Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
19.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
21.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$35.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.9%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.81%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of undervalued common stocks of small capitalization companies as determined by the Fund’s investment advisor. Small capitalization companies are defined by the investment advisor as issuers that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization below $6 billion. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in common stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) issued by foreign companies. Adirondack Research & Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) employs a contrarian selection strategy, which primarily focuses on out-of-favor securities. Market expectations for such companies are low, resulting in attractive valuations in certain cases. To find such stocks, the Advisor uses screens that include key valuation metrics such as price-to-book value, price-to-cash flow, price-to-revenue and price-to-earnings. The Advisor establishes price targets before securities are purchased and re-evaluates these price targets quarterly, or more frequently if conditions warrant. When price targets are reached, the position is sold. In addition, the Advisor will reduce positions that exceed 5% of the portfolio and sell those securities when the original investment rationale is no longer justified due to either company specific or industry issues.
|Period
|ADKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-9.7%
|22.7%
|52.28%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-16.4%
|28.4%
|1.74%
|3 Yr
|21.9%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|4.85%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-24.5%
|42.6%
|24.51%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-21.2%
|23.3%
|30.45%
* Annualized
|YTD
|5.9%
|-12.9%
|22.7%
|50.98%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|1.73%
|3 Yr
|21.9%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|4.16%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-18.9%
|42.6%
|14.53%
|10 Yr
|6.1%*
|-10.1%
|23.3%
|17.70%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|35.2 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|88.53%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|10
|1551
|87.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.8 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|83.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.90%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|14.82%
|Stocks
|98.49%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|49.67%
|Cash
|1.51%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|49.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|46.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|45.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|44.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|45.08%
|Technology
|27.23%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|0.44%
|Financial Services
|24.46%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|42.38%
|Industrials
|13.42%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|86.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.81%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|47.68%
|Energy
|7.11%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|59.60%
|Consumer Defense
|4.54%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|34.44%
|Healthcare
|3.90%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|77.48%
|Basic Materials
|3.04%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|85.65%
|Utilities
|2.52%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|50.11%
|Real Estate
|1.49%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|86.09%
|Communication Services
|0.47%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|89.40%
|US
|94.20%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|53.83%
|Non US
|4.29%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|36.54%
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|33.48%
|Management Fee
|1.08%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|61.97%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|21.81%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|9.23%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|59.61%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|91.59%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Apr 06, 2005
17.16
17.2%
Matthew P. Reiner, CFA – Joined Adirondack Research & Management Inc. in February 2005. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Previously, Matt was an institutional portfolio manager and vice president of research at Paradigm Capital Management. He began his investment career with CL King & Associates as a sell-side research associate and later as an equity analyst. Matt earned his MBA from the University at Albany and his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. He has been a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 1999.
Jul 15, 2006
15.89
15.9%
Gregory A. Roeder, CFA – Founded Adirondack Research & Management Inc. in 2004 and currently serves as head of its research department and as co-portfolio manager of the Adirondack Small Cap Fund. Prior to founding ARMI, Greg served 18 years in various capacities within the financial services industry. His experience includes analyst/portfolio manager for Eddy & Wakefield, equity research analyst for CL King and Associates and assorted roles within KeyCorp’s credit/risk management groups. Greg graduated from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in economics and Hofstra University with a master’s degree in finance. Greg has been a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2002.
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
