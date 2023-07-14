div style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%"Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations generally within the ranges of the Russell 2000 Value Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Value Index was between $93.2 million and $19.5 billion. The Fund’s investments in equity securities primarily include common stock, preferred securities and convertible securities. While the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, it may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, investments in such foreign issuers is not expected to exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund follows an investing style that favors value investments./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"spanbr//span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%"Advisory Research, Inc.’s (“ARI” or “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund's investment sub-adviser, investment process is a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations relative to net asset value. The Sub-Adviser employs a four-step investment process. First, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitative screen to identify a group of value-oriented securities. Second, the Sub-Adviser conducts a thorough fundamental analysis of each company, focusing on key balance sheet information to determine the net asset value of the company. In the third step, the Sub-Adviser analyzes the companies’ senior management and their business plans with the goal of identifying competent senior management teams that are committed to unlocking value. Finally, the portfolio management team determines whether to buy, wait or pass on those companies that have passed the first three steps. The Sub-Adviser also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk when selecting foreign (non-U.S.) securities./span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%" /span/divdiv style="text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Garamond',serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:120%"The Fund also may invest in American, European, and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets./span/div