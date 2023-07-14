Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
55.3%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$310 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.2%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
Genomic Revolution Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are substantially focused on and are expected to substantially benefit fromextending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments, improvements and advancements in genomics into their business, such as by offering new products or services that rely on genomic sequencing (techniques that allow researchers to read and decipher the genetic information found in the DNA, including the DNA of bacteria, plants, animals and human beings), analysis, synthesis or instrumentation. These companies may include ones across multiple sectors, such as Health Care, Information Technology, Materials, Energy, and Consumer Discretionary. These companies may also develop, produce, manufacture or significantly rely on or enable bionic devices, bio-inspired computing, bioinformatics (the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data such as genetic codes), molecular medicine and agricultural biotechnology.
|
■
|
Automation Transformation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on man capitalizing on the productivity of machines, such as through the automation of functions, processes or activities previously performed by human labor, such as transportation through an emphasis on mobility as a service, or the use of robotics to perform other functions, activities or processes.
|
■
|
Energy Transformation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes seek to capitalize on innovations or evolutions in: (i) ways that energy is stored or used; (ii) the discovery, collection and/or implementation of new sources of energy, including unconventional sources of oil or natural gas; and/or (iii) the production or development of new materials for use in commercial applications of energy production, use or storage.
|
■
|
Artificial Intelligence Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor considers to be Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Companies include a company that: (i) designs, creates, integrates, or delivers robotics, autonomous technology, and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems; (ii) develops the building block components for robotics, autonomous technology, or AI, such as advanced machinery, semiconductors and databases used for machine learning; (iii) provides its own value-added services on top of such building block components, but that are not core to the company’s product or service offering; and/or (iv) develops computer systems that are able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.
|
■
|
Next Generation Internet Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure from hardware and software to the cloud, enabling mobile and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services. These companies may include mail order houses which generate the entirety of their business through websites and which offer internet-based products and services, such as streaming media or cloud storage in addition to traditional physical goods. These companies may also include ones that develop, use or rely on innovative payment methodologies, big data, the “internet of things,” machine learning, and social distribution and media. The sub-advisor defines the “internet of things” as a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or physical objects that are provided unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
|
■
|
FinTech Innovation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on and expected to benefit from the shifting of the financial sector and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, and technological intermediaries. Fintech Innovation Companies may also develop, use or rely on innovative payment platforms and methodologies, point of sale providers, e-commerce, transactional innovations, business analytics, fraud reduction, frictionless funding platforms, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technologies (blockchain refers to a peer-to-peer distributed ledger that is secured using cryptography), intermediary exchanges, asset allocation technology, digital assets, mobile payments, and risk pricing and pooling aggregators.
|Period
|ADNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|55.3%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|0.53%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|84.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|92.75%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|74.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ADNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-69.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|98.04%
|2021
|-23.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|96.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|ADNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|55.3%
|-53.4%
|58.6%
|0.35%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-60.3%
|865.8%
|80.14%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|92.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|82.9%
|73.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ADNRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-69.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|98.04%
|2021
|-23.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|96.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|ADNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADNRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|310 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|71.45%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|20
|3702
|91.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|199 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|59.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.24%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|5.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADNRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.43%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|74.11%
|Cash
|3.58%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|21.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|91.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|90.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|90.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|90.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADNRX % Rank
|Technology
|38.61%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|12.41%
|Healthcare
|29.63%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|3.55%
|Communication Services
|16.67%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|1.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.24%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|59.75%
|Industrials
|1.07%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|97.34%
|Consumer Defense
|0.79%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|73.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|91.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|98.05%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|99.29%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|94.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|96.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADNRX % Rank
|US
|86.83%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|87.23%
|Non US
|9.60%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|13.65%
|ADNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|37.12%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ADNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADNRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|68.38%
|ADNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADNRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|91.13%
|ADNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ADNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADNRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.78%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|66.91%
|ADNRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2017
5.34
5.3%
Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
