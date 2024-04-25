Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs are similar to ADRs, except that they may be traded in international trading markets. The Fund may invest in shares of other registered investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities of companies located outside of the United States.

The Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or maintain principal offices or headquarters in a foreign country; (ii) the securities of which are principally traded in a foreign country; or (iii) that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country, or have at least 50% of their assets in a foreign country. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries and will normally invest its assets in issuers representing at least three different countries outside of the United States. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to certain geographic regions and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom. ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC (“ACR Alpine Capital Research”, “ACR” or the “Advisor”) does not expect, under normal circumstances, to invest more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets; however, the Fund’s investments in emerging markets may exceed this amount from time to time depending on market opportunities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies.

The Advisor adheres to a bottom-up due diligence and a fundamental valuation process in which each prospective investment is analyzed from an operating quality perspective, a financial quality perspective and a valuation perspective. The Advisor considers a company with high operating quality to have an understandable business model, a solid competitive position, long term staying power, sufficient returns on capital, a management team that allocates capital appropriately, and competitive dynamics that can be reasonably forecasted and will not be significantly impacted by technological developments or foreign competition. The Advisor considers a company with high financial quality to have understandable financial statements, appropriate accounting judgment, a conservative balance sheet, an appropriate capital structure for the cyclicality and profit profile of the business, a sustainable debt maturity schedule, and understandable cash flow dynamics. The Advisor’s fundamental valuation process considers the long term cash flows

a company generates and the manners in which the company may distribute those cash flows. In seeking to generate “quality returns,” the Fund will attempt to limit its investments to those with reasonable and sustainable returns for full market cycles — i.e., returns from companies that the Advisor believes are well positioned to be in business over the long term, have a high likelihood of generating sufficient returns on capital, and are capitalized conservatively so that the company should remain solvent during, and be able to overcome, any near to medium term recessions or market headwinds.

With respect to the Fund’s objective, the Advisor defines certain terms as follows:

• “Permanent impairment” means a loss of value on the purchase price of an investment that the Advisor, believes will not be recovered together with a reasonable return on the purchase price.

• “Cost of capital” refers to the opportunity cost of making a specific investment. It is the rate of return that an investor believes, at the time of an investment, could have been earned by putting the same money into a different investment with equal risk. The Fund’s cost of capital at any time is the weighted average of the cost of capital of the securities that comprise the Fund’s portfolio, as estimated by the Advisor.

• “Fund’s benchmark” means the MSCI All Country World Index Ex-U.S. The Advisor has selected the MSCI All Country World Index Ex-U.S. as the Fund’s benchmark because it is a broad proxy for the world equity market excluding U.S.-based companies.

• “Full market cycle” means a period of time that includes both an up and down equity market. A down market is characterized with a peak to trough decline of 20% or greater. A full market cycle can be measured from a prior equity market peak to the next equity market peak. Full market cycles are usually measured in years.

When fully invested, the Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of approximately 20 holdings and will not be limited by security type, issuer size or geographic location. The Fund may hold a significant amount in cash or cash equivalents in markets where the Advisor cannot find enough securities that meet its risk and return thresholds. For example, the cash allocation may be larger during times of high security prices with relatively few investment opportunities and may also be significantly lower, or zero, during periods of ample investment opportunities that adhere to the Fund’s investment criteria. The Fund will generally invest 3-5% of its net assets in any new investment. The Advisor will consider specific risk factors of the individual companies that comprise the Fund’s portfolio (e.g., currency exposure, interest rate sensitivity, end market exposure, customer concentration, commodity prices), in addition to the Fund’s industry exposure, in an effort to prevent the Fund’s portfolio from being overly exposed to a specific factor or industry that could impair the portfolio’s return.

Investments are sold for five general reasons: (1) an unanticipated change at the company, (2) an error in the analysis of the company, (3) an ability to invest in a superior investment opportunity that requires the sale of a current portfolio holding that has a relatively inferior prospective return, (4) a share price approaching/reaching/exceeding the estimate of intrinsic value, or (5) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

The Fund is “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds.