Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
Net Assets
$22.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.6%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ADVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|21.81%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|50.58%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|69.67%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|96.00%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|96.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|88.35%
|2021
|9.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|29.60%
|2020
|-4.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|97.42%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|80.18%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|99.16%
|Period
|ADVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|20.41%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|48.27%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|70.00%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|97.59%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|87.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|88.35%
|2021
|9.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|29.69%
|2020
|-4.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|97.42%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|80.83%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|99.44%
|ADVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.6 M
|1 M
|151 B
|95.44%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|2
|1727
|90.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.2 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|93.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.57%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|9.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.38%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|68.49%
|Cash
|2.61%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|30.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|60.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|56.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|57.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|58.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVGX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.17%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|2.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.93%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|0.50%
|Financial Services
|19.86%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|41.98%
|Energy
|14.60%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|4.66%
|Technology
|6.99%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|88.45%
|Healthcare
|6.06%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|98.09%
|Consumer Defense
|4.67%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|85.12%
|Basic Materials
|3.87%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|37.74%
|Communication Services
|3.84%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|77.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|95.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|93.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVGX % Rank
|US
|94.11%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|45.41%
|Non US
|3.27%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|56.41%
|ADVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|14.81%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|50.58%
|ADVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|26.32%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|60.49%
|ADVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.11%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|83.51%
|ADVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ADVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|91.46%
|ADVGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$1.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2009
12.55
12.6%
Matthew K. Swaim, CFA, serves as a Portfolio Manager, a Managing Director, and Chair of the Executive Committee for Advisory Research. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Matthew worked in the assurance and business advisory group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Matthew holds a BS in accounting and business administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Matthew is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and has passed the Uniform CPA Examination.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Bruce M. Zessar, JD, CFA, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2004, Bruce was a co-founder and principal of Oasis Legal Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company. Bruce is a former partner in the law firm of Sidley Austin, where he practiced financial markets-related law, including securities, antitrust, and intellectual property for 12 years. Bruce holds an AB, magna cum laude, in economics from Harvard University and a JD, with distinction, from Stanford Law School. Bruce is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Christopher R. Harvey, CFA, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2015, Chris was the Director of Research and a member of the Investment Committee at Zuckerman Investment Group. Previous to that, Chris was a Vice President at Legg Mason Investment Counsel and senior equity analyst at William Harris Investors. Chris holds a BA from Clark University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Chris is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
