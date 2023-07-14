Home
American Century Disciplined Growth Fund

mutual fund
ADGGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.42 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ADSIX) Primary A (ADCVX) Inst (ADCIX) Retirement (ADRRX) C (ADCCX) Inst (ADCYX) Retirement (ADGGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

31.0%

1 yr return

21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$932 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 189.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ADGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Disciplined Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    79368
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yulin Long

Fund Description

In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers initially identify an eligible universe of growth stocks then use quantitative and qualitative management techniques in a multi-step process. First, the managers rank stocks, primarily large capitalization, publicly traded U.S. companies from most attractive to least attractive based on an objective set of measures, including valuation, quality, growth, and sentiment. The portfolio managers then review the output of the quantitative model and also consider other factors such as economic events, corporate announcements, risk management, transaction costs and liquidity, to build a portfolio that they believe will provide a balance between risk and return.
The portfolio managers generally sell a stock when they believe it has become less attractive relative to other opportunities, its risk characteristics outweigh its return opportunity or specific events alter its prospects. 
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
ADGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.0% -41.7% 64.0% 33.94%
1 Yr 21.6% -46.2% 77.9% 26.54%
3 Yr -4.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 72.26%
5 Yr -2.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 74.91%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 63.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -85.9% 81.6% 34.03%
2021 0.9% -31.0% 26.7% 69.57%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.08%
2019 4.5% -6.0% 10.6% 79.37%
2018 -4.3% -15.9% 2.0% 88.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.0% -41.7% 64.0% 32.13%
1 Yr 21.6% -46.2% 77.9% 24.16%
3 Yr -4.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 71.90%
5 Yr 1.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 61.67%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 60.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -85.9% 81.6% 34.11%
2021 0.9% -31.0% 26.7% 69.57%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.08%
2019 4.5% -6.0% 10.6% 79.37%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 3.1% 44.04%

NAV & Total Return History

ADGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADGGX Category Low Category High ADGGX % Rank
Net Assets 932 M 189 K 222 B 56.04%
Number of Holdings 106 2 3509 23.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 229 M -1.37 M 104 B 65.95%
Weighting of Top 10 50.72% 11.4% 116.5% 30.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 11.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.37%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.40%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.79%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.72%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.38%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 2.29%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.21%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 2.13%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep20 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADGGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 50.26% 104.50% 14.92%
Cash 		0.24% -10.83% 49.73% 84.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 64.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 63.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADGGX % Rank
Technology 		45.53% 0.00% 65.70% 7.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.15% 0.00% 62.57% 38.75%
Communication Services 		11.36% 0.00% 66.40% 42.29%
Healthcare 		9.23% 0.00% 39.76% 83.18%
Industrials 		5.86% 0.00% 30.65% 57.13%
Financial Services 		4.44% 0.00% 43.06% 90.27%
Consumer Defense 		3.25% 0.00% 25.50% 56.64%
Energy 		2.02% 0.00% 41.09% 26.38%
Basic Materials 		1.17% 0.00% 18.91% 50.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 75.60%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 88.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADGGX % Rank
US 		98.68% 34.69% 100.00% 15.58%
Non US 		1.08% 0.00% 54.22% 74.20%

ADGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 20.29% 63.73%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 89.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ADGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 189.00% 0.00% 316.74% 98.04%

ADGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADGGX Category Low Category High ADGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 12.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADGGX Category Low Category High ADGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -6.13% 1.75% 31.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ADGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yulin Long

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Yulin Long is a vice president and portfolio manager for American Century Investments®, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. Dr. Long joined the company in 2005. Previously, she was an analyst focused on the development of an international stock selection model. Prior to that, she worked for Cornerstone Research as an associate conducting financial and accounting analysis for complex business litigation cases. Dr. Long earned a Ph.D. in accounting from Stanford University. She also has a Master of Philosophy degree in accounting from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a bachelor's degree in finance from Beijing University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Arun Daniel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2022

0.07

0.1%

Arun is a Senior Fund Manager of the JOHCM US Small and Mid Cap Equity and the JOHCM Global Smaller Companies Strategies. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (formerly Pyramis Global Advisors), a unit of Fidelity Investments. In that role, he managed the global consumer sector portfolio. Prior to assuming that role in 2007, Arun was Vice President and Sector Head for the consumer sector at ING Investment Management, North America, managing growth, value, and 130/30 portfolio strategies. He was a Senior Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for the consumer sector of a hedge fund portfolio at Principled Capital Group, and had responsibility for fundamental sector research in the entertainment, gaming, lodging, leisure, and retail sectors. Arun has also served in senior management roles in the entertainment, retail, and resort divisions at Walt Disney Company. He has more than 15 years' experience in the investment industry and 25 years' experience related to the consumer sector. Arun holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Regent University and an advanced management studies in entertainment and hospitality management from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

