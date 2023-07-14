Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets in zero-coupon securities. Typically, other than during the fund’s target maturity year, the fund intends to exceed this 80% requirement and be fully invested in zero-coupon securities.

The fund invests primarily in zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities and their equivalents (including certain zero-coupon U.S. government agency securities), and may invest up to 20% of its assets in other zero-coupon U.S. government agency securities that are AAA-rated. Zero-coupon securities make no periodic interest or principal payments. Instead, they trade at a deep discount to their face value and all of the interest and principal is paid when the securities mature.

The fund is managed to mature in the year 2025 and will be liquidated near the end of its target maturity year. If shares of the fund are held until the fund is liquidated and all distributions are reinvested, the fund’s performance should be similar to an investment in a zero-coupon U.S. Treasury security with the same term to maturity as the fund. The advisor expects that shareholders who hold their shares until the fund is liquidated and reinvest all distributions will realize an investment return and maturity value that do not differ significantly from the anticipated growth rate (AGR) and anticipated value at maturity (AVM) calculated on the day the shares were purchased.

The fund’s anticipated growth rate is an estimate of the annualized rate of growth of the fund that an investor may expect from the purchase date to the fund’s weighted average maturity date.

The anticipated value at maturity is an estimate of the fund’s net asset value as of the fund’s weighted average maturity date. It is based on the maturity values of the zero-coupon securities held by the fund.

As of the fund’s most recent fiscal year end, September 30, 2021, the fund’s Investor Class AGR was 0.46% and its AVM was $116.11. The AGR and AVM for the Advisor Class will differ from that of the Investor Class, depending on the expenses of that class.

When determining whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, the fund’s average maturity, current and anticipated changes in interest rates, current valuation relative to alternatives in the market, general market conditions and any other factors deemed relevant by the portfolio managers.