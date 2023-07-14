Home
Trending ETFs

ACSIX (Mutual Fund)

ACSIX (Mutual Fund)

Salient Adaptive US Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.85 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (ACSIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Salient Adaptive US Equity Fund

ACSIX | Fund

$10.85

$12.1 M

0.00%

1.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-18.6%

Net Assets

$12.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

106.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 196.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$4,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Salient Adaptive US Equity Fund

ACSIX | Fund

$10.85

$12.1 M

0.00%

1.69%

ACSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -18.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Salient Adaptive US Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Salient Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 24, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    81361
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to primarily invest at least 75% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income producing investments and leveraged loans. The Fund intends to invest in debt securities, leveraged loans, equity and equity-linked securities and obligations of the U.S. Government and government-sponsored entities. The Fund intents to invest in high-yield debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). High-yield debt securities are fixed- or floating-rate securities rated below BBB by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or below Baa by Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s advisor. The Fund’s investments in debt securities may include notes, bond, certificates and debentures, which are the most common types of corporate debt securities, bank loans and other corporate debt instruments. The Fund may also invest in equity and equity-linked securities to seek returns and to manage certain investment risks. The Fund’s investments in equity securities include common stock, convertible debt, convertible preferred, warrants and rights. The Fund’s investments in equity securities includes companies of any size including small, mid and large capitalization companies. While the Fund invests primarily in U.S. issuers, it may invest in securities of foreign issuers.

While the Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity, under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally invest in securities that have an expected remaining maturity within the short term (three years or less), but the Fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in securities with an expected redemption within the intermediate term (five to ten years). The Fund typically invests in securities with a weighted average portfolio effective duration of 36 months or less. Duration measures how changes in interest rates affect the value of a fixed income security. For example, a three-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 3% if either interest rates rise and/or credit spreads rise by 1% or increase in value by 3% if either interest rates fall and/or credit spreads fall by 1%. Higher duration indicates debt instruments that are more sensitive to interest rate changes. Debt instruments with shorter duration are typically less sensitive to interest rate changes.

The Fund’s advisor’s investment process begins with idea generation, and the advisor utilizes a variety of sources including market news, analysts’ reviews of sectors, and proprietary screening models for these ideas. The advisor then screens a broad universe of short duration investments through the use of its proprietary evaluation analytics, which are designed to evaluate and rate potential investments for quality and risk and to identify companies with attractive valuations relative to net asset value. These evaluation analytics take into account a number of factors, including ratings, company balance sheet metrics, liquidity and interest rate sensitivity and exposure. After screening, the advisor then conducts fundamental analysis to identify potential investments that the advisor believes are profitable and undervalued, and that offer a balance of risk and return opportunities for the Fund. The advisor’s fundamental analysis also seeks to limit risk and volatility within the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will invest in a portfolio of securities typically spread across many economic sectors although from time to time the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors. The Fund intends to engage in opportunistic and active trading.

The Fund’s advisor may sell all or a portion of a position when, in its opinion, one or more of the following occurs, or any other reason: (i) the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorate; (ii) the reason(s) for maintaining the position are no longer valid; (iii) the advisor’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (iv) a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (v) for other portfolio management reasons; or (vi) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

Read More

ACSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -14.3% 36.7% 85.03%
1 Yr N/A -34.8% 38.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr -18.6%* -30.4% 97.2% 99.83%
10 Yr -10.1%* -18.7% 37.4% 99.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 -3.5% -13.5% 12.6% 66.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -20.5% 36.7% 76.28%
1 Yr N/A -34.8% 40.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr -18.6%* -29.7% 97.2% 99.83%
10 Yr -10.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 99.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 -3.5% -10.9% 12.6% 80.02%

NAV & Total Return History

ACSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACSIX Category Low Category High ACSIX % Rank
Net Assets 12.1 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 98.12%
Number of Holdings 3 2 4154 99.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.8 M 288 K 270 B 87.74%
Weighting of Top 10 106.23% 1.8% 106.2% 0.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-Mini S&PÃ‚Â® 500 106.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSIX % Rank
Stocks 		106.23% 0.00% 130.24% 0.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 13.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 13.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 8.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 9.33%
Cash 		-6.23% -102.29% 100.00% 98.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.75% 0.00% 55.59% 5.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.79% 0.00% 30.33% 2.06%
Technology 		19.86% 0.00% 48.94% 74.20%
Energy 		9.71% 0.00% 41.64% 2.98%
Industrials 		7.57% 0.00% 29.90% 84.05%
Healthcare 		6.62% 0.00% 60.70% 97.33%
Communication Services 		1.56% 0.00% 27.94% 95.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.71% 0.00% 47.71% 97.48%
Basic Materials 		0.15% 0.00% 25.70% 93.51%
Real Estate 		0.05% 0.00% 31.91% 86.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 86.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACSIX % Rank
US 		106.23% 0.00% 127.77% 0.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 92.10%

ACSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.01% 49.27% 12.00%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 45.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.43%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.00% 0.85% 40.78%

Sales Fees

ACSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 196.00% 0.00% 496.00% 98.22%

ACSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACSIX Category Low Category High ACSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.92% 51.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACSIX Category Low Category High ACSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.26% -54.00% 6.06% 73.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

