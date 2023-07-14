Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stocks of North American companies, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”). For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, however, equity securities also include exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivatives with economic characteristics similar to equity securities. The Fund may invest in both small capitalization companies and medium capitalization companies, and may invest in companies located in both the U.S. and non-U.S. developed market countries. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including swaps, to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets, increase

the return of the Fund and/or hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by taking long and short positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are undergoing transformational change. The Fund takes long positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are high quality companies with attractive valuations that are undergoing positive, fundamental changes. Examples of positive, fundamental changes may include: new management, technology initiatives, new product development, cost reduction, operational efficiencies and/or acquisitions/divestitures. The Adviser believes that these types of changes can be transformational in their ability to accelerate revenue growth, operating income, cash flow and/or return of invested capital for a company. The Fund takes short positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are companies with unattractive valuations that are experiencing deteriorating fundamentals and/or structural challenges. Examples of deteriorating fundamentals may include: slowing revenue growth, contracting margins, declining market share and/or deteriorating returns. Examples of structural challenges may include: inflexible structure, entrenched management, competitive threats and/or weak pricing power.

Further, the Adviser seeks to assess the risks and opportunities presented by certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in accordance with the Adviser’s Responsible Investment and ESG Policy (the “ESG Policy”). While the Fund’s primary goal is to generate excess returns, the Adviser is committed to integrating ESG factors into its research process in accordance with the ESG Policy. While ESG factors are considered, securities of issuers presenting ESG-related risks may be purchased and retained by the Fund and considerable autonomy is given to the investment team in making such decisions. In addition, the Fund employs an exclusionary screen that prohibits investment

in certain types of investments, such as producers of certain types of weapons and munitions.

When the Fund takes a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright and will benefit from an increase in the price of the security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a long position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. When the Fund takes a short position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. When the Fund takes a short position, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the security and will incur a loss if the price of the security increases between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a short position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will incur a loss if the price of the underlying instrument increases. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to hold long positions in securities for long periods (typically over two years).

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.