Trending ETFs

Adirondack Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
ADKSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.06 -0.36 -1.47%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (ADKSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Adirondack Small Cap Fund

ADKSX | Fund

$24.06

$35.2 M

0.00%

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

21.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$35.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.81%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Adirondack Small Cap Fund

ADKSX | Fund

$24.06

$35.2 M

0.00%

1.43%

ADKSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 21.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Adirondack Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Adirondack Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 06, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Reiner

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of undervalued common stocks of small capitalization companies as determined by the Fund’s investment advisor.  Small capitalization companies are defined by the investment advisor as issuers that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization below $6 billion.  Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in common stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) issued by foreign companies. Adirondack Research & Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) employs a contrarian selection strategy, which primarily focuses on out-of-favor securities. Market expectations for such companies are low, resulting in attractive valuations in certain cases. To find such stocks, the Advisor uses screens that include key valuation metrics such as price-to-book value, price-to-cash flow, price-to-revenue and price-to-earnings. The Advisor establishes price targets before securities are purchased and re-evaluates these price targets quarterly, or more frequently if conditions warrant. When price targets are reached, the position is sold. In addition, the Advisor will reduce positions that exceed 5% of the portfolio and sell those securities when the original investment rationale is no longer justified due to either company specific or industry issues.

Read More

ADKSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -9.7% 22.7% 52.28%
1 Yr 19.9% -16.4% 28.4% 1.74%
3 Yr 21.9%* -15.4% 113.1% 4.85%
5 Yr 1.0%* -24.5% 42.6% 24.51%
10 Yr 1.8%* -21.2% 23.3% 30.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.4% -36.7% 212.9% 2.22%
2021 12.7% -38.4% 60.6% 29.16%
2020 1.7% -9.3% 66.8% 28.14%
2019 3.7% -5.9% 7.6% 74.21%
2018 -7.8% -12.3% -1.2% 92.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -12.9% 22.7% 50.98%
1 Yr 19.9% -16.4% 46.4% 1.73%
3 Yr 21.9%* -15.4% 113.1% 4.16%
5 Yr 3.9%* -18.9% 42.6% 14.53%
10 Yr 6.1%* -10.1% 23.3% 17.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.4% -36.7% 212.9% 2.22%
2021 12.7% -38.4% 60.6% 29.16%
2020 1.7% -7.6% 66.8% 28.14%
2019 3.7% -5.9% 7.6% 74.21%
2018 -5.2% -12.3% -1.2% 67.42%

NAV & Total Return History

ADKSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADKSX Category Low Category High ADKSX % Rank
Net Assets 35.2 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 88.53%
Number of Holdings 54 10 1551 87.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.8 M 812 K 2.82 B 83.15%
Weighting of Top 10 33.90% 4.8% 95.7% 14.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Office Depot 4.98%
  2. Covanta Holding Corp 4.14%
  3. CNO Financial Group Inc 4.08%
  4. Conduent Inc 4.07%
  5. Antero Resources Corp 3.91%
  6. Stewart Information Services Corp 3.71%
  7. Celestica Inc Shs Sub-Voting 3.57%
  8. Seaboard Corp 3.50%
  9. National Western Life Group Inc Class A 3.30%
  10. LSI Industries Inc 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADKSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.49% 14.38% 100.16% 49.67%
Cash 		1.51% -52.43% 47.85% 49.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 46.17%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 45.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 44.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 45.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADKSX % Rank
Technology 		27.23% 0.00% 34.03% 0.44%
Financial Services 		24.46% 0.00% 35.71% 42.38%
Industrials 		13.42% 0.65% 48.61% 86.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.81% 0.00% 51.62% 47.68%
Energy 		7.11% 0.00% 29.42% 59.60%
Consumer Defense 		4.54% 0.00% 13.22% 34.44%
Healthcare 		3.90% 0.00% 25.76% 77.48%
Basic Materials 		3.04% 0.00% 67.30% 85.65%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 13.86% 50.11%
Real Estate 		1.49% 0.00% 44.41% 86.09%
Communication Services 		0.47% 0.00% 24.90% 89.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADKSX % Rank
US 		94.20% 11.42% 100.16% 53.83%
Non US 		4.29% 0.00% 78.53% 36.54%

ADKSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.05% 37.36% 33.48%
Management Fee 1.08% 0.00% 1.50% 96.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

ADKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 61.97%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.81% 7.00% 252.00% 9.23%

ADKSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADKSX Category Low Category High ADKSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 59.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADKSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADKSX Category Low Category High ADKSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.45% -1.43% 4.13% 91.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADKSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADKSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Reiner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2005

17.16

17.2%

Matthew P. Reiner, CFA – Joined Adirondack Research & Management Inc. in February 2005. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Previously, Matt was an institutional portfolio manager and vice president of research at Paradigm Capital Management. He began his investment career with CL King & Associates as a sell-side research associate and later as an equity analyst. Matt earned his MBA from the University at Albany and his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. He has been a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 1999.

Gregory Roeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2006

15.89

15.9%

Gregory A. Roeder, CFA – Founded Adirondack Research & Management Inc. in 2004 and currently serves as head of its research department and as co-portfolio manager of the Adirondack Small Cap Fund. Prior to founding ARMI, Greg served 18 years in various capacities within the financial services industry. His experience includes analyst/portfolio manager for Eddy & Wakefield, equity research analyst for CL King and Associates and assorted roles within KeyCorp’s credit/risk management groups. Greg graduated from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in economics and Hofstra University with a master’s degree in finance. Greg has been a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

