The Fund’s assets primarily are invested in equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The selection of dividend-paying stocks is the primary decision in building the investment portfolio. The Fund invests principally in securities of companies believed to be attractively valued and to have the potential for long-term growth. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments.