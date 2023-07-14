The Fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of transformational innovation companies.

The sub-advisor defines transformational innovation companies as those with divisions that primarily focus on developing or benefitting from new products, services, technologies or advancements that disrupt, or are expected to disrupt, existing markets or processes. The types of transformational innovation companies that the Fund expects to invest in are those companies primarily engaged in research, including research relating to: (i) genomics ( the study of genes and their functions, and related techniques, such as genomic sequencing) ( “Genomic Revolution Companies ”), (ii) innovation in automation and manufacturing (“Automation Transformation Companies ”), (iii) innovation in automation and energy (“Energy Transformation Companies”), (iv) innovation in artificial intelligence (“Artificial Intelligence Companies”), (v) shared technology, infrastructure and services (“Next Generation Internet Companies ”), and (vi) technologies that make financial services more efficient (“FinTech Innovation Companies ”), among others. The sub-advisor uses internally-generated and externally-sourced research and analysis to assemble a diverse array of information from which to identify transformational innovation companies.

■ Genomic Revolution Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are substantially focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments, improvements and advancements in genomics into their business, such as by offering new products or services that rely on genomic sequencing ( techniques that allow researchers to read and decipher the genetic information found in the DNA, including the DNA of bacteria, plants, animals and human beings), analysis, synthesis or instrumentation. These companies may include ones across multiple sectors, such as Health Care, Information Technology, Materials, Energy, and Consumer Discretionary. These companies may also develop, produce, manufacture or significantly rely on or enable bionic devices, bio-inspired computing, bioinformatics (the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data such as genetic codes), molecular medicine and agricultural biotechnology.

■ Automation Transformation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on man capitalizing on the productivity of machines, such as through the automation of functions, processes or activities previously performed by human labor, such as transportation through an emphasis on mobility as a service, or the use of robotics to perform other functions, activities or processes.

■ Energy Transformation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes seek to capitalize on innovations or evolutions in: (i) ways that energy is stored or used; (ii) the discovery, collection and/or implementation of new sources of energy, including unconventional sources of oil or natural gas; and/or (iii) the production or development of new materials for use in commercial applications of energy production, use or storage.

■ Artificial Intelligence Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor considers to be Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Companies include a company that: (i) designs, creates, integrates, or delivers robotics, autonomous technology, and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems; (ii) develops the building block components for robotics, autonomous technology, or AI, such as advanced machinery, semiconductors and databases used for machine learning; (iii) provides its own value-added services on top of such building block components, but that are not core to the company’s product or service offering; and/or (iv) develops computer systems that are able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.

■ Next Generation Internet Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure from hardware and software to the cloud, enabling mobile and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services. These companies may include mail order houses which generate the entirety of their business through websites and which offer internet-based products and services, such as streaming media or cloud storage in addition to traditional physical goods. These companies may also include ones that develop, use or rely on innovative payment methodologies, big data, the “internet of things,” machine learning, and social distribution and media. The sub-advisor defines the “internet of things” as a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or physical objects that are provided unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

■ FinTech Innovation Companies. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are focused on and expected to benefit from the shifting of the financial sector and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, and technological intermediaries. Fintech Innovation Companies may also develop, use or rely on innovative payment platforms and methodologies, point of sale providers, e-commerce, transactional innovations, business analytics, fraud reduction, frictionless funding platforms, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technologies (blockchain refers to a peer-to-peer distributed ledger that is secured using cryptography), intermediary exchanges, asset allocation technology, digital assets, mobile payments, and risk pricing and pooling aggregators.

The sub-advisor’s process for identifying investments uses both ‘‘top down’’ ( thematic research identifying the size of the potential total available market, as well as the prime beneficiaries ) and ‘‘bottom up’’ (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches to identify investment opportunities. The sub-advisor’s investment process incorporates the sub-advisor’s environmental, social, and /or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of most potential portfolio investments . However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisor does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. The sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all of the Fund’s assets are invested in a portfolio of equity securities including common stocks and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of transformational innovation. The Fund’s investments may include issuers of all capitalizations. The Fund may invest in the common stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies or similar special purpose entities (collectively, “SPACs”) that pool funds to seek potential acquisition opportunities. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities are principally in developed markets. The Fund invests in American Depositary Receipts (‘‘ADRs’’) and securities sold on foreign exchanges and securities denominated in foreign currencies when purchasing foreign equities. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Health Care and Information Technology sectors. However, as sector and industry composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to these sectors may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.

The sub-advisor may sell a security if it believes that a company has become disrupted or is no longer on the leading edge of fast-moving industries or innovation. The sub-advisor may also sell positions to (i) take advantage of opportunities created by short-term market actions or market sentiment, (ii) provide liquidity to invest in companies that the sub-advisor has relatively more confidence in, or (iii) invest in companies that the sub-advisor believes offer

more market opportunity relative to their current price. The Fund at times may invest in shares of other investment companies, including government money market funds . The Fund may invest in securities of investment companies advised by the Manager.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.