yr N/A -17.2% 40.0% 9.09%
3 Yr N/A* -14.6% 12.0% 5.13%
5 Yr -0.7%* -6.1% 11.5% 19.23%
10 Yr 1.2%* -2.4% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 5.8% 30.2% 7.14%
2021 N/A -38.7% -11.3% 10.26%
2020 -0.9% 2.6% 36.0% 71.05%
2019 5.0% -17.2% 47.1% 21.43%
2018 -3.7% -13.0% 4.7% 72.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.8% 26.5% 19.57%
1 Yr N/A -17.2% 40.0% 9.09%
3 Yr N/A* -12.7% 12.1% 5.13%
5 Yr -0.7%* -2.6% 13.4% 19.23%
10 Yr 3.8%* -2.2% 4.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 5.8% 30.2% 7.14%
2021 N/A -31.4% -11.1% 10.26%
2020 -0.9% 8.8% 38.0% 39.47%
2019 5.0% -17.2% 52.1% 46.43%
2018 -3.7% -12.3% 8.1% 60.00%

NAV & Total Return History

ADVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADVIX Category Low Category High ADVIX % Rank
Net Assets 34 M 2.28 M 10.8 B 76.60%
Number of Holdings 86 10 4747 76.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.58 M 780 K 2 B 89.13%
Weighting of Top 10 22.29% 3.5% 99.7% 52.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UMB MONEY MARKET FIDUCIARY / 4.63%
  2. Marlowe PLC 3.07%
  3. TKC Corp 1.98%
  4. JSB Co Ltd 1.93%
  5. Zenkoku Hosho Co Ltd 1.91%
  6. Atea ASA 1.78%
  7. Kaga Electronics Co Ltd 1.76%
  8. Ebro Foods SA 1.75%
  9. Ship Healthcare Holdings Inc 1.74%
  10. Aker ASA 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.00% 17.54% 100.00% 2.17%
Cash 		5.70% 0.00% 82.46% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 32.61%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 2.15% 69.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 3.03% 43.48%

ADVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.50% 13.43% 20.45%
Management Fee N/A 0.36% 1.50% 53.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% 80.00%

Sales Fees

ADVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 30.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 178.00% 62.22%

ADVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADVIX Category Low Category High ADVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 36.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADVIX Category Low Category High ADVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.13% 5.62% 63.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 13.52 5.45 9.92

