Alger Dynamic Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
ADOCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.8 +0.09 +0.61%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
A (SPEDX) Primary Inst (ADOZX) C (ADOCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Dynamic Opportunities Fund

ADOCX | Fund

$14.80

$572 M

0.00%

3.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$572 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 161.76%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ADOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Dynamic Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Adams

Fund Description

ADOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -14.1% 30.8% 77.65%
1 Yr 6.0% -16.2% 40.2% 36.87%
3 Yr -1.4%* -21.9% 28.2% 72.56%
5 Yr 1.9%* -14.3% 15.5% 37.33%
10 Yr 2.1%* -8.3% 5.6% 30.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -54.0% 17.4% 68.21%
2021 -1.6% -22.5% 24.1% 82.04%
2020 11.5% -19.4% 24.1% 3.73%
2019 1.8% -5.5% 12.9% 63.16%
2018 -1.0% -14.0% 2.4% 34.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -33.0% 30.8% 74.30%
1 Yr 6.0% -52.8% 40.2% 35.75%
3 Yr -1.4%* -21.5% 28.2% 72.22%
5 Yr 1.9%* -14.1% 16.6% 39.73%
10 Yr 2.4%* -7.9% 6.4% 51.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -54.0% 17.4% 68.21%
2021 -1.6% -22.5% 24.1% 81.44%
2020 11.5% -19.4% 24.1% 3.73%
2019 1.8% -5.5% 12.9% 63.16%
2018 -1.0% -14.0% 2.4% 43.54%

NAV & Total Return History

ADOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADOCX Category Low Category High ADOCX % Rank
Net Assets 572 M 818 K 5.18 B 23.46%
Number of Holdings 195 3 2670 34.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 -85.5 M -175 M 1.1 B 98.25%
Weighting of Top 10 39.10% 1.5% 100.0% 47.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  2. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  3. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  4. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  5. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  6. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  7. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  8. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  9. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%
  10. Russell 2500 Growth 4.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOCX % Rank
Cash 		59.40% -67.46% 106.99% 24.56%
Stocks 		41.61% -2.90% 119.13% 73.84%
Other 		0.41% -35.22% 39.56% 27.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 83.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 81.18%
Bonds 		-1.42% -48.31% 85.44% 99.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOCX % Rank
Technology 		23.80% 0.00% 43.24% 20.00%
Healthcare 		22.42% 0.00% 100.00% 14.00%
Industrials 		17.25% 0.00% 31.93% 10.67%
Energy 		9.59% 0.00% 32.57% 15.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.53% 0.00% 88.83% 55.33%
Financial Services 		8.18% 0.00% 83.83% 78.67%
Consumer Defense 		3.55% 0.00% 33.38% 75.33%
Communication Services 		2.52% 0.00% 32.32% 84.67%
Real Estate 		2.09% 0.00% 10.93% 47.33%
Utilities 		0.54% 0.00% 21.71% 72.00%
Basic Materials 		0.53% 0.00% 28.58% 88.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOCX % Rank
US 		35.80% -24.26% 116.70% 69.59%
Non US 		5.81% -43.01% 95.82% 42.69%

ADOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.27% 0.44% 13.51% 15.52%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 2.50% 48.60%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.97%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 1.54% 6.52%

Sales Fees

ADOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 94.74%

Trading Fees

ADOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 39.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 161.76% 0.00% 479.00% 57.14%

ADOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADOCX Category Low Category High ADOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 87.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADOCX Category Low Category High ADOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.52% -3.33% 2.16% 96.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ADOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2009

12.58

12.6%

Greg Adams, CFA is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager of the Alger Dynamic Opportunities strategy, the Alger Responsible Investing Fund, the Alger Growth and Income strategy, and Director of Quantitative & Risk Management. Greg joined Alger in 2006 and has 32 years of experience. Previously, he was Director of Quantitative Research at Lord Abbett & Co., and was responsible for portfolio construction simulation and quantitative stock selection. Over the course of his career, Greg was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management and The Chase Manhattan Bank. At Deutsche, where he managed over $10 billion in assets, he was the lead Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Core Funds, including Scudder’s flagship Growth & Income Fund. Greg began his tenure at Chase in 1987 as an equity analyst and was promoted to Co‐Manager of the Chase Vista Balanced Fund and the Chase Vista Growth & Income Fund, managing over $2 billion during his tenure. In 1994, Greg was named Manager of the Chase Vista Large Cap Equity Fund. Greg earned a B.A. in American History from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts & Sciences and a B.S. in Economics and Finance from The Wharton School. Greg is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Daniel Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2009

12.58

12.6%

Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.

H. George Dai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

George Dai, Ph.D. is Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. George is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. Additionally, he maintains research responsibilities in the diversified business services, healthcare, and technology areas. George joined Weatherbie Capital in March 2001 and has 22 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an equity analyst with 1838 Investment Advisors. George received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, (Director’s List), and his Ph.D. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he earned a B.S. from the University of Science and Technology of China and was a pharmaceutical research scientist at Procter & Gamble. George is a prized Bridge player, and he holds four U.S. patents. George was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Institute.

Joshua Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Josh Bennett, CFA is Chief Operating Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Weatherbie Capital, LLC. Josh is a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Specialized Growth Strategy, the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy, the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and the Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth Strategy. He also has research responsibilities in the consumer, industrials, technology and diversified business services areas. Josh joined Weatherbie Capital in July 2007 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Weatherbie, he was an Equity Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management in Boston where he focused on the Aerospace/Defense and Transportation sectors. Josh also has previous experience with Fidelity Investments as a High Yield research associate. Josh received his M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth (Edward Tuck Scholar with Distinction) and he earned a B.A. in Economics (Summa Cum Laude) from Wheaton College (IL). Josh is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute. Josh was issued the Certificate in ESG Investing by the CFA Society United Kingdom. He is a Trustee at Lexington Christian Academy (Lexington, MA) and a member of the Investment Committee of Christian Camps & Conferences.

Daniel Brazeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Dan Brazeau, CFA is Senior Managing Director at Weatherbie Capital, LLC and is a Portfolio Manager on the Alger Dynamic Opportunities Strategy and a Portfolio Manager on the Weatherbie Long/Short Strategy. Dan’s research responsibilities are in the consumer, media & advertising, energy, and financials areas. Dan joined Weatherbie Capital in May 2004 as a research analyst and has 21 years investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he spent over three years as an equity analyst at Wellington Management Company, LLP, where he focused on the advertising, publishing and marketing services industries. He began his career at Kenetech Energy Systems, Inc., where he worked as a project finance analyst and manager for six years. Dan received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and received his B.S. in business administration (with a concentration in finance) from Villanova University. Dan is a CFA charterholder and is a member of both the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

