-4.3%
1 yr return
-16.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.9%
Net Assets
$7.44 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.2%
Expense Ratio 4.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 479.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (which include borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities such as common stocks, warrants and rights of issuers that are organized in the United States and the securities of which are principally traded on a major U.S. exchange. The Fund employs a strategy of taking long and short positions in equity securities publicly traded in the United States. The Fund buys securities “long” that Allspring Global Investments, LLC (“Allspring” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, believes will outperform the equity market, and sells securities “short” that the Sub-Advisor believes will underperform the equity market. The Fund’s long-short exposure will vary over time based on the Sub-Advisor’s assessments of market conditions and other factors. The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Sub-Advisor anticipates that, in general, the net long exposure of the Fund will not exceed 100% and the Fund will not have a net short exposure. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.
The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide favorable performance while seeking to reduce certain risks relative to a portfolio comprised of only long positions in the same or substantially similar securities, but there can be no guarantee that its strategy will be successful in this regard.
The Fund may also invest from time to time in futures, swaps and options contracts on securities, and securities indices. The Fund may also enter into options on futures contracts. The Fund may purchase or write options in combination with each other (i.e., simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) to seek to adjust the risk and return of its overall investment positions. The Fund may employ the types of derivatives referenced above in order to obtain short or long exposures to securities. The Fund will not count its derivatives positions, including futures, swaps and option positions, for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including investment-related borrowings) in equity securities.
The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. equity securities indices to manage the Fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the Fund primarily invests. The Fund will count its ETF positions for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including investment-related borrowings) in equity securities of U.S. issuers.
|Period
|ADMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|95.53%
|1 Yr
|-16.2%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-11.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|96.34%
|5 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|97.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.4%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|76.30%
|2021
|-6.8%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|94.01%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|66.46%
|2019
|1.9%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|61.84%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|74.15%
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|92.18%
|1 Yr
|-16.2%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|99.44%
|3 Yr
|-11.4%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|96.91%
|5 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|97.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.4%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|76.30%
|2021
|-6.8%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|94.01%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|66.46%
|2019
|1.9%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|61.84%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|76.19%
|ADMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADMQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.44 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|96.09%
|Number of Holdings
|243
|3
|2670
|22.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.21 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|84.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.24%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|55.86%
|Stocks
|70.04%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|37.79%
|Cash
|18.80%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|73.68%
|Other
|11.16%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|7.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|82.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|80.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|81.40%
|Healthcare
|26.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.33%
|Technology
|26.19%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|10.00%
|Consumer Defense
|10.14%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|18.67%
|Industrials
|7.20%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|78.00%
|Real Estate
|6.83%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|8.00%
|Communication Services
|6.15%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|62.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.59%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|85.33%
|Financial Services
|5.17%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|87.33%
|Energy
|2.74%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|59.33%
|Utilities
|1.92%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|56.00%
|Basic Materials
|1.63%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|76.00%
|US
|68.92%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|30.41%
|Non US
|1.12%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|65.50%
|Expense Ratio
|4.80%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|2.87%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|39.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|39.22%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|479.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|100.00%
|ADMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADMQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|87.15%
|ADMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ADMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADMQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.36%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|74.01%
|ADMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Ryan Brown is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and trading for U.S. equity-based investment strategies and contributes to the ongoing research efforts of these strategies. Ryan joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Ryan worked for Beekman Capital Management, where he was responsible for selecting stocks within the financial services sector. Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
