Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
Net Assets
$1.43 B
Holdings in Top 10
58.5%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ADAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|27.00%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|1.94%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|2.04%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|2.41%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|14.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|ADAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.4%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|1.02%
|2021
|2.8%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|6.19%
|2020
|7.2%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|75.56%
|2019
|1.5%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|81.01%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|70.00%
|ADAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.43 B
|105 K
|12.6 B
|17.31%
|Number of Holdings
|1466
|5
|2526
|17.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|744 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|20.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.47%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|29.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADAIX % Rank
|Other
|30.05%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|15.38%
|Bonds
|21.13%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|32.69%
|Stocks
|17.57%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|44.23%
|Cash
|16.13%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|95.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|15.10%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|14.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|5.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADAIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|80.45%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|21.51%
|Communication Services
|11.90%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|8.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.65%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|12.90%
|Basic Materials
|2.01%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|15.05%
|Healthcare
|0.85%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|51.61%
|Industrials
|0.06%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|74.19%
|Energy
|0.05%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|72.04%
|Technology
|0.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.57%
|Consumer Defense
|0.01%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|62.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|47.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|24.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADAIX % Rank
|US
|15.06%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|39.42%
|Non US
|2.51%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|55.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADAIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|30.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.50%
|Government
|28.63%
|0.00%
|73.33%
|26.92%
|Corporate
|27.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.50%
|Derivative
|12.39%
|0.00%
|30.95%
|10.58%
|Municipal
|0.52%
|0.00%
|3.82%
|5.77%
|Securitized
|0.05%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|11.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADAIX % Rank
|US
|21.04%
|-1.04%
|80.93%
|29.81%
|Non US
|0.09%
|-64.71%
|9.68%
|98.08%
|ADAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|56.31%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|39.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ADAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|30.00%
|483.00%
|93.26%
|ADAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|77.88%
|ADAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ADAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.98%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|61.17%
|ADAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.571
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.654
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.663
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.454
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2009
13.38
13.4%
Todd C. Pulvino, Ph.D., A.M., M.S., is a Principal of the Sub-Adviser. Dr. Pulvino cofounded the Sub-Adviser in 2001 and oversees research and trading related to merger and convertible arbitrage and other strategies related to corporate events. He earned a B.Sc. in mechanical engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison, an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology, and an A.M. and Ph.D. in business economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2009
13.38
13.4%
Mark L. Mitchell, Ph.D., is a Principal of the Sub-Adviser. Dr. Mitchell cofounded the Sub-Adviser in 2001 and oversees research and trading related to merger and convertible arbitrage and other strategies related to corporate events. Dr. Mitchell earned a B.B.A. in economics from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a Ph.D. in applied economics from Clemson University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Robert F. Bryant is a Principal of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Bryant joined the Sub-Adviser in 2002 and oversees research and trading related to merger and convertible arbitrage and other strategies related to corporate events. He earned a B.S. in computer science and electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Ashwin Thapar is a Principal and senior member of the Research and Portfolio Management team at AQR Capital Management. In his role, he co-heads research and portfolio management efforts on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Global Macro, Alternative Risk Premia and Multi-Strategy products. Ashwin has published research on topics including currency hedging, deep value and alternative risk premia investing and is a frequent conference presenter on these topics. Ashwin earned a B.Sc. in finance and a B.A. in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude in both fields.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
John Eckert is a Managing Director of AQR Arbitrage, LLC. Mr. Eckert joined the Sub-Adviser in 2010 and heads the convertible arbitrage team and is responsible for managing all aspects of the convertible arbitrage strategy including suggesting tactical allocations in multi-strategy funds. In addition, Mr. Eckert researches trade ideas for the event-driven credit portfolios. He earned a B.S. in industrial engineering from Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
