The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including common stocks, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks issued by a foreign issuer (“ADRs”), preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks (e.g., rights, warrants, and options) of companies the Adviser believes are undervalued by the equity market based on the Adviser’s assessment of the company. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size, including large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies. The Fund may also invest in listed call options on stocks it holds in its portfolio.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a focused-value strategy to invest in companies that, in its opinion, appear to be undervalued by the equity market but where, in the opinion of the Adviser, catalysts exist to close these valuation gaps. The Adviser seeks to exploit perceived market misjudgments in pricing by buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued because of a temporary aversion to these out-of-favor issuers. The Adviser maintains a watch list of companies, and reviews each company’s financial condition and prospects, including: expected future earnings; cash flow; the ability and willingness to return capital to shareholders; competitive position; quality of the business franchise; and the reputation, experience, and competence of a company’s management and board of directors. The Adviser considers these factors both while the company is on the watch list and also at the time of purchase. Not all companies, at the time of purchase, are on the Adviser’s watch list, and a company may be added to the Fund’s portfolio following a precipitating event. When added to the Fund’s portfolio, a company will generally be trading at a significant discount to its 52-week or all-time high at time of purchase. The Adviser’s contrarian approach, which includes buying what it believes are fundamentally sound companies that are out-of-favor with the market, is agnostic to industry, sector and market capitalization categorization, and typically involves the securities of fewer than thirty issuers. The Adviser may purchase call options on securities in the Fund’s portfolio when the Adviser believes that this will allow it to increase the Fund’s position size in that security at a lower cost.

The Adviser will sell a portfolio holding when the Adviser has determined it has realized the catalysts previously identified, or the Adviser has identified a more attractive investment. The Adviser will also sell a portfolio holding that does not meet expectations.

The Fund is a “non-diversified fund,” which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.

When the Fund receives new investor subscriptions or cash flows, the Fund may hold the assets in cash and cash equivalents until such time as the Adviser can efficiently deploy the cash in accordance with the Fund’s stated focused-value investment strategy.