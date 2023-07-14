The Risk Assist Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), seeks to achieve the Risk Assist Fund’s investment objective by using a multi-discipline active asset allocation investment approach. Horizon allocates the Risk Assist Fund’s assets across various sectors of the global securities markets. In addition, Horizon seeks to mitigate downside risk through its Risk Assist strategy, which is an active risk reduction strategy intended to guard against large declines in an equity portfolio.

Global Securities Strategy

Horizon executes its global securities allocation strategy by allocating assets across one or more of the following sectors of the global securities markets:

● U.S. Common Stocks

● Foreign Developed Market Common Stocks

● Emerging Market Common Stocks

● Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”)

● Government Bonds

● Corporate Bonds

● International Bonds

● Municipal Bonds

● High Yield Bonds

Horizon selects asset classes using a flexible approach that allocates the Risk Assist Fund’s portfolio between asset classes that Horizon believes offer the opportunity for the highest projected return for a given amount of risk. This flexible approach to investing typically seeks to maximize returns by adjusting portfolio asset-allocations among various asset classes based upon near-term forecasts. Horizon assesses projected return and expected risk using a multi-disciplined approach consisting of economic, quantitative and fundamental analysis. Horizon expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Risk Assist Fund’s investment objective.

Horizon may execute the Risk Assist Fund’s strategy by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or by investing directly in individual securities or baskets of securities. Potential investments are reviewed for trading efficiency, liquidity, risk/return profile, and fit within overall portfolio diversification needs prior to investment. Horizon generally expects to select individual securities or baskets of securities instead of ETFs, when it believes such investments are more cost effective, more operationally efficient or will provide strategic exposure to a specific sector or market segment.

Horizon selects investments without restriction as to the issuer country, capitalization, currency, or maturity or credit quality of the securities or the securities held by each ETF. Under normal market conditions, the Risk Assist Fund invests a majority of its assets in equity securities or ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities; however, the Risk Assist Fund may invest in fixed income securities, including, without limitation, lower-quality fixed income securities commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, which are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or in ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. In addition, the Risk Assist Fund may buy or write options on puts or calls for investment purposes, to hedge other investments or to generate option premiums for the Risk Assist Fund, and may implement such investments through option combinations such as spreads, straddles, strangles and collars.

The Risk Assist Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads or collars. In “spread” transactions, the Risk Assist Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Risk Assist Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Risk Assist Fund (the right of the Risk Assist Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Risk Assist Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Risk Assist Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Risk Assist Fund may engage; however, the Risk Assist Fund will not use options for the purpose of increasing the Risk Assist Fund’s leverage with respect to any portfolio investment.

Additional Overlay: Risk Assist Strategy

Under the Risk Assist strategy, Horizon continually measures market conditions with a specific focus on characteristics that indicate abnormal or severe risk conditions (such as increases in market volatility and decreases in global equity markets), in order to apply a proprietary process that prompts a risk reduction of the portfolio. Horizon executes this strategy by investing up to 100% of the Risk Assist Fund’s portfolio in U.S. Treasuries or U.S. Treasury-focused securities, which may include, without limitation, Treasury bonds, Treasury notes, Treasury Inflated Protection Securities (collectively, “U.S. Treasury Securities”), U.S. Government money market funds, exchange traded options on U.S. Treasury Securities, repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury Securities, or ETFs that invest in any of the foregoing. The Risk Assist Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury Securities without regard to maturity or duration.

Although Horizon may allocate 100% of the Risk Assist Fund’s assets to the Risk Assist strategy, it is not required to. Instead, Horizon employs the Risk Assist strategy in stages, and Horizon may allocate between 0% and 100% of the Risk Assist Fund’s assets to the Risk Assist strategy, depending on Horizon’s determination of current market risk.

The Risk Assist Fund will typically sell portfolio securities to adjust portfolio allocations as described above, to seek to secure gains or limit potential losses, or when Horizon otherwise believes it is in the best interest of the Risk Assist Fund.

The Risk Assist Fund’s algorithm also includes a process by which it systematically raises the loss tolerance limit in an effort to protect investment gains within the portfolio. The result of this process is referred to as a “ratchet”. To implement the ratchet, Horizon first determines the lowest portfolio value that the algorithm is calculated to accommodate during any 12-month period. As the Risk Assist’s portfolio value grows (typically when the portfolio has experienced 3-5% of appreciation, depending on market conditions), the Risk Assist algorithm will increase (i.e., “ratchet” up) the value of the loss tolerance limit in an attempt to protect those gains.

Risk Assist is a registered trademark of Horizon Investments, LLC and is used herein with its permission.