The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly or indirectly through other investment companies, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) (i) fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”); (ii) equity securities of any market capitalization; (iii) cash and cash equivalents; and (iv) exchange-traded notes (“ETNs.”)

The Fund uses a defensive strategy wherein the Fund’s adviser, Absolute Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), determines when and to what degree to be in the market based on an analysis of both quantitative and qualitative data, including the overall price movement of various indices that represent different segments of the market. The Fund may be fully invested in equity and fixed income securities, partially invested, or take a defensive position in cash and cash equivalents based on this analysis of market conditions. If, for example, indexes that represent domestic equity securities indicate to the Adviser that the domestic equity segment of the market is decreasing in value and indexes that represent domestic fixed income securities also indicate that the fixed income segment of the market is decreasing in value, the Fund would allocate the Fund’s portfolio to cash instead of equities or fixed income.

When the Fund is in the market, the Adviser uses its analysis of market conditions to allocate the Fund’s assets among the asset classes described above. If, for example, an index that represents domestic equity securities indicates to the Adviser that the domestic equity segment of the market is increasing in value while an index that represents domestic fixed income securities is decreasing in value, the Fund would allocate the Fund’s portfolio to equities instead of fixed income or cash. The asset classes and weightings of the Fund will vary over time based on the Adviser’s analysis and in response to changing market conditions, which generally results in high portfolio turnover.