Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$32.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 158.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ACWDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Craigen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund primarily invests in common stock and preferred stock of U.S. small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund currently defines small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase between $250 million and $10 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2500 Growth Index (between $65.69 million and $19.442 billion as of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021)). The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently drops below or appreciates above this threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies at any given time.
Through its fundamental research and proprietary screening, GW&K Investment Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”), seeks to identify quality 
companies with growth oriented characteristics. GW&K seeks to assemble a portfolio of securities diversified as to companies and sectors. 
The Subadviser seeks to focus on quality small- and mid-capitalization companies with sound management and long-term sustainable growth. In selecting companies for the Fund, the Subadviser looks for firms with the following key attributes: 
Experienced, tenured, high quality management;
Business models that deliver consistent long-term growth;
Leading companies in attractive and defensible niche markets;
Strong financial characteristics; and
Appropriate valuation. 
Read More

ACWDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -19.9% 53.5% 51.35%
1 Yr 14.7% -72.5% 37.5% 30.57%
3 Yr -9.2%* -54.1% 47.9% 80.98%
5 Yr -3.9%* -42.5% 12.6% 52.33%
10 Yr 0.5%* -23.1% 12.2% 42.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -82.1% 547.9% 12.86%
2021 -17.7% -69.3% 196.9% 96.71%
2020 11.8% -28.2% 32.1% 25.77%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 58.33%
2018 -1.1% -14.5% 20.4% 9.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -24.8% 53.5% 50.68%
1 Yr 14.7% -72.5% 37.5% 29.90%
3 Yr -9.2%* -54.1% 47.9% 80.98%
5 Yr -3.9%* -42.5% 14.6% 61.75%
10 Yr 2.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 56.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -82.1% 547.9% 12.86%
2021 -17.7% -69.3% 196.9% 96.71%
2020 11.8% -28.2% 32.1% 25.77%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 58.33%
2018 -1.1% -14.5% 20.4% 25.24%

NAV & Total Return History

ACWDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACWDX Category Low Category High ACWDX % Rank
Net Assets 32.2 M 183 K 28 B 91.41%
Number of Holdings 78 6 1336 69.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.41 M 59 K 2.7 B 91.75%
Weighting of Top 10 23.01% 5.9% 100.0% 46.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Asbury Automotive Group Inc 4.40%
  2. LHC Group Inc 3.63%
  3. The E W Scripps Co Class A 3.56%
  4. LivePerson Inc 3.38%
  5. Synaptics Inc 3.32%
  6. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc 3.31%
  7. Haemonetics Corp 3.28%
  8. Gartner Inc 3.01%
  9. Sunrun Inc 2.98%
  10. EPAM Systems Inc 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACWDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 77.52% 101.30% 13.64%
Cash 		0.42% -1.30% 22.49% 86.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 47.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 56.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 45.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 44.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACWDX % Rank
Technology 		29.21% 2.91% 75.51% 21.55%
Healthcare 		24.16% 0.00% 47.90% 41.08%
Industrials 		17.28% 0.00% 36.64% 45.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.27% 0.00% 40.68% 36.20%
Financial Services 		4.47% 0.00% 42.95% 75.42%
Consumer Defense 		3.81% 0.00% 13.56% 51.52%
Energy 		2.80% 0.00% 55.49% 47.64%
Basic Materials 		2.66% 0.00% 10.30% 44.44%
Real Estate 		2.33% 0.00% 15.31% 44.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 61.28%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 91.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACWDX % Rank
US 		96.50% 67.06% 99.56% 24.75%
Non US 		3.08% 0.00% 26.08% 56.06%

ACWDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.05% 27.56% 30.20%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.05% 4.05% 14.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.00% 27.13%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 73.93%

Sales Fees

ACWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 158.00% 3.00% 439.00% 95.69%

ACWDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACWDX Category Low Category High ACWDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 48.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACWDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACWDX Category Low Category High ACWDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.91% -4.08% 1.10% 66.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACWDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACWDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Craigen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Joe serves as a Portfolio Manager for GW&K’s Small Cap Growth Strategy and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He is also a research analyst focused on our Small Cap and Small/Mid Cap Core Strategies. Joe is a seasoned analyst with expertise in a number of industries including extensive experience in the Technology sector. Prior to joining GW&K in 2008, he held research analyst positions at Citizens Funds and Needham & Company and was a research associate at Tucker Anthony. Joe received an AB in Economics from Harvard College. He has earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Daniel Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

