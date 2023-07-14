Home
Trending ETFs

Advisors Capital Tactical Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
ACTIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.14 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (ACTIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Advisors Capital Tactical Fixed Income Fund

ACTIX | Fund

$9.14

$22.7 M

1.08%

$0.10

1.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$22.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ACTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Advisors Capital Tactical Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Capital
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Strauss

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The Fund defines fixed-income securities as fixed or floating rate cash equivalents, debt instruments, preferred stock, and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that primarily invest in the preceding instruments. Fixed income securities are selected without restriction as to maturity, credit quality (including high yield or junk bonds), currency, issuer country or capitalization. However, preferred stocks are limited to 30% of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund's investment advisor delegates execution of the Fund's investment strategy to Advisors Capital Management, LLC (the "Sub-Advisor"). The Sub-Advisor primarily employs a fund-of-funds strategy by using ETFs.

The Sub-Advisor seeks total return with capital preservation as a secondary objective by employing an opportunistic and unconstrained investment strategy to access the what it believes to be the most attractive total return opportunities based on prevailing market conditions. However, the Fund will comply with its 80% investment policy. Unconstrained is intended to allow for a broad spectrum of investment instruments, not limited to investment grade, high yield, corporates or preferred stocks. Prevailing market conditions refers to the current market environment including, but not limited to such factors to as interest rates, credit spreads and the macroeconomic outlook. The Sub-Advisor conducts a macro environment analysis before reviewing fundamental research and applying proprietary internal value screens for potential investments, including a credit analysis screen.

The Sub-Advisor's ongoing review process focuses on:

· Continuous review of global macro environment
· Position specific evaluations
· Assessment of composite volatility and portfolio returns

To maintain the secondary investment objective of capital preservation, the Sub-Advisor may invest in cash equivalents and/or any other security or ETF with similar capital preservation characteristics at the Sub-Advisor's discretion. The Sub-Advisor is unconstrained in the allocation to such investments and may invest up to 100% of the portfolio in such "defensive" positions. The Sub-Advisor may also invest up to 20% of the Fund's assets in inverse ETFs in an effort to hedge risks such as interest rate risk. Inverse funds are designed to deliver performance opposite of that of a benchmark index.

The Sub-Advisor sells securities when it believes they are not consistent with the primary and/or secondary investment objective as discussed above. The Sub-Advisor may engage in frequent trading to achieve the Fund's investment objective, which may result in turnover in excess of 100%.

ACTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -7.5% 18.6% 22.35%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.4% 21.8% 31.19%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.9% 2.62%
5 Yr 0.8%* -29.7% 29.4% 3.67%
10 Yr 1.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 3.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -31.8% 18.4% 38.63%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% 5.99%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 9.15%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 7.23%
2018 -2.5% -12.3% 0.7% 99.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -11.7% 18.6% 21.23%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.4% 38.5% 30.03%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.9% 3.37%
5 Yr 1.6%* -29.7% 30.2% 2.97%
10 Yr 5.1%* -27.4% 16.4% 2.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -31.8% 18.4% 38.77%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% 5.99%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 9.15%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 7.23%
2018 -1.7% -12.3% 1.5% 89.94%

NAV & Total Return History

ACTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACTIX Category Low Category High ACTIX % Rank
Net Assets 22.7 M 100 124 B 97.77%
Number of Holdings 10 2 8175 94.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.5 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 77.78%
Weighting of Top 10 98.61% 4.3% 105.0% 4.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.91%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co 3.12%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc 3.08%
  4. Chevron Corp 3.03%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 2.85%
  6. Bank of America Corporation 2.76%
  7. Medtronic PLC 2.75%
  8. Oracle Corp 2.73%
  9. Merck & Co Inc 2.65%
  10. Procter & Gamble Co 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTIX % Rank
Bonds 		84.19% -150.81% 180.51% 61.76%
Preferred Stocks 		11.22% 0.00% 13.21% 1.44%
Convertible Bonds 		1.94% 0.00% 33.50% 39.25%
Cash 		1.23% -261.12% 258.91% 82.54%
Stocks 		1.19% -38.22% 261.12% 26.84%
Other 		0.23% -25.82% 276.99% 16.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTIX % Rank
Utilities 		93.40% 0.00% 100.00% 0.51%
Healthcare 		3.32% 0.00% 100.00% 23.91%
Industrials 		3.10% 0.00% 100.00% 36.50%
Communication Services 		0.13% 0.00% 100.00% 42.93%
Energy 		0.04% 0.00% 100.00% 73.78%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 66.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 70.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 69.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 74.55%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 71.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTIX % Rank
US 		1.13% -40.06% 261.12% 24.24%
Non US 		0.06% -0.10% 18.33% 28.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTIX % Rank
Corporate 		69.13% 0.00% 97.25% 8.99%
Securitized 		18.37% 0.00% 99.65% 44.35%
Government 		9.53% 0.00% 99.43% 56.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.97% 0.00% 100.00% 82.34%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 78.87%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 70.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACTIX % Rank
US 		76.44% -151.11% 194.51% 29.44%
Non US 		7.75% -136.75% 104.82% 77.49%

ACTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.01% 26.65% 16.47%
Management Fee 1.69% 0.00% 2.29% 95.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.79%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.70% 16.89%

Sales Fees

ACTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 632.00% 0.51%

ACTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACTIX Category Low Category High ACTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.08% 0.00% 15.93% 94.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACTIX Category Low Category High ACTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -1.55% 11.51% 95.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ACTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Strauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Strauss has more than 25 years of experience in the Investment Management industry managing equity and fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Strauss was a Vice Chairman with Abner Herrman & Brock and a member of the investment committee. Prior to that, Mr. Strauss spent eight years with Citigroup Global Asset Management rising from Research Analyst to a Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s institutional and Private Client Groups. Mr. Strauss was a past member of the Board of Directors of Bergen County NJ YJCC and Chairman of its Endowment Committee. He is currently a Trustee of the New Jersey Business + Industry Association (NJBIA) Benefits Trust and a board member of the Association Master Trust.

Kevin Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Portfolio Manager - Fixed Income Strategy

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

