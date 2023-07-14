Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.4%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.28%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Dynamic Dividend Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of certain domestic and foreign corporations that pay dividend income that it believes are undervalued relative to the market and to the securities’ historic valuations. Net assets include the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes. Corporations that pay dividend income may also include companies that have announced a special dividend or announced that they will pay dividends within six months. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include primarily common stocks. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
The Fund may invest without limitation in the securities of foreign issuers that are publicly traded in the United States or on foreign exchanges, provided that no more than 25% of its net assets are invested in emerging markets. An “emerging market” country is any country that is determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market countries generally include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom and most countries located in Western Europe. The Adviser defines “Western Europe” as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced U.S. federal income tax rates for “qualified dividend income” created by the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003, and is defined in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, as dividends received during the taxable year from domestic and qualified foreign corporations. A qualified foreign corporation is defined as any corporation that is incorporated in a possession of the United States or is eligible for the benefits of a comprehensive income tax treaty with the United States.
In the event that the Adviser determines that a particular company’s dividends qualify for favorable U.S. federal tax treatment, the Adviser intends to invest in the equity securities of the company prior to the ex-dividend date (i.e. the date when shareholders no longer are eligible for dividends) and intends to hold the security for at least 61 days during a 121-day period which begins on the date that is 60 days before the ex-dividend date to enable Fund shareholders to take advantage of the reduced U.S. federal tax rates. During this period, the Fund will not hedge its risk of loss with respect to these securities.
In order to achieve its dividend, the Fund may participate in a number of dividend capture strategies. These strategies may include the Fund engaging in active and frequent trading which may result in higher turnover and associated transaction costs for the Fund. There is the potential for market loss on the shares that are held for a short period, although the Adviser seeks to use these strategies to generate additional income with limited impact on the construction of the core portfolio.
In managing the assets of the Fund, the Adviser generally pursues a value-oriented approach. The Adviser seeks to identify investment opportunities in equity securities of dividend paying companies, including companies that it believes are undervalued relative to the market and to the securities’ historic valuations. Factors that the Adviser considers include fundamental factors such as earnings growth, cash flow, and historical payment of dividends.
ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) analysis is fully integrated into investment decisions for all equity holdings. As such, although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and evaluates ESG factors as part of the investment research process and this analysis forms an integral component of the Adviser’s investment analysis for all companies.
The Fund’s investment strategies may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.
|Period
|ADVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|47.99%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|55.91%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|61.56%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|56.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|82.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|77.42%
|2021
|5.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|68.77%
|2020
|1.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|4.2%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|ADVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|199 K
|133 B
|69.74%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|1
|9075
|40.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.7 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|76.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.40%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|83.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|1.65%
|Cash
|1.56%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|98.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|40.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|48.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|33.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|36.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVDX % Rank
|Technology
|17.76%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|66.08%
|Financial Services
|16.38%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|51.54%
|Healthcare
|12.91%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|50.88%
|Industrials
|10.69%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|38.88%
|Consumer Defense
|8.90%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|25.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.70%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|73.46%
|Basic Materials
|5.89%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|20.59%
|Utilities
|5.72%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|13.88%
|Communication Services
|5.62%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|68.50%
|Energy
|4.37%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|24.67%
|Real Estate
|4.06%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|27.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVDX % Rank
|Non US
|49.23%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|9.80%
|US
|49.21%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|85.79%
|ADVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|40.36%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|96.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|ADVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|76.04%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.28%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|83.03%
|ADVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.69%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|33.48%
|ADVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ADVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.26%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|0.57%
|ADVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 21, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2012
9.47
9.5%
Josh Duitz is Deputy Head of Global Equities at abrdn. Josh is responsible for managing the Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Fund, Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Income Fund, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Dynamic Dividend Fund, and the Aberdeen SICAV Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AIFRX, ASGI, AOD, AGD, ADVDX, ABGDDAD). Josh joined abrdn in 2018 from Alpine Woods Capital Management where he was a Portfolio Manager. Previously, Josh worked for Bear Stearns where he was a Managing Director, Principal and traded international equities. Prior to that, Josh worked for Arthur Andersen where he was a senior auditor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2018
4.24
4.2%
Martin is an Investment Director in the Global Equity Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Martin joined the company in 2001, from Murray Johnstone. Martin has held a number of roles including Trader and SRI Analyst on the Global Equity Team; he also spent two years as a Portfolio Analyst on the Fixed Income Team in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
