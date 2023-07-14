Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Absolute Capital Defender Fund

mutual fund
ACMDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.64 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (ACMDX) Primary Inst (ACMIX) A (ACMAX)
ACMDX (Mutual Fund)

Absolute Capital Defender Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.64 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (ACMDX) Primary Inst (ACMIX) A (ACMAX)
ACMDX (Mutual Fund)

Absolute Capital Defender Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.64 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (ACMDX) Primary Inst (ACMIX) A (ACMAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Absolute Capital Defender Fund

ACMDX | Fund

$9.64

$24.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.5%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$24.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 183.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Absolute Capital Defender Fund

ACMDX | Fund

$9.64

$24.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.95%

ACMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Absolute Capital Defender Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Absolute Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Gebben

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly or indirectly through other investment companies, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) (i) fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality (including “junk bonds”); (ii) equity securities of any market capitalization; (iii) cash and cash equivalents; and (iv) exchange-traded notes (“ETNs.”)

The Fund uses a defensive strategy wherein the Fund’s adviser, Absolute Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), determines when and to what degree to be in the market based on an analysis of both quantitative and qualitative data, including the overall price movement of various indices that represent different segments of the market. The Fund may be fully invested in equity and fixed income securities, partially invested, or take a defensive position in cash and cash equivalents based on this analysis of market conditions. If, for example, indexes that represent domestic equity securities indicate to the Adviser that the domestic equity segment of the market is decreasing in value and indexes that represent domestic fixed income securities also indicate that the fixed income segment of the market is decreasing in value, the Fund would allocate the Fund’s portfolio to cash instead of equities or fixed income.

When the Fund is in the market, the Adviser uses its analysis of market conditions to allocate the Fund’s assets among the asset classes described above. If, for example, an index that represents domestic equity securities indicates to the Adviser that the domestic equity segment of the market is increasing in value while an index that represents domestic fixed income securities is decreasing in value, the Fund would allocate the Fund’s portfolio to equities instead of fixed income or cash. The asset classes and weightings of the Fund will vary over time based on the Adviser’s analysis and in response to changing market conditions, which generally results in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

ACMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -12.3% 54.0% 42.68%
1 Yr 5.1% -18.1% 40.4% 23.98%
3 Yr 0.1%* -18.3% 16.3% 45.15%
5 Yr -1.9%* -13.2% 10.3% 70.54%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -48.5% 15.7% 32.79%
2021 1.1% -10.0% 21.8% 56.49%
2020 1.7% -5.8% 15.2% 52.89%
2019 1.7% -2.2% 6.5% 77.17%
2018 -2.5% -6.8% 0.3% 69.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -23.0% 54.0% 41.87%
1 Yr 5.1% -18.1% 40.4% 23.58%
3 Yr 0.1%* -18.3% 16.3% 46.32%
5 Yr -0.6%* -13.2% 10.3% 52.34%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -48.5% 15.7% 33.20%
2021 1.1% -10.0% 21.8% 56.07%
2020 1.7% -5.8% 15.2% 52.89%
2019 1.7% -2.2% 6.5% 77.17%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.3% 30.24%

NAV & Total Return History

ACMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACMDX Category Low Category High ACMDX % Rank
Net Assets 24.5 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 90.65%
Number of Holdings 25 2 3255 64.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.3 M 349 K 12.1 B 85.37%
Weighting of Top 10 82.88% 22.9% 100.0% 37.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 45.45%
  2. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  3. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  4. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  5. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  6. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  7. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  8. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  9. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%
  10. Union Bank Institutional Trust Deposit Acc - Iv 3.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACMDX % Rank
Cash 		47.98% -65.52% 88.88% 11.38%
Stocks 		40.46% 0.00% 238.38% 58.54%
Bonds 		10.99% 0.00% 106.59% 69.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.57% 0.00% 8.92% 26.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 47.97%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 74.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACMDX % Rank
Utilities 		19.35% 0.00% 91.12% 2.44%
Consumer Defense 		15.61% 0.00% 37.51% 11.71%
Industrials 		13.48% 0.00% 23.85% 14.15%
Technology 		12.30% 0.00% 85.77% 64.88%
Healthcare 		10.96% 0.00% 38.63% 57.07%
Financial Services 		7.60% 0.00% 98.22% 75.12%
Communication Services 		5.93% 0.00% 21.61% 45.85%
Basic Materials 		5.85% 0.00% 56.73% 26.34%
Energy 		3.78% 0.00% 60.89% 65.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.84% 0.00% 25.83% 80.00%
Real Estate 		2.28% 0.00% 99.45% 61.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACMDX % Rank
US 		39.70% -1.19% 235.84% 34.96%
Non US 		0.76% -6.82% 98.11% 67.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACMDX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		80.62% -72.56% 100.00% 24.80%
Corporate 		11.34% 0.00% 98.28% 31.71%
Government 		7.71% 0.00% 99.78% 71.95%
Municipal 		0.21% 0.00% 19.13% 9.76%
Securitized 		0.11% 0.00% 52.99% 45.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 61.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACMDX % Rank
US 		8.98% -17.22% 99.80% 67.89%
Non US 		2.01% -2.67% 63.37% 55.69%

ACMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.95% 0.21% 5.96% 3.73%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 71.54%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

ACMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 183.00% 0.00% 441.00% 74.00%

ACMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACMDX Category Low Category High ACMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 49.86% 61.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACMDX Category Low Category High ACMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.83% -2.12% 13.72% 83.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Gebben

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Mr. Gebben is responsible for portfolio management, research, product design and operations. He has been the portfolio manager of this strategy since its inception. He earned an MBA from the University of Illinois, Springfield and his BA from Illinois Wesleyan University. He holds a Certified Investment Management Analyst, CIMA (R), designation through IMCA in conjunction with the Wharton School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×