Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of

its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment

purposes, in securities of small- and mid-capitalization

companies. The Fund primarily invests in common stock and

preferred stock of U.S. small- and mid-capitalization companies.

The Fund currently defines small- and mid-capitalization

companies to be those with market capitalizations at the time of

purchase between $250 million and $10 billion or otherwise

within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell

2500 Growth Index (between $

174.19

million and $

16.899

billion as of May

6

,

2022

, the date of the latest reconstitution of

the Index (implemented by the Index June

24

,

2022

)). The Fund

may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that

subsequently drops below or appreciates above this threshold.

Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net

assets in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies at

any given time.