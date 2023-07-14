Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.28%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ADVDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn Dynamic Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Josh Duitz

Fund Description

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Dynamic Dividend Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of certain domestic and foreign corporations that pay dividend income that it believes are undervalued relative to the market and to the securities’ historic valuations. Net assets include the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes. Corporations that pay dividend income may also include companies that have announced a special dividend or announced that they will pay dividends within six months. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include primarily common stocks. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest without limitation in the securities of foreign issuers that are publicly traded in the United States or on foreign exchanges, provided that no more than 25% of its net assets are invested in emerging markets. An “emerging market” country is any country that is determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Emerging market countries generally include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom and most countries located in Western Europe. The Adviser defines “Western Europe” as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced U.S. federal income tax rates for “qualified dividend income” created by the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003, and is defined in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, as dividends received during the taxable year from domestic and qualified foreign corporations. A qualified foreign corporation is defined as any corporation that is incorporated in a possession of the United States or is eligible for the benefits of a comprehensive income tax treaty with the United States.

In the event that the Adviser determines that a particular company’s dividends qualify for favorable U.S. federal tax treatment, the Adviser intends to invest in the equity securities of the company prior to the ex-dividend date (i.e. the date when shareholders no longer are eligible for dividends) and intends to hold the security for at least 61 days during a 121-day period which begins on the date that is 60 days before the ex-dividend date to enable Fund shareholders to take advantage of the reduced U.S. federal tax rates. During this period, the Fund will not hedge its risk of loss with respect to these securities.

In order to achieve its dividend, the Fund may participate in a number of dividend capture strategies. These strategies may include the Fund engaging in active and frequent trading which may result in higher turnover and associated transaction costs for the Fund. There is the potential for market loss on the shares that are held for a short period, although the Adviser seeks to use these strategies to generate additional income with limited impact on the construction of the core portfolio.

In managing the assets of the Fund, the Adviser generally pursues a value-oriented approach. The Adviser seeks to identify investment opportunities in equity securities of dividend paying companies, including companies that it believes are undervalued relative to the market and to the securities’ historic valuations. Factors that the Adviser considers include fundamental factors such as earnings growth, cash flow, and historical payment of dividends.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) analysis is fully integrated into investment decisions for all equity holdings. As such, although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and evaluates ESG factors as part of the investment research process and this analysis forms an integral component of the Adviser’s investment analysis for all companies.

The Fund’s investment strategies may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.

ADVDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -35.6% 29.2% 47.99%
1 Yr 7.1% 17.3% 252.4% 55.91%
3 Yr 3.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 61.56%
5 Yr 0.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 56.11%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 82.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -24.3% 957.1% 77.42%
2021 5.1% -38.3% 47.1% 68.77%
2020 1.2% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 4.2% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -35.6% 29.2% 48.88%
1 Yr 7.1% 11.4% 252.4% 51.48%
3 Yr 3.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 59.37%
5 Yr 1.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 54.50%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 80.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -24.3% 957.1% 77.42%
2021 5.1% -33.1% 47.1% 67.64%
2020 1.2% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 4.3% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ADVDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADVDX Category Low Category High ADVDX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 199 K 133 B 69.74%
Number of Holdings 99 1 9075 40.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.7 M -18 M 37.6 B 76.65%
Weighting of Top 10 18.40% 9.1% 100.0% 83.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.42%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 2.07%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 61.84% 125.47% 1.65%
Cash 		1.56% -174.70% 23.12% 98.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 40.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 48.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 33.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 36.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVDX % Rank
Technology 		17.76% 0.00% 49.87% 66.08%
Financial Services 		16.38% 0.00% 38.42% 51.54%
Healthcare 		12.91% 0.00% 35.42% 50.88%
Industrials 		10.69% 0.00% 44.06% 38.88%
Consumer Defense 		8.90% 0.00% 73.28% 25.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.70% 0.00% 40.94% 73.46%
Basic Materials 		5.89% 0.00% 38.60% 20.59%
Utilities 		5.72% 0.00% 29.12% 13.88%
Communication Services 		5.62% 0.00% 57.66% 68.50%
Energy 		4.37% 0.00% 21.15% 24.67%
Real Estate 		4.06% 0.00% 39.48% 27.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVDX % Rank
Non US 		49.23% 0.58% 99.46% 9.80%
US 		49.21% 0.13% 103.82% 85.79%

ADVDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.01% 44.27% 40.36%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.82% 96.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

ADVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 76.04%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.28% 0.00% 395.00% 83.03%

ADVDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADVDX Category Low Category High ADVDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.69% 0.00% 3.26% 33.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADVDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADVDX Category Low Category High ADVDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.26% -4.27% 12.65% 0.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADVDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ADVDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Josh Duitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2012

9.47

9.5%

Josh Duitz is Deputy Head of Global Equities at abrdn. Josh is responsible for managing the Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Fund, Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Income Fund, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Dynamic Dividend Fund, and the Aberdeen SICAV Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AIFRX, ASGI, AOD, AGD, ADVDX, ABGDDAD). Josh joined abrdn in 2018 from Alpine Woods Capital Management where he was a Portfolio Manager. Previously, Josh worked for Bear Stearns where he was a Managing Director, Principal and traded international equities. Prior to that, Josh worked for Arthur Andersen where he was a senior auditor.

Martin Connaghan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Martin is an Investment Director in the Global Equity Team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Martin joined the company in 2001, from Murray Johnstone. Martin has held a number of roles including Trader and SRI Analyst on the Global Equity Team; he also spent two years as a Portfolio Analyst on the Fixed Income Team in London.

Ruairidh Finlayson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

