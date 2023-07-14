Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

Net Assets

$22.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ADVGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Advisory Research Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Square
  • Inception Date
    Nov 16, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    2123678
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Swaim

Fund Description

div style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%"Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations generally within the ranges of the Russell 2000 Value Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Value Index was between $93.2 million and $19.5 billion. The Fund’s investments in equity securities primarily include common stock, preferred securities and convertible securities. While the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, it may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, investments in such foreign issuers is not expected to exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund follows an investing style that favors value investments./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%"Advisory Research, Inc.’s (“ARI” or “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund's investment sub-adviser, investment process is a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations relative to net asset value. The Sub-Adviser employs a four-step investment process. First, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitative screen to identify a group of value-oriented securities. Second, the Sub-Adviser conducts a thorough fundamental analysis of each company, focusing on key balance sheet information to determine the net asset value of the company. In the third step, the Sub-Adviser analyzes the companies’ senior management and their business plans with the goal of identifying competent senior management teams that are committed to unlocking value. Finally, the portfolio management team determines whether to buy, wait or pass on those companies that have passed the first three steps. The Sub-Adviser also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk when selecting foreign (non-U.S.) securities./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%" /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%"The Fund also may invest in American, European, and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets./span/div
ADVGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -12.7% 217.8% 21.81%
1 Yr 3.9% -58.4% 200.0% 50.58%
3 Yr 4.3%* -23.0% 64.4% 69.67%
5 Yr -7.1%* -15.2% 29.3% 96.00%
10 Yr -4.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 96.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -65.1% 22.3% 88.35%
2021 9.8% -25.3% 25.5% 29.60%
2020 -4.4% -8.4% 56.7% 97.42%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.18%
2018 -7.4% -9.4% 3.1% 99.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -12.7% 217.8% 20.41%
1 Yr 3.9% -58.4% 200.0% 48.27%
3 Yr 4.3%* -23.0% 64.4% 70.00%
5 Yr -7.1%* -14.9% 32.0% 97.59%
10 Yr 0.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 87.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -65.1% 22.3% 88.35%
2021 9.8% -25.3% 25.5% 29.69%
2020 -4.4% -8.4% 56.7% 97.42%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.83%
2018 -7.4% -8.9% 3.3% 99.44%

NAV & Total Return History

ADVGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADVGX Category Low Category High ADVGX % Rank
Net Assets 22.6 M 1 M 151 B 95.44%
Number of Holdings 38 2 1727 90.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.2 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 93.47%
Weighting of Top 10 41.57% 5.0% 99.2% 9.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Denbury Inc Ordinary Shares - New 5.25%
  2. Switch Inc Class A 4.84%
  3. Performance Food Group Co 4.55%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.55%
  5. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 4.50%
  6. Asbury Automotive Group Inc 4.20%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.14%
  8. Enstar Group Ltd 4.12%
  9. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc 4.09%
  10. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc 4.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.38% 28.02% 125.26% 68.49%
Cash 		2.61% -88.20% 71.98% 30.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 60.22%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 56.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 57.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 58.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVGX % Rank
Industrials 		20.17% 0.00% 42.76% 2.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.93% 0.00% 22.74% 0.50%
Financial Services 		19.86% 0.00% 58.05% 41.98%
Energy 		14.60% 0.00% 54.00% 4.66%
Technology 		6.99% 0.00% 54.02% 88.45%
Healthcare 		6.06% 0.00% 30.08% 98.09%
Consumer Defense 		4.67% 0.00% 34.10% 85.12%
Basic Materials 		3.87% 0.00% 21.69% 37.74%
Communication Services 		3.84% 0.00% 26.58% 77.22%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 95.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 93.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVGX % Rank
US 		94.11% 24.51% 121.23% 45.41%
Non US 		3.27% 0.00% 41.42% 56.41%

ADVGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.04% 45.41% 14.81%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 77.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 50.58%

Sales Fees

ADVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 26.32%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 488.00% 60.49%

ADVGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADVGX Category Low Category High ADVGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 41.61% 83.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADVGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADVGX Category Low Category High ADVGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -1.51% 4.28% 91.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADVGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ADVGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Swaim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2009

12.55

12.6%

Matthew K. Swaim, CFA, serves as a Portfolio Manager, a Managing Director, and Chair of the Executive Committee for Advisory Research. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Matthew worked in the assurance and business advisory group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Matthew holds a BS in accounting and business administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Matthew is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and has passed the Uniform CPA Examination.

Bruce Zessar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Bruce M. Zessar, JD, CFA, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2004, Bruce was a co-founder and principal of Oasis Legal Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company. Bruce is a former partner in the law firm of Sidley Austin, where he practiced financial markets-related law, including securities, antitrust, and intellectual property for 12 years. Bruce holds an AB, magna cum laude, in economics from Harvard University and a JD, with distinction, from Stanford Law School. Bruce is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.

Christopher Harvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Christopher R. Harvey, CFA, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2015, Chris was the Director of Research and a member of the Investment Committee at Zuckerman Investment Group. Previous to that, Chris was a Vice President at Legg Mason Investment Counsel and senior equity analyst at William Harris Investors. Chris holds a BA from Clark University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Chris is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

