Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
22.9%
1 yr return
24.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.1%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.12%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Ethical Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies that the Adviser believes are high quality and/or exhibit above-average growth potential, which, for the purposes of this Ethical Fund, typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those issuers included in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (the “Index”) over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the index’s rebalance) this range of market capitalizations in the Index was between approximately $304 million and $47.30 billion. The size of the companies in an index change with market conditions and the composition of the index. Under normal market conditions, the Ethical Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities meeting the Ethical Fund’s ethical investment criteria.
The Ethical Fund seeks total return, which includes income from dividends and capital appreciation of portfolio securities held by the Ethical Fund.
Delaware Investments Fund Advisers (“DIFA”) assists the Adviser in the management of the Ethical Fund by providing an investment model for the Adviser to use in managing the Ethical Fund’s investments. In addition, DIFA recommends which securities should be purchased, retained, or sold by the Ethical Fund, in accordance with the model. The Adviser retains sole discretion as to the timing and implementation of DIFA’s recommendations. The Adviser will screen DIFA’s model for companies that comply with the Ethical Fund’s ethical investment restrictions. From the screened model, the Adviser will decide which securities to purchase for the Ethical Fund. The Adviser may also choose to replace investments that do not pass its ethical investment restrictions with suitable replacements.
In selecting securities for its model, DIFA primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and focuses on companies it believes have the potential for strong growth, increasing profitability, stable and sustainable revenue and earnings streams, attractive valuations, and sound capital structures. DIFA may look at various factors in its consideration of a company, such as: new or innovative products or services; adaptive or creative management; strong financial and operational capabilities to sustain multi-year growth; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; strong balance sheet; market potential; and profit potential. Part of DIFA’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.
Generally, in determining whether to remove a position from the investment model, DIFA considers many factors, including what it believes to be excessive valuation given company growth prospects, deterioration of fundamentals, weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, unexpected and poorly explained management changes, and to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities.
The Adviser will sell a security if it falls out of compliance with the Ethical Fund’s ethical investment restrictions. The Adviser may also sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as when it is sold from DIFA’s model to secure gains, limit losses, raise cash, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.
If the Adviser’s strategies do not work as intended, the Ethical Fund may not achieve its objective.
To take advantage of market inefficiencies, the Ethical Fund may be actively traded. During these periods, the Ethical Fund may have a higher turnover rate.
Ethical Investment Restrictions
The Ethical Fund does not invest in corporations that derive substantial revenue (defined as more than 5% of total revenue) from alcohol, tobacco, pornography, pork, gambling, hydraulic fracturing, private prisons, or weapons industries as determined by the Adviser.
The Ethical Fund will not invest in securities or other instruments that derive revenue from the receipt of interest from lending arrangements, preferred stocks and convertible securities or other instruments that pay interest from lending, or from the receipt of gains from futures contracts, trading debt or trades that involve exchanging the same kind of monetary instruments (such as the same type of currency).
|Period
|ADJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.9%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|6.56%
|1 Yr
|24.9%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|1.77%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|28.76%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|30.59%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|40.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|32.14%
|2021
|1.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|33.46%
|2020
|7.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|60.38%
|2019
|5.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|66.73%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|24.34%
|ADJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADJEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|85.11%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|20
|3702
|53.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|84.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.11%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|53.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADJEX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.95%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|79.96%
|Cash
|4.05%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|17.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|92.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|91.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|92.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|92.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADJEX % Rank
|Technology
|41.41%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|7.27%
|Healthcare
|22.15%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|18.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.26%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|58.51%
|Industrials
|11.96%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|75.35%
|Communication Services
|4.07%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|28.72%
|Real Estate
|2.97%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|40.96%
|Basic Materials
|1.89%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|56.21%
|Financial Services
|1.15%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|95.57%
|Consumer Defense
|1.14%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|70.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|93.09%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|95.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADJEX % Rank
|US
|93.24%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|60.46%
|Non US
|2.71%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|55.32%
|ADJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|42.52%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ADJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|86.36%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.12%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|69.37%
|ADJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADJEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|92.55%
|ADJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ADJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADJEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.64%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|53.42%
|ADJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.940
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Since April 2000, Mr. Jamal Elbarmil has served as the Vice President of Azzad Asset Management .He is responsible for the day to day management of the Funds’ portfolio. He holds a Master’s Degree in Information Systems from the American University in Washington, DC. Mr. Elbarmil reviews the Funds’ holdings and performance to ensure compliance with the Funds’ respective strategies. Prior to joining Azzad, Mr. Elbarmil was Vice President of Technology for Information Policy & Administration, Inc. in Virginia where he supervised the development of software systems.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Kim Scott，Senior Vice President of Ivy Investment Management Company, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since May 2014. She has been portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund since 2001 and of Ivy VIP Mid Cap Growth since 2005. She has been co-portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund since 2014. She assumed co-portfolio manager responsibilities for the mid cap growth product suite in 2016. Ms. Scott joined the organization in 1999 as an equity investment analyst. She was appointed assistant vice president in 2000. She was appointed vice president in 2001 and senior vice president in 2004. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Scott served in various levels of research positions throughout her career affiliated with the following companies: Bartlett & Company, NBD Bank, Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Her primary responsibilities included fundamental analysis of companies and equities for mutual funds, separate accounts, and personal trusts. Through this experience, Ms. Scott provided sector coverage for consumer non-durables, technology, retail, food and beverage, and tobacco. Ms. Scott graduated from the University of Kansas in 1982 with a BS in Microbiology. She earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Cincinnati in 1987. Ms. Scott is a CFA charterholder. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Nathan Brown is Senior Vice President of Ivy Investment Management Company, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since October 2016. He has been co-portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund since 2014. He had been assistant portfolio manager of Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Ivy VIP Mid Cap Growth since 2011. He was named co-portfolio manager of the mid cap growth product suite in 2016. Mr. Brown joined the organization in 2003 as an equity investment analyst. He was appointed assistant vice president in 2010 and vice president in 2014. He was appointed senior vice president in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Brown interned with Morgan Keegan. From 1999 to 2001 he completed five rotations at General Electric-Aircraft Engine’s financial management program. In 1999 he was a securities analyst for Krause Fund, where his responsibilities were concentrated in the utilities sector. Mr. Brown graduated with honors from the University of Iowa, Henry B. Tippie School of Business in 1999 with a BBA in Finance. He earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management in 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
