Adler Value Fund

mutual fund
ADLVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.02 -0.18 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ADLVX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Adler Value Fund

ADLVX | Fund

$24.02

$4.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

8.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 8.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Adler Value Fund

ADLVX | Fund

$24.02

$4.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

8.42%

ADLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Adler Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Adler
  • Inception Date
    Aug 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Adler

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including common stocks, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks issued by a foreign issuer (“ADRs”), preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks (e.g., rights, warrants, and options) of companies the Adviser believes are undervalued by the equity market based on the Adviser’s assessment of the company. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size, including large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies. The Fund may also invest in listed call options on stocks it holds in its portfolio.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a focused-value strategy to invest in companies that, in its opinion, appear to be undervalued by the equity market but where, in the opinion of the Adviser, catalysts exist to close these valuation gaps. The Adviser seeks to exploit perceived market misjudgments in pricing by buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued because of a temporary aversion to these out-of-favor issuers. The Adviser maintains a watch list of companies, and reviews each company’s financial condition and prospects, including: expected future earnings; cash flow; the ability and willingness to return capital to shareholders; competitive position; quality of the business franchise; and the reputation, experience, and competence of a company’s management and board of directors. The Adviser considers these factors both while the company is on the watch list and also at the time of purchase. Not all companies, at the time of purchase, are on the Adviser’s watch list, and a company may be added to the Fund’s portfolio following a precipitating event. When added to the Fund’s portfolio, a company will generally be trading at a significant discount to its 52-week or all-time high at time of purchase. The Adviser’s contrarian approach, which includes buying what it believes are fundamentally sound companies that are out-of-favor with the market, is agnostic to industry, sector and market capitalization categorization, and typically involves the securities of fewer than thirty issuers. The Adviser may purchase call options on securities in the Fund’s portfolio when the Adviser believes that this will allow it to increase the Fund’s position size in that security at a lower cost.

The Adviser will sell a portfolio holding when the Adviser has determined it has realized the catalysts previously identified, or the Adviser has identified a more attractive investment. The Adviser will also sell a portfolio holding that does not meet expectations.

The Fund is a “non-diversified fund,” which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.

When the Fund receives new investor subscriptions or cash flows, the Fund may hold the assets in cash and cash equivalents until such time as the Adviser can efficiently deploy the cash in accordance with the Fund’s stated focused-value investment strategy.

Read More

ADLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -10.0% 26.2% 96.85%
1 Yr -1.5% -28.9% 26.9% 87.66%
3 Yr 6.1%* -14.1% 93.9% 73.92%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -41.6% 42.6% 71.01%
2021 8.1% -23.5% 23.2% 60.96%
2020 3.3% -8.6% 93.7% 3.81%
2019 3.7% -2.6% 7.5% 82.87%
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -19.1% 22.5% 91.34%
1 Yr -1.5% -28.9% 36.6% 85.60%
3 Yr 6.1%* -14.1% 93.9% 73.58%
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -41.6% 42.6% 71.01%
2021 8.1% -23.5% 23.2% 60.96%
2020 3.3% -8.6% 93.7% 3.81%
2019 3.7% -2.6% 7.5% 82.87%
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ADLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADLVX Category Low Category High ADLVX % Rank
Net Assets 4.2 M 504 K 30.4 B 98.95%
Number of Holdings 51 9 2354 82.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.36 M 129 K 9.16 B 98.95%
Weighting of Top 10 55.57% 5.3% 99.9% 2.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Veoneer Inc Ordinary Shares 14.94%
  2. Meredith Corp 10.49%
  3. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl Svc 7.43%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 4.97%
  5. Pfizer Inc 4.86%
  6. Jack In The Box Inc 4.80%
  7. Bayer AG ADR 4.75%
  8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 4.72%
  9. iHeartMedia Inc 4.54%
  10. W.W. Grainger Inc 4.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADLVX % Rank
Stocks 		92.57% 85.69% 100.65% 95.28%
Cash 		7.43% -0.65% 14.30% 3.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 42.78%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 42.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 41.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 43.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADLVX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.57% 0.00% 60.11% 8.40%
Healthcare 		20.39% 0.00% 32.47% 2.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.93% 0.00% 29.62% 3.67%
Communication Services 		9.79% 0.00% 19.80% 7.35%
Consumer Defense 		8.43% 0.00% 33.79% 16.80%
Technology 		5.60% 0.00% 30.07% 88.71%
Energy 		4.92% 0.00% 29.17% 79.00%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 24.69% 77.17%
Industrials 		2.50% 0.00% 29.02% 98.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 93.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 97.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADLVX % Rank
US 		69.60% 55.79% 100.30% 98.16%
Non US 		22.97% 0.00% 36.04% 2.10%

ADLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 8.42% 0.01% 16.27% 1.07%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.20% 98.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ADLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 227.00% 0.29%

ADLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADLVX Category Low Category High ADLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.82% 66.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADLVX Category Low Category High ADLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -1.84% 4.73% 81.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Adler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

David Adler is Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser and has served in that capacity since the Adviser’s inception. From March 2014 to March 2017, Mr. Adler was Executive Vice President at CBRE, Inc. Most recently, he was a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Previously, he was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. Mr. Adler received an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

