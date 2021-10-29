Home
ADMWX (Mutual Fund)

ADMWX (Mutual Fund)

ADMWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION – 361 DOMESTIC LONG/SHORT EQUITY FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (which include borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities such as common stocks, warrants and rights of issuers that are organized in the United States and the securities of which are principally traded on a major U.S. exchange. The Fund employs a strategy of taking long and short positions in equity securities publicly traded in the United States. The Fund buys securities “long” that Allspring Global Investments, LLC (“Allspring” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, believes will outperform the equity market, and sells securities “short” that the Sub-Advisor believes will underperform the equity market. The Fund’s long-short exposure will vary over time based on the Sub-Advisor’s assessments of market conditions and other factors. The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Sub-Advisor anticipates that, in general, the net long exposure of the Fund will not exceed 100% and the Fund will not have a net short exposure. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.

The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide favorable performance while seeking to reduce certain risks relative to a portfolio comprised of only long positions in the same or substantially similar securities, but there can be no guarantee that its strategy will be successful in this regard.

The Fund may also invest from time to time in futures, swaps and options contracts on securities, and securities indices. The Fund may also enter into options on futures contracts. The Fund may purchase or write options in combination with each other (i.e., simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) to seek to adjust the risk and return of its overall investment positions. The Fund may employ the types of derivatives referenced above in order to obtain short or long exposures to securities. The Fund will not count its derivatives positions, including futures, swaps and option positions, for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including investment-related borrowings) in equity securities.

The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. equity securities indices to manage the Fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the Fund primarily invests. The Fund will count its ETF positions for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including investment-related borrowings) in equity securities of U.S. issuers.

Read More

ADMWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -11.7% 17.0% 4.66%
1 Yr N/A -27.2% 22.0% 2.62%
3 Yr 3.4%* -19.9% 23.4% 20.93%
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 13.1% 3.82%
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% 15.14%
2021 5.2% -22.5% 24.1% 16.95%
2020 0.1% -19.4% 24.1% 97.06%
2019 1.9% -8.4% 12.9% 1.85%
2018 -2.5% -14.0% 7.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -25.0% 17.0% 5.18%
1 Yr N/A -27.2% 22.0% 2.62%
3 Yr 3.4%* -19.9% 23.4% 20.93%
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 14.1% 3.82%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% 15.68%
2021 5.2% -22.5% 24.1% 16.95%
2020 0.1% -19.4% 24.1% 97.06%
2019 1.9% -8.4% 12.9% 1.85%
2018 -2.5% -14.0% 15.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ADMWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADMWX Category Low Category High ADMWX % Rank
Net Assets 5.31 M 818 K 5.18 B 91.24%
Number of Holdings 265 3 2670 39.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.44 M -175 M 1.1 B 74.73%
Weighting of Top 10 27.15% 1.5% 100.0% 32.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Mkt Fd 26.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.21%
  3. Pfizer Inc 3.15%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.82%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 2.80%
  6. Verizon Communications Inc 2.79%
  7. The Hershey Co 2.67%
  8. AbbVie Inc 2.61%
  9. Apple Inc 2.58%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADMWX % Rank
Stocks 		72.93% -2.90% 119.13% 37.97%
Cash 		25.78% -67.46% 106.99% 60.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.60% 5.95%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 11.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.68% 86.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 152.17% 82.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADMWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 46.06%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.24% 20.61%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 44.85%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 84.24%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 15.15%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.83% 87.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.57% 98.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 32.32% 21.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.38% 9.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 88.83% 33.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 28.58% 41.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADMWX % Rank
US 		72.93% -24.26% 116.70% 31.35%
Non US 		0.00% -43.01% 97.78% 55.14%

ADMWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.40% 11.46% 32.82%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.50% 41.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 47.06%

Sales Fees

ADMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 94.41%

ADMWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADMWX Category Low Category High ADMWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.11% 90.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADMWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADMWX Category Low Category High ADMWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.33% 2.88% 46.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADMWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADMWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.99 7.93

