ADNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 55.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -24.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon ARK Transformational Innovation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Catherine Wood

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of transformational innovation companies.
The sub-advisor defines transformational innovation companies as those with divisions that primarily focus on developing or benefitting from new products, services, technologies or advancements that disrupt, or are expected to disrupt, existing markets or processes. The types of transformational innovation companies that the Fund expects to invest in are those companies primarily engaged in research, including research relating to: (i) genomics (the study of genes and their functions, and related techniques, such as genomic sequencing) (“Genomic Revolution Companies”), (ii) innovation in automation and manufacturing (“Automation Transformation Companies”), (iii) innovation in automation and energy (“Energy Transformation Companies”), (iv) innovation in artificial intelligence (“Artificial Intelligence Companies”), (v) shared technology, infrastructure and services (“Next Generation Internet Companies”), and(vi) technologies that make financial services more efficient (“FinTech Innovation Companies”), among others. The sub-advisor uses internally-generated and externally-sourced research and analysis to assemble a diverse array of information from which to identify transformational innovation companies.
Genomic Revolution Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are substantially focused on and are expected to substantially benefit fromextending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments, improvements and advancements in genomics into their business, such as by offering new products or services that rely on genomic sequencing (techniques that allow researchers to read and decipher the genetic information found in the DNA, including the DNA of bacteria, plants, animals and human beings), analysis, synthesis or instrumentation. These companies may include ones across multiple sectors, such as Health Care, Information Technology, Materials, Energy, and Consumer Discretionary. These companies may also develop, produce, manufacture or significantly rely on or enable bionic devices, bio-inspired computing, bioinformatics (the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data such as genetic codes), molecular medicine and agricultural biotechnology.
Automation Transformation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on man capitalizing on the productivity of machines, such as through the automation of functions, processes or activities previously performed by human labor, such as transportation through an emphasis on mobility as a service, or the use of robotics to perform other functions, activities or processes.
Energy Transformation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes seek to capitalize on innovations or evolutions in: (i) ways that energy is stored or used; (ii) the discovery, collection and/or implementation of new sources of energy, including unconventional sources of oil or natural gas; and/or (iii) the production or development of new materials for use in commercial applications of energy production, use or storage.
Artificial Intelligence Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor considers to be Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Companies include a company that: (i) designs, creates, integrates, or delivers robotics, autonomous technology, and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems; (ii) develops the building block components for robotics, autonomous technology, or AI, such as advanced machinery, semiconductors and databases used for machine learning; (iii) provides its own value-added services on top of such building block components, but that are not core to the company’s product or service offering; and/or (iv) develops computer systems that are able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.
Next Generation Internet Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure from hardware and software to the cloud, enabling mobile and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services. These companies may include mail order houses which generate the entirety of their business through websites and which offer internet-based products and services, such as streaming media or cloud storage in addition to traditional physical goods. These companies may also include ones that develop, use or rely on innovative payment methodologies, big data, the “internet of things,” machine learning, and social distribution and media. The sub-advisor defines the “internet of things” as a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or physical objects that are provided unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
FinTech Innovation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on and expected to benefit from the shifting of the financial sector and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, and technological intermediaries. Fintech Innovation Companies may also develop, use or rely on innovative payment platforms and methodologies, point of sale providers, e-commerce, transactional innovations, business analytics, fraud reduction, frictionless funding platforms, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technologies (blockchain refers to a peer-to-peer distributed ledger that is secured using cryptography), intermediary exchanges, asset allocation technology, digital assets, mobile payments, and risk pricing and pooling aggregators.
The sub-advisor’s process for identifying investments uses both ‘‘top down’’ (thematic research identifying the size of the potential total available market, as well as the prime beneficiaries) and ‘‘bottom up’’ (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches to identify investment opportunities. The sub-advisor’s investment process incorporates the sub-advisor’s environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of most potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisor does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. The sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.
Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s assets are invested in a portfolio of equity securities including common stocks and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of transformational innovation. The Fund’s investments may include issuers of all capitalizations. The Fund may invest in the common stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies or similar special purpose entities (collectively, “SPACs”) that pool funds to seek potential acquisition opportunities. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities are principally in developed markets. The Fund invests in American Depositary Receipts (‘‘ADRs’’) and securities sold on foreign exchanges and securities denominated in foreign currencies when purchasing foreign equities. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Health Care and Information Technology sectors. However, as sector and industry composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to these sectors may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
The sub-advisor may sell a security if it believes that a company has become disrupted or is no longer on the leading edge of fast-moving industries or innovation. The sub-advisor may also sell positions to (i) take advantage of opportunities created by short-term market actions or market sentiment, (ii) provide liquidity to invest in companies that the sub-advisor has relatively more confidence in, or (iii) invest in companies that the sub-advisor believes offer
more market opportunity relative to their current price. The Fund at times may invest in shares of other investment companies, including government money market funds. The Fund may invest in securities of investment companies advised by the Manager.
The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Read More

ADNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 55.3% -24.9% 59.5% 0.71%
1 Yr 3.1% -43.1% 865.8% 84.57%
3 Yr -24.1%* -41.4% 41.9% 95.18%
5 Yr -7.3%* -28.2% 82.9% 79.61%
10 Yr N/A* -18.4% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -69.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 97.86%
2021 -23.1% -52.0% 83.9% 95.96%
2020 35.1% -17.6% 195.3% 0.76%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 35.81%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 24.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 55.3% -53.4% 58.6% 0.53%
1 Yr 3.1% -60.3% 865.8% 80.32%
3 Yr -24.1%* -41.4% 41.9% 95.16%
5 Yr -6.2%* -27.5% 82.9% 79.37%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -69.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 97.86%
2021 -23.1% -52.0% 83.9% 95.96%
2020 35.1% -17.6% 195.3% 0.76%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 35.81%
2018 -0.6% -13.6% 24.1% 14.93%

NAV & Total Return History

ADNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADNIX Category Low Category High ADNIX % Rank
Net Assets 310 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 71.28%
Number of Holdings 34 20 3702 91.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 199 M 360 K 10.9 B 59.40%
Weighting of Top 10 59.24% 5.5% 92.1% 5.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 9.38%
  2. Zoom Video Communications Inc 7.85%
  3. Roku Inc Class A 7.26%
  4. Coinbase Global Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.99%
  5. State Street US Government MMkt 5.95%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADNIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.43% 23.99% 100.52% 73.94%
Cash 		3.58% -0.52% 26.94% 21.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 90.78%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 90.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 90.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 90.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADNIX % Rank
Technology 		38.61% 0.04% 62.17% 12.23%
Healthcare 		29.63% 0.00% 43.77% 3.37%
Communication Services 		16.67% 0.00% 18.33% 1.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.24% 0.00% 57.41% 59.57%
Industrials 		1.07% 0.00% 38.23% 97.16%
Consumer Defense 		0.79% 0.00% 16.40% 73.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 91.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 97.87%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 99.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 94.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 95.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADNIX % Rank
US 		86.83% 23.38% 100.52% 87.06%
Non US 		9.60% 0.00% 35.22% 13.48%

ADNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.02% 19.28% 53.51%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 85.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ADNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 250.31% 68.18%

ADNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADNIX Category Low Category High ADNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 90.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADNIX Category Low Category High ADNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.84% -2.24% 2.75% 70.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Catherine Wood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Cathie registered ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent twelve years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies where she managed $5 billion. Cathie joined Alliance Capital from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded which, in 2000, managed $800 million in global thematic strategies. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates as Chief Economist, Equity Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Director. She started her career in Los Angeles, California at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Cathie received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. In 2016, Cathie received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Market Media.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

