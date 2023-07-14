Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$22.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.6%
Expense Ratio 1.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The Fund defines fixed-income securities as fixed or floating rate cash equivalents, debt instruments, preferred stock, and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that primarily invest in the preceding instruments. Fixed income securities are selected without restriction as to maturity, credit quality (including high yield or junk bonds), currency, issuer country or capitalization. However, preferred stocks are limited to 30% of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund's investment advisor delegates execution of the Fund's investment strategy to Advisors Capital Management, LLC (the "Sub-Advisor"). The Sub-Advisor primarily employs a fund-of-funds strategy by using ETFs.
The Sub-Advisor seeks total return with capital preservation as a secondary objective by employing an opportunistic and unconstrained investment strategy to access the what it believes to be the most attractive total return opportunities based on prevailing market conditions. However, the Fund will comply with its 80% investment policy. Unconstrained is intended to allow for a broad spectrum of investment instruments, not limited to investment grade, high yield, corporates or preferred stocks. Prevailing market conditions refers to the current market environment including, but not limited to such factors to as interest rates, credit spreads and the macroeconomic outlook. The Sub-Advisor conducts a macro environment analysis before reviewing fundamental research and applying proprietary internal value screens for potential investments, including a credit analysis screen.
The Sub-Advisor's ongoing review process focuses on:
|·
|Continuous review of global macro environment
|·
|Position specific evaluations
|·
|Assessment of composite volatility and portfolio returns
To maintain the secondary investment objective of capital preservation, the Sub-Advisor may invest in cash equivalents and/or any other security or ETF with similar capital preservation characteristics at the Sub-Advisor's discretion. The Sub-Advisor is unconstrained in the allocation to such investments and may invest up to 100% of the portfolio in such "defensive" positions. The Sub-Advisor may also invest up to 20% of the Fund's assets in inverse ETFs in an effort to hedge risks such as interest rate risk. Inverse funds are designed to deliver performance opposite of that of a benchmark index.
The Sub-Advisor sells securities when it believes they are not consistent with the primary and/or secondary investment objective as discussed above. The Sub-Advisor may engage in frequent trading to achieve the Fund's investment objective, which may result in turnover in excess of 100%.
|Period
|ACTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|22.35%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|31.19%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|2.62%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|3.67%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|3.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|38.63%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|5.99%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|9.15%
|2019
|2.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|7.23%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|99.05%
|Period
|ACTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-11.7%
|18.6%
|21.23%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-18.4%
|38.5%
|30.03%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|3.37%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|2.97%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|2.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|38.77%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|5.99%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|9.15%
|2019
|2.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|7.23%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|89.94%
|ACTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.7 M
|100
|124 B
|97.77%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|8175
|94.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.5 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|77.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.61%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|4.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTIX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.19%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|61.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|11.22%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|1.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.94%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|39.25%
|Cash
|1.23%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|82.54%
|Stocks
|1.19%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|26.84%
|Other
|0.23%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|16.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTIX % Rank
|Utilities
|93.40%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.51%
|Healthcare
|3.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.91%
|Industrials
|3.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.50%
|Communication Services
|0.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.93%
|Energy
|0.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.78%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|66.58%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.44%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|69.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|74.55%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTIX % Rank
|US
|1.13%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|24.24%
|Non US
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|28.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTIX % Rank
|Corporate
|69.13%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|8.99%
|Securitized
|18.37%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|44.35%
|Government
|9.53%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|56.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.34%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|78.87%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|70.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACTIX % Rank
|US
|76.44%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|29.44%
|Non US
|7.75%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|77.49%
|ACTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.99%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|16.47%
|Management Fee
|1.69%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|95.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.79%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|16.89%
|ACTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ACTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|0.51%
|ACTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.08%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|94.70%
|ACTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ACTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|95.12%
|ACTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2004
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Strauss has more than 25 years of experience in the Investment Management industry managing equity and fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Strauss was a Vice Chairman with Abner Herrman & Brock and a member of the investment committee. Prior to that, Mr. Strauss spent eight years with Citigroup Global Asset Management rising from Research Analyst to a Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s institutional and Private Client Groups. Mr. Strauss was a past member of the Board of Directors of Bergen County NJ YJCC and Chairman of its Endowment Committee. He is currently a Trustee of the New Jersey Business + Industry Association (NJBIA) Benefits Trust and a board member of the Association Master Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Portfolio Manager - Fixed Income Strategy
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...