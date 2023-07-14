Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$142 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.6%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
The fund’santicipated growth rateis an estimate of the annualized rate of growth of the fund that an investor may expect from the purchase date to the fund’s weighted average maturity date.
|
Theanticipated value at maturityis an estimate of the fund’s net asset value as of the fund’s weighted average maturity date. It is based on the maturity values of the zero-coupon securities held by the fund.
|Period
|ACTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-24.0%
|17.0%
|3.16%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-6.7%
|17.9%
|7.91%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-8.4%
|5.2%
|10.61%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|12.02%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-8.2%
|3.8%
|19.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|3.17%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|42.11%
|2020
|2.8%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|0.83%
|2019
|1.7%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|2.53%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|91.19%
|Period
|ACTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-24.0%
|17.0%
|3.16%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-7.8%
|17.9%
|1.98%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-8.4%
|3.9%
|13.99%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|4.78%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-8.2%
|3.7%
|5.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|3.17%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|42.11%
|2020
|2.8%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|0.83%
|2019
|1.7%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|2.53%
|2018
|0.0%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|16.74%
|ACTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACTVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|142 M
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|90.09%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|2
|14187
|98.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|136 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|71.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.63%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|4.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTVX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.16%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|28.94%
|Cash
|0.84%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|68.51%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|85.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|85.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|85.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTVX % Rank
|Government
|99.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.69%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.84%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|89.32%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|87.18%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|97.86%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|89.74%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|88.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTVX % Rank
|US
|99.16%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|28.09%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.81%
|ACTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|36.64%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|95.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|ACTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|ACTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|7.48%
|ACTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACTVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.38%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|1.58%
|ACTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ACTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACTVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.71%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|0.87%
|ACTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$3.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$3.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$1.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$3.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$2.577
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$2.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$3.668
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$3.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$3.880
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$3.466
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$3.814
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$3.752
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$2.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2000
|$3.359
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2006
15.84
15.8%
Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983. He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2008
13.54
13.5%
Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Miguel Castillo, Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining the American Century Investments in 2008 as a senior fixed income trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Escuela Bancaria Y Comercial, Mexico City, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
