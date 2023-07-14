Home
Trending ETFs

361 Domestic Long/Short Equity Fund

mutual fund
ADMZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.3 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inv (ADMQX) Primary Inst (ADMZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

361 Domestic Long/Short Equity Fund

ADMZX | Fund

$7.30

$7.44 M

0.00%

$0.00

4.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.2%

1 yr return

-15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

Net Assets

$7.44 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 479.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ADMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    361 Domestic Long/Short Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    361 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Brown

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (which include borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities such as common stocks, warrants and rights of issuers that are organized in the United States and the securities of which are principally traded on a major U.S. exchange. The Fund employs a strategy of taking long and short positions in equity securities publicly traded in the United States. The Fund buys securities “long” that Allspring Global Investments, LLC (“Allspring” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, believes will outperform the equity market, and sells securities “short” that the Sub-Advisor believes will underperform the equity market. The Fund’s long-short exposure will vary over time based on the Sub-Advisor’s assessments of market conditions and other factors. The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Sub-Advisor anticipates that, in general, the net long exposure of the Fund will not exceed 100% and the Fund will not have a net short exposure. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.

The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide favorable performance while seeking to reduce certain risks relative to a portfolio comprised of only long positions in the same or substantially similar securities, but there can be no guarantee that its strategy will be successful in this regard.

The Fund may also invest from time to time in futures, swaps and options contracts on securities, and securities indices. The Fund may also enter into options on futures contracts. The Fund may purchase or write options in combination with each other (i.e., simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) to seek to adjust the risk and return of its overall investment positions. The Fund may employ the types of derivatives referenced above in order to obtain short or long exposures to securities. The Fund will not count its derivatives positions, including futures, swaps and option positions, for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including investment-related borrowings) in equity securities.

The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. equity securities indices to manage the Fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the Fund primarily invests. The Fund will count its ETF positions for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including investment-related borrowings) in equity securities of U.S. issuers.

Read More

ADMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.2% -13.8% 30.8% 94.97%
1 Yr -15.5% -16.2% 40.4% 99.44%
3 Yr -10.8%* -22.0% 29.1% 95.73%
5 Yr -8.5%* -14.2% 15.7% 96.00%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -54.0% 17.4% 73.99%
2021 -6.4% -22.5% 24.1% 93.41%
2020 0.0% -19.4% 24.1% 65.22%
2019 1.9% -5.5% 12.9% 58.55%
2018 -2.5% -14.0% 2.4% 71.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.2% -33.0% 30.8% 91.62%
1 Yr -15.5% -52.8% 40.4% 98.88%
3 Yr -10.8%* -21.4% 29.1% 96.30%
5 Yr -8.5%* -14.1% 16.8% 96.58%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -54.0% 17.4% 73.99%
2021 -6.4% -22.5% 24.1% 93.41%
2020 0.0% -19.4% 24.1% 65.22%
2019 1.9% -5.5% 12.9% 58.55%
2018 -2.5% -14.0% 2.4% 72.79%

NAV & Total Return History

ADMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADMZX Category Low Category High ADMZX % Rank
Net Assets 7.44 M 818 K 5.18 B 95.53%
Number of Holdings 243 3 2670 22.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.21 M -175 M 1.1 B 83.63%
Weighting of Top 10 37.24% 1.5% 100.0% 55.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Mkt Fd 18.80%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.87%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.82%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.80%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc 2.79%
  6. Apple Inc 2.77%
  7. The Hershey Co 2.67%
  8. AbbVie Inc 2.51%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 2.47%
  10. Linde PLC 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADMZX % Rank
Stocks 		70.04% -2.90% 119.13% 37.21%
Cash 		18.80% -67.46% 106.99% 73.10%
Other 		11.16% -35.22% 39.56% 7.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 81.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 80.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 80.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADMZX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.43% 0.00% 100.00% 8.67%
Technology 		26.19% 0.00% 43.24% 9.33%
Consumer Defense 		10.14% 0.00% 33.38% 18.00%
Industrials 		7.20% 0.00% 31.93% 77.33%
Real Estate 		6.83% 0.00% 10.93% 7.33%
Communication Services 		6.15% 0.00% 32.32% 62.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.59% 0.00% 88.83% 84.67%
Financial Services 		5.17% 0.00% 83.83% 86.67%
Energy 		2.74% 0.00% 32.57% 58.67%
Utilities 		1.92% 0.00% 21.71% 55.33%
Basic Materials 		1.63% 0.00% 28.58% 75.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADMZX % Rank
US 		68.92% -24.26% 116.70% 29.82%
Non US 		1.12% -43.01% 95.82% 64.91%

ADMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.49% 0.44% 13.51% 5.17%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 2.50% 39.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 43.14%

Sales Fees

ADMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 479.00% 0.00% 479.00% 99.29%

ADMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADMZX Category Low Category High ADMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.33% 86.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADMZX Category Low Category High ADMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.05% -3.33% 2.16% 61.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Ryan Brown is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and trading for U.S. equity-based investment strategies and contributes to the ongoing research efforts of these strategies. Ryan joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Ryan worked for Beekman Capital Management, where he was responsible for selecting stocks within the financial services sector. Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Dennis Bein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

