In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers initially identify an eligible universe of growth stocks then use quantitative and qualitative management techniques in a multi-step process. First, the managers rank stocks, primarily large capitalization, publicly traded U.S. companies from most attractive to least attractive based on an objective set of measures, including valuation, quality, growth, and sentiment. The portfolio managers then review the output of the quantitative model and also consider other factors such as economic events, corporate announcements, risk management, transaction costs and liquidity, to build a portfolio that they believe will provide a balance between risk and return.

The portfolio managers generally sell a stock when they believe it has become less attractive relative to other opportunities, its risk characteristics outweigh its return opportunity or specific events alter its prospects.