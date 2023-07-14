Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Century Global Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
ACIWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.99 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inv (ARYVX) Primary C (ARYTX) Retirement (ARYWX) A (ARYMX) Inst (ARYNX) Retirement (ARYDX) Inst (ARYYX) Retirement (ARYGX) Other (ACIWX)
ACIWX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Global Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.99 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inv (ARYVX) Primary C (ARYTX) Retirement (ARYWX) A (ARYMX) Inst (ARYNX) Retirement (ARYDX) Inst (ARYYX) Retirement (ARYGX) Other (ACIWX)
ACIWX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Global Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.99 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inv (ARYVX) Primary C (ARYTX) Retirement (ARYWX) A (ARYMX) Inst (ARYNX) Retirement (ARYDX) Inst (ARYYX) Retirement (ARYGX) Other (ACIWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Global Real Estate Fund

ACIWX | Fund

$11.99

$617 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$617 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 150.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Global Real Estate Fund

ACIWX | Fund

$11.99

$617 M

0.00%

-

ACIWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Global Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    33034894
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Brown

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other companies engaged in the real estate industry (collectively, real estate securities). A REIT invests primarily in income-producing real estate or makes loans to persons involved in the real estate industry. The portfolio managers consider a company to be engaged in the real estate industry if at least 50% of its revenues or 50% of the market value of its assets at the time the securities are purchased by the fund are attributed to the ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate. The portfolio managers look for real estate securities they believe will provide superior returns, focusing on companies with the potential for stock price appreciation, plus sustainable growth of cash flow to investors. The portfolio managers use the following investment techniques to construct the portfolio: 1) top down fundamental analysis of property sectors and geographic regions that allows the managers to allocate assets among securities with exposure to different segments and geographies of the real estate market, 2) bottom up fundamental stock research, and 3) benchmark sensitive portfolio construction that reflects the property sectors and regions, and the individual weights thereof, of the S&P Developed REIT Index, a member of the S&P Global Property Index Series. Of these techniques, the portfolio managers place particular emphasis on property sector research. These techniques also help the portfolio managers sell the stocks of companies whose fundamentals are no longer attractively priced. Because the fund’s investment strategy is concentrated in real estate securities, the fund may hold a relatively small number of security positions compared to other funds that hold securities in a broader range of industries.
The fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies located in developed countries world-wide (including the United States), but may also invest in emerging markets. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 30% (unless the portfolio managers deem market conditions unfavorable, in which case the fund would invest at least 20%) of its assets in securities of issuers located outside the United States. The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States).
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

ACIWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -7.4% 12.5% 10.88%
1 Yr 0.5% -23.1% 6.1% 4.66%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 6.0% 6.57%
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 13.5% 6.28%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% 16.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.9% 4.5% N/A
2021 N/A -7.2% 14.9% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 4.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.3% 6.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% 11.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -15.4% 12.5% 9.33%
1 Yr 0.5% -23.1% 6.1% 3.11%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 6.0% 6.09%
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 14.0% 5.76%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% 12.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.9% 4.5% N/A
2021 N/A -7.2% 14.9% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 4.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.3% 6.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% 12.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ACIWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACIWX Category Low Category High ACIWX % Rank
Net Assets 617 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 36.51%
Number of Holdings 68 5 739 68.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 68 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 63.73%
Weighting of Top 10 41.68% 18.1% 63.6% 16.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 8.78%
  2. Welltower Inc 5.21%
  3. Public Storage 5.11%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc 5.07%
  5. Essex Property Trust Inc 3.16%
  6. UDR Inc 3.16%
  7. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 2.89%
  8. Kimco Realty Corp 2.77%
  9. Ventas Inc 2.76%
  10. Camden Property Trust 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACIWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.29% 3.65% 126.54% 18.56%
Cash 		0.71% -1.38% 10.38% 64.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 38.86%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 77.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 36.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 38.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACIWX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.94% 72.53% 100.00% 50.26%
Technology 		2.02% 0.00% 4.92% 6.35%
Communication Services 		1.03% 0.00% 10.08% 31.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 37.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 47.09%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 43.39%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 48.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 36.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 38.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 76.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 37.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACIWX % Rank
US 		70.92% 0.00% 80.79% 2.07%
Non US 		28.37% 0.00% 99.40% 91.71%

ACIWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.11% 27.58% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.10% 1.50% 44.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ACIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 150.00% 1.00% 165.00% 91.35%

ACIWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACIWX Category Low Category High ACIWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.11% 30.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACIWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACIWX Category Low Category High ACIWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 3.84% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACIWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACIWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2011

11.1

11.1%

Steven Brown, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager, has managed the fund since 2008. Prior to joining American Century Investments in 2008, he spent seven years at Neuberger Berman, most recently serving as Global Head of real estate securities. He previously managed institutional separate accounts and served as a portfolio co-manager for the Cohen & Steers Equity Income Fund, Inc. and the Cohen & Steers Advantage Income Realty Fund, Inc. He has a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA in finance from New York University Stern School of Business.

Steven Rodriguez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Rodriguez, Vice President and Portfolio Manager for American Century Investments®. He joined American Century Investments in 2009 as an Investment Analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2013. Prior to joining in American Century Investments, he worked in Barclays Capital (formerly Lehman Brothers) where he was an Associate Vice President, responsible for conducting fundamental equity research and analysis on REIT securities, as well as analyzing real estate industry trends. Previously, Steven was an associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master of Accounting from the University of Michigan.

Vishal Govil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×