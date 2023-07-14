Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
Net Assets
$32.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.0%
Expense Ratio 1.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 158.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Experienced, tenured, high quality management;
|Business models that deliver consistent long-term growth;
|Leading companies in attractive and defensible niche markets;
|Strong financial characteristics; and
|Appropriate valuation.
|Period
|ACWDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|51.35%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|30.57%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|80.98%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|52.33%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|42.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACWDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|12.86%
|2021
|-17.7%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|96.71%
|2020
|11.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|25.77%
|2019
|4.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|58.33%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|9.18%
|ACWDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACWDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.2 M
|183 K
|28 B
|91.41%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|6
|1336
|69.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.41 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|91.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.01%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|46.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACWDX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|13.64%
|Cash
|0.42%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|86.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|47.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|56.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|45.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|44.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACWDX % Rank
|Technology
|29.21%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|21.55%
|Healthcare
|24.16%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|41.08%
|Industrials
|17.28%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|45.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.27%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|36.20%
|Financial Services
|4.47%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|75.42%
|Consumer Defense
|3.81%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|51.52%
|Energy
|2.80%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|47.64%
|Basic Materials
|2.66%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|44.44%
|Real Estate
|2.33%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|44.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|61.28%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|91.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACWDX % Rank
|US
|96.50%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|24.75%
|Non US
|3.08%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|56.06%
|ACWDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|30.20%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|14.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.13%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|73.93%
|ACWDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ACWDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACWDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|158.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|95.69%
|ACWDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACWDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|48.99%
|ACWDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ACWDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACWDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.91%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|66.38%
|ACWDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Joe serves as a Portfolio Manager for GW&K’s Small Cap Growth Strategy and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He is also a research analyst focused on our Small Cap and Small/Mid Cap Core Strategies. Joe is a seasoned analyst with expertise in a number of industries including extensive experience in the Technology sector. Prior to joining GW&K in 2008, he held research analyst positions at Citizens Funds and Needham & Company and was a research associate at Tucker Anthony. Joe received an AB in Economics from Harvard College. He has earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
