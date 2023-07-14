Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.0%
1 yr return
21.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$932 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.7%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 189.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ADGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|33.94%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|26.54%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|72.26%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|74.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|63.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|34.03%
|2021
|0.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|69.57%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|92.08%
|2019
|4.5%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|79.37%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|88.08%
|Period
|ADGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|32.13%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|24.16%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|71.90%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|61.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|60.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|34.11%
|2021
|0.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|69.57%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|92.08%
|2019
|4.5%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|79.37%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|44.04%
|ADGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADGGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|932 M
|189 K
|222 B
|56.04%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|2
|3509
|23.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|229 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|65.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.72%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|30.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADGGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|14.92%
|Cash
|0.24%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|84.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|65.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|67.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|64.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|63.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADGGX % Rank
|Technology
|45.53%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|7.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.15%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|38.75%
|Communication Services
|11.36%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|42.29%
|Healthcare
|9.23%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|83.18%
|Industrials
|5.86%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|57.13%
|Financial Services
|4.44%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|90.27%
|Consumer Defense
|3.25%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|56.64%
|Energy
|2.02%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|26.38%
|Basic Materials
|1.17%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|50.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|75.60%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|88.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADGGX % Rank
|US
|98.68%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|15.58%
|Non US
|1.08%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|74.20%
|ADGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|63.73%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|ADGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|189.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|98.04%
|ADGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADGGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|12.39%
|ADGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ADGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADGGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|31.82%
|ADGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2017
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2016
5.75
5.8%
Yulin Long is a vice president and portfolio manager for American Century Investments®, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. Dr. Long joined the company in 2005. Previously, she was an analyst focused on the development of an international stock selection model. Prior to that, she worked for Cornerstone Research as an associate conducting financial and accounting analysis for complex business litigation cases. Dr. Long earned a Ph.D. in accounting from Stanford University. She also has a Master of Philosophy degree in accounting from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a bachelor's degree in finance from Beijing University. She is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Arun is a Senior Fund Manager of the JOHCM US Small and Mid Cap Equity and the JOHCM Global Smaller Companies Strategies. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (formerly Pyramis Global Advisors), a unit of Fidelity Investments. In that role, he managed the global consumer sector portfolio. Prior to assuming that role in 2007, Arun was Vice President and Sector Head for the consumer sector at ING Investment Management, North America, managing growth, value, and 130/30 portfolio strategies. He was a Senior Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for the consumer sector of a hedge fund portfolio at Principled Capital Group, and had responsibility for fundamental sector research in the entertainment, gaming, lodging, leisure, and retail sectors. Arun has also served in senior management roles in the entertainment, retail, and resort divisions at Walt Disney Company. He has more than 15 years' experience in the investment industry and 25 years' experience related to the consumer sector. Arun holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Regent University and an advanced management studies in entertainment and hospitality management from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
