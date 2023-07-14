Home
Aperture Discover Equity Fund

ADISX | Fund

$11.52

$391 M

0.00%

4.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$391 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Aperture Discover Equity Fund

ADISX | Fund

$11.52

$391 M

0.00%

4.16%

ADISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -4.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aperture Discover Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aperture Investors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    34107180
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brad McGill

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stocks of North American companies, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”). For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, however, equity securities also include exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivatives with economic characteristics similar to equity securities. The Fund may invest in both small capitalization companies and medium capitalization companies, and may invest in companies located in both the U.S. and non-U.S. developed market countries. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including swaps, to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets, increase

the return of the Fund and/or hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by taking long and short positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are undergoing transformational change. The Fund takes long positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are high quality companies with attractive valuations that are undergoing positive, fundamental changes. Examples of positive, fundamental changes may include: new management, technology initiatives, new product development, cost reduction, operational efficiencies and/or acquisitions/divestitures. The Adviser believes that these types of changes can be transformational in their ability to accelerate revenue growth, operating income, cash flow and/or return of invested capital for a company. The Fund takes short positions in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are companies with unattractive valuations that are experiencing deteriorating fundamentals and/or structural challenges. Examples of deteriorating fundamentals may include: slowing revenue growth, contracting margins, declining market share and/or deteriorating returns. Examples of structural challenges may include: inflexible structure, entrenched management, competitive threats and/or weak pricing power.

Further, the Adviser seeks to assess the risks and opportunities presented by certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in accordance with the Adviser’s Responsible Investment and ESG Policy (the “ESG Policy”). While the Fund’s primary goal is to generate excess returns, the Adviser is committed to integrating ESG factors into its research process in accordance with the ESG Policy. While ESG factors are considered, securities of issuers presenting ESG-related risks may be purchased and retained by the Fund and considerable autonomy is given to the investment team in making such decisions. In addition, the Fund employs an exclusionary screen that prohibits investment

in certain types of investments, such as producers of certain types of weapons and munitions.

When the Fund takes a long position, the Fund purchases a security outright and will benefit from an increase in the price of the security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a long position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. When the Fund takes a short position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. The Fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. When the Fund takes a short position, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the security and will incur a loss if the price of the security increases between the time it is sold and when the Fund replaces the borrowed security. Similarly, when the Fund takes a short position through a derivative instrument, it will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will incur a loss if the price of the underlying instrument increases. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, thus allowing the Fund to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of its net assets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to hold long positions in securities for long periods (typically over two years).

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

ADISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -19.9% 53.5% 13.51%
1 Yr 13.2% -72.5% 37.5% 39.70%
3 Yr -0.3%* -54.1% 47.9% 34.38%
5 Yr N/A* -42.5% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -82.1% 547.9% 84.05%
2021 0.9% -69.3% 196.9% 27.56%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -24.8% 53.5% 13.18%
1 Yr 13.2% -72.5% 37.5% 39.02%
3 Yr -0.3%* -54.1% 47.9% 34.38%
5 Yr N/A* -42.5% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -82.1% 547.9% 84.05%
2021 0.9% -69.3% 196.9% 27.56%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ADISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADISX Category Low Category High ADISX % Rank
Net Assets 391 M 183 K 28 B 58.08%
Number of Holdings 52 6 1336 85.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 337 M 59 K 2.7 B 35.69%
Weighting of Top 10 53.66% 5.9% 100.0% 3.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 19.50%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 15.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADISX % Rank
Stocks 		86.94% 77.52% 101.30% 98.65%
Cash 		11.45% -1.30% 22.49% 1.01%
Bonds 		3.19% 0.00% 3.19% 0.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 95.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 95.45%
Other 		-1.57% -1.57% 7.18% 99.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADISX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		40.68% 0.00% 40.68% 0.17%
Industrials 		27.89% 0.00% 36.64% 3.70%
Technology 		20.81% 2.91% 75.51% 79.12%
Basic Materials 		3.07% 0.00% 10.30% 36.87%
Communication Services 		2.58% 0.00% 15.31% 44.95%
Healthcare 		1.89% 0.00% 47.90% 98.99%
Financial Services 		1.32% 0.00% 42.95% 97.81%
Real Estate 		0.77% 0.00% 15.31% 67.34%
Energy 		0.41% 0.00% 55.49% 71.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.35% 0.00% 13.56% 95.96%
Utilities 		0.24% 0.00% 5.57% 30.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADISX % Rank
US 		82.02% 67.06% 99.56% 93.94%
Non US 		4.92% 0.00% 26.08% 29.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADISX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		82.74% 0.00% 100.00% 92.57%
Government 		17.26% 0.00% 17.26% 0.18%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.82% 95.29%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 95.28%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.46%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 95.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADISX % Rank
US 		3.19% 0.00% 3.19% 0.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 95.45%

ADISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.16% 0.05% 27.56% 1.02%
Management Fee 4.05% 0.05% 4.05% 99.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ADISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 3.00% 439.00% 70.59%

ADISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADISX Category Low Category High ADISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 95.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADISX Category Low Category High ADISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -4.06% -4.08% 1.10% 99.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ADISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brad McGill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Brad McGill serves as the sole Portfolio Manager of the Discover Equity Fund. Prior to joining the Adviser in October 2019, Mr. McGill was a Portfolio Manager at Diker Management LLC from January 2016 to March 2019. Prior to that, he was a Partner and Senior Analyst at Daruma Capital Management from November 2006 to October 2015. Prior to joining Daruma, Brad was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Lehman Brothers’ Equity Strategies group, a long/short fund where he managed a market neutral strategy. Earlier in his career, Brad was a Senior Analyst at Banc of America Securities (F/K/A Montgomery Securities) where he was recognized for his consumer sector research, and began his career as a Research Associate in quantitative and fundamental equity research at Smith Barney. He graduated from Lehigh University with a BS in Finance in 1994.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

