Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in income producing securities with a focus on agency and non-agency commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), corporate bonds, convertible securities, and mortgage real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). From these investments, the Fund seeks to deliver monthly dividends. Additionally, the Fund implements an overlay strategy in which the Fund (i) invests in financial and commodity futures contracts across multiple sectors and time frames and (ii) employs a tactical hedging strategy.

Other fixed income producing securities in which the Fund may invest include asset-backed securities (“ABS”) (including those backed by credit card receivables, auto loans, aircraft leases and student loans), equity REITs, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), securities issued by the U.S. government, U.S. government agencies, and U.S. government sponsored entities. The Fund invests in fixed income producing securities primarily through investment in affiliated mutual funds and in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that have fixed or floating interest rates. The securities held by the Fund may be of any credit quality (including below investment grade bonds, i.e., “junk” bonds, rated lower than “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or “BBB” by S&P Global Ratings Services)), effective maturity or average modified duration and may include the securities of issuers located outside the U.S. (including emerging markets). The Fund may invest securities backed by subprime mortgages. The Fund intends to invest no more than 15% of its net assets directly in non-investment grade MBS, ABS, CDOs and CLOs.

Securities are chosen for and removed from the Fund’s portfolio based on pre-defined volatility limits. Additionally, in selecting securities for investment, the Advisor supplements the volatility criteria using a barbell approach whereby investments are made in both high credit quality securities and lower credit quality securities, including below investment grade securities. High credit quality securities that the Fund invests in primarily consist of agency mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate bonds and exchange traded mortgage REITs. Lower credit quality securities that the Fund invests in primarily consist of non-agency mortgage-backed securities and convertible bonds.

Overlay Strategy

Futures Component - The Fund employs a systematic and tactical overlay strategy to invest in futures contracts of various areas. Examples of these areas include global stock indices, volatility indices, currencies, interest rates, metals, energy, livestock, soft commodities and grains. The Fund shall transact these futures contracts on both domestic and developed foreign countries’ futures markets. Positions in these instruments may be made by the Fund directly or indirectly by investing through its Subsidiary (as described below) that invests in the instruments. For this component, the Fund shall enter into both long and short positions in futures contracts.

Caddo Capital Management, LLC (the “Trading Advisor”) makes investment decisions for the overlay component of the Fund’s portfolio based on the results of its investment program (the “Investment Program”). The Investment Program is an absolute return strategy intended to capitalize on rising as well as declining price movements throughout global financial and commodity markets. The Investment Program uses a multi-system approach that analyzes long, intermediate and short-term time frames. The Trading Advisor employs a diverse set of non-correlated trading models. Trade transactions are dictated by these models. In addition, the Investment Program adheres to the following guidelines in its emphasis on risk management: (i) all positions are sized according to risk across back-tested market scenarios; (ii) groups of positions are intended to provide diversification across markets, sectors and time-frames; (iii) buy and sell stop-loss orders are adjusted on a daily basis and designed to limit losses on individual positions; and (iv) margin-to-equity ratio is targeted to be as low as possible for the overall trading strategy.

Hedging Component - The Fund employs a systematic and tactical hedging strategy that seeks to limit declines in the Fund’s portfolio under adverse market conditions. The hedging strategy is a risk management strategy that seeks to manage volatility in the Fund’s annual returns and reduce the overall risk of investing in the Fund. The Trading Advisor utilizes models to determine when to enter a long-only position in futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index (the “VIX Futures“). However, over the long term, the Fund expects losses from the hedging component during most periods. This is because of the tendency for long VIX futures prices to decline over time, assuming all other things are held equal. This tendency is often referred to as “negative carry cost.” Nonetheless, a long position in VIX Futures is intended to provide positive returns in highly volatile markets where the income-producing portion of the Fund’s portfolio is potentially subject to the greatest market risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund’s hedging strategy will be successful.

Investments in Subsidiary – The Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in commodities and other futures contracts. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.