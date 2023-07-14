Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$572 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.1%
Expense Ratio 3.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 161.76%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ADOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|77.65%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|36.87%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|72.56%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|37.33%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|30.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|68.21%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|82.04%
|2020
|11.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|3.73%
|2019
|1.8%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|63.16%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|34.69%
|Period
|ADOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|74.30%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|35.75%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|72.22%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|39.73%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|51.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|68.21%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|81.44%
|2020
|11.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|3.73%
|2019
|1.8%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|63.16%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|43.54%
|ADOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADOCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|572 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|23.46%
|Number of Holdings
|195
|3
|2670
|34.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-85.5 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|98.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.10%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|47.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADOCX % Rank
|Cash
|59.40%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|24.56%
|Stocks
|41.61%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|73.84%
|Other
|0.41%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|27.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|83.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|81.18%
|Bonds
|-1.42%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|99.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADOCX % Rank
|Technology
|23.80%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|20.00%
|Healthcare
|22.42%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.00%
|Industrials
|17.25%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|10.67%
|Energy
|9.59%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|15.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.53%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|55.33%
|Financial Services
|8.18%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|78.67%
|Consumer Defense
|3.55%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|75.33%
|Communication Services
|2.52%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|84.67%
|Real Estate
|2.09%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|47.33%
|Utilities
|0.54%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|72.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.53%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|88.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADOCX % Rank
|US
|35.80%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|69.59%
|Non US
|5.81%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|42.69%
|ADOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.27%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|15.52%
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|48.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.03%
|1.54%
|6.52%
|ADOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|94.74%
|ADOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|39.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|161.76%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|57.14%
|ADOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADOCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|87.71%
|ADOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ADOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADOCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.52%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|96.05%
|ADOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2009
12.58
12.6%
Greg Adams, CFA is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager of the Alger Dynamic Opportunities strategy, the Alger Responsible Investing Fund, the Alger Growth and Income strategy, and Director of Quantitative & Risk Management. Greg joined Alger in 2006 and has 32 years of experience. Previously, he was Director of Quantitative Research at Lord Abbett & Co., and was responsible for portfolio construction simulation and quantitative stock selection. Over the course of his career, Greg was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management and The Chase Manhattan Bank. At Deutsche, where he managed over $10 billion in assets, he was the lead Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Core Funds, including Scudder’s flagship Growth & Income Fund. Greg began his tenure at Chase in 1987 as an equity analyst and was promoted to Co‐Manager of the Chase Vista Balanced Fund and the Chase Vista Growth & Income Fund, managing over $2 billion during his tenure. In 1994, Greg was named Manager of the Chase Vista Large Cap Equity Fund. Greg earned a B.A. in American History from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts & Sciences and a B.S. in Economics and Finance from The Wharton School. Greg is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2009
12.58
12.6%
Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
George Dai, Ph.D. is Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. George is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. Additionally, he maintains research responsibilities in the diversified business services, healthcare, and technology areas. George joined Weatherbie Capital in March 2001 and has 22 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an equity analyst with 1838 Investment Advisors. George received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, (Director’s List), and his Ph.D. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he earned a B.S. from the University of Science and Technology of China and was a pharmaceutical research scientist at Procter & Gamble. George is a prized Bridge player, and he holds four U.S. patents. George was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Josh Bennett, CFA is Chief Operating Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. Josh is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. He also has research responsibilities in the consumer, industrials, technology and diversified business services areas. Josh joined Weatherbie Capital in July 2007 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an Equity Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management in Boston where he focused on the Aerospace/Defense and Transportation sectors. Josh also has previous experience with Fidelity Investments as a High Yield research associate. Josh received his M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth (Edward Tuck Scholar with Distinction) and he earned a B.A. in Economics (Summa Cum Laude) from Wheaton College (IL). Josh is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute. Josh was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Society United Kingdom. He is a Trustee at Lexington Christian Academy (Lexington, MA) and a member of the Investment Committee of Christian Camps & Conferences.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Dan Brazeau, CFA is Senior Managing Director at Weatherbie Capital, LLC and is a Portfolio Manager on the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy. Dan’s research responsibilities are in the consumer, media & advertising, energy, and financials areas. Dan joined Weatherbie Capital in May 2004 as a research analyst and has 21 years investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he spent over three years as an equity analyst at Wellington Management Company, LLP, where he focused on the advertising, publishing and marketing services industries. He began his career at Kenetech Energy Systems, Inc., where he worked as a project finance analyst and manager for six years. Dan received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and received his B.S. in business administration (with a concentration in finance) from Villanova University. Dan is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
