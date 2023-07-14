Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Advisors Capital Small/Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
ACSMX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.86 -0.08 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (ACSMX) Primary
ACSMX (Mutual Fund)

Advisors Capital Small/Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.86 -0.08 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (ACSMX) Primary
ACSMX (Mutual Fund)

Advisors Capital Small/Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.86 -0.08 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (ACSMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Advisors Capital Small/Mid Cap Fund

ACSMX | Fund

$8.86

$25.8 M

0.00%

1.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.22%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Advisors Capital Small/Mid Cap Fund

ACSMX | Fund

$8.86

$25.8 M

0.00%

1.99%

ACSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Advisors Capital Small/Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Capital
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Broughton

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the securities of small- capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund defines small- and mid-capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations of less than $7 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund invests primarily in companies located in the United States, but may invest in foreign issuers. The Fund's investment advisor delegates execution of the Fund's investment strategy to Advisors Capital Management, LLC (the "Sub-Advisor").

The Sub-Advisor's philosophy is to invest long-term in what it believes are relatively attractively-valued, conservatively-structured, competitively-advantaged, dynamic companies with growing free cash flow and honest, competent leadership. These companies generate excess operating cash flow above capital expenditures, and have lower volatility in those cash flows relative to peers. Typically, companies are focused on one business and exhibit dominance within a specialized niche. The Sub-Advisor determines dominance by reviewing a company’s market share in its industry compared to peers as well as comparing the company’s profitability metrics relative to industry averages. Other factors such as brand recognition and unique business model can also play a role in dominance assessment. The Sub-Advisor believes that dominant companies typically have higher market share, exercise more pricing power, have better operating profit margins, and exhibit superior profitability metrics compared to peers over the full market cycle.

The Sub-Advisor's investment process is largely bottom up. Quantitative screening is used to identify both growth and value companies that meet the Sub-Advisor's criteria. The companies that pass quantitative screens are then reviewed using qualitative screens. Qualitative metrics are industry position, management team skill, and business strategy viability. Companies with negative attributes such as a high level of institutional ownership, multiple business segments, and inconsistent cash flows are typically avoided. Industry position primarily refers to market share of a company and market share rank relative to competitors, but could also refer to a unique business model not easily duplicated by competitors. The Sub-Advisor constructs the portfolio using a focused, relatively sector-neutral portfolio of approximately 30-45 names diversified across seven to ten sectors using statistical technique to avoid what it believes are over exposures to individual risk factors. The resulting portfolio is comprised of both growth and value companies.

The Sub-Advisor regularly reviews each of the companies in the portfolio to confirm that each company's stock continues to hold promise of future appreciation. The Sub-Advisor sells stocks that it no longer believes hold such promise. The Sub-Advisor strives to achieve an excess return over the Russell 2500 Index with lower risk as measured by the downside capture ratio.

Read More

ACSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -19.9% 53.5% 18.92%
1 Yr 12.2% -72.5% 37.5% 42.74%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -42.5% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 12.2% 99.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -82.1% 547.9% 40.31%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -24.8% 53.5% 18.58%
1 Yr 12.2% -72.5% 37.5% 42.06%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -42.5% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 99.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -82.1% 547.9% 40.31%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ACSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACSMX Category Low Category High ACSMX % Rank
Net Assets 25.8 M 183 K 28 B 93.43%
Number of Holdings 36 6 1336 94.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.5 M 59 K 2.7 B 90.07%
Weighting of Top 10 47.21% 5.9% 100.0% 7.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ru25intr Bullet Swap 10.68%
  2. Coastal Financial Corp 7.66%
  3. US Treasury Note 2.625% 6.04%
  4. US Treasury Note 2.375% 6.02%
  5. US Treasury Note 2.25% 6.00%
  6. Catalent Inc 6.00%
  7. Pool Corp 5.41%
  8. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 5.25%
  9. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 4.47%
  10. Virtu Financial Inc Class A 4.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.81% 77.52% 101.30% 29.12%
Cash 		1.19% -1.30% 22.49% 66.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 48.48%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 56.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 46.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 46.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSMX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.61% 0.00% 42.95% 1.35%
Industrials 		19.62% 0.00% 36.64% 23.40%
Technology 		16.35% 2.91% 75.51% 90.40%
Healthcare 		14.93% 0.00% 47.90% 82.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.20% 0.00% 40.68% 73.40%
Real Estate 		5.94% 0.00% 15.31% 14.48%
Basic Materials 		4.49% 0.00% 10.30% 17.34%
Communication Services 		3.05% 0.00% 15.31% 34.68%
Consumer Defense 		1.79% 0.00% 13.56% 87.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 61.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 85.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSMX % Rank
US 		94.50% 67.06% 99.56% 43.10%
Non US 		4.31% 0.00% 26.08% 39.06%

ACSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.05% 27.56% 11.09%
Management Fee 1.69% 0.05% 4.05% 99.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.51%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 27.49%

Sales Fees

ACSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.22% 3.00% 439.00% 5.88%

ACSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACSMX Category Low Category High ACSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 50.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACSMX Category Low Category High ACSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.32% -4.08% 1.10% 87.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Broughton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Paul Broughton is an equity portfolio manager with ACM. Prior to joining the firm, he was a co-manager of the Salient Dividend Signal Strategy® portfolios. Prior to joining Salient in 2010, Paul held various roles in fixed income portfolio management and trading with Pacific Capital Bancorp and American Century Investments. He began his career with State Street in fund accounting. Paul is a CFA® charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration from the University of Kansas

Randall Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Randall Coleman is a portfolio manager focused in international and small/mid cap securities. Before joining ACM, Randall was the co-manager of the Salient Dividend Signal Strategy® portfolios. Previously, Randall was a portfolio manager and analyst for Berkeley Capital Management. In 2008, Forward Management acquired Berkeley, and subsequently in 2015, Salient acquired Forward. Before joining Berkeley in 2001, Randall was a portfolio manager at London Pacific Advisors, specializing in small and mid-cap domestic equities. He has worked as a computer programmer and as a lobbyist aid in California state government. Randall is a CFA® charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Davis as well as an MBA from Thunderbird, the American Graduate School of International Management.

David Ruff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Prior to joining ACM as a Portfolio Manager, David Ruff was a managing director and senior portfolio manager at Salient where he co-managed the Dividend Signal Strategy® portfolios. Previously, David was chief investment officer for Berkeley Capital Management. In 2008, Forward Management acquired Berkeley, and subsequently in 2015, Salient acquired Forward. Prior to joining Berkeley in 2001, David was chief investment officer of London Pacific Advisors where he chaired the LPA Investment Policy Committee. From 1998 through 2001, David served as president and director for the Security Analysts of Sacramento. David graduated magna cum laude from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. David is a CFA® charterholder and currently a member of CFA Institute and the Security Analysts of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×