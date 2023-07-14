Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
32.3%
1 yr return
22.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
58.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ACIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.3%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|29.09%
|1 Yr
|22.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|25.97%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|29.88%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|25.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|44.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ACIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.3%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|27.53%
|1 Yr
|22.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|23.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|28.61%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|25.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|41.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|ACIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACIHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.5 B
|189 K
|222 B
|15.78%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|2
|3509
|38.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.99 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|11.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.69%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|6.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACIHX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.81%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|12.28%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|85.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|11.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|18.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|6.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|4.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACIHX % Rank
|Technology
|40.40%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|29.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.10%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|30.34%
|Communication Services
|12.64%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|24.90%
|Healthcare
|8.57%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|86.89%
|Financial Services
|7.66%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|63.64%
|Industrials
|6.31%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|52.02%
|Consumer Defense
|4.36%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|41.30%
|Real Estate
|0.97%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|51.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.71%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|63.56%
|Energy
|0.26%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|52.18%
|Utilities
|0.01%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|29.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACIHX % Rank
|US
|97.57%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|26.79%
|Non US
|2.24%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|57.87%
|ACIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.29%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|ACIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ACIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|25.19%
|ACIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACIHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|16.16%
|ACIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ACIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACIHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|N/A
|ACIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Justin co-manages the U.S. Large Cap Growth and U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategies and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the consumer discretionary, commercial services, and technology sectors for these strategies. Justin has been a member of this team since joining the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst at USAA Investment Management Company with responsibilities for technology and retail sector coverage. Prior to USAA, Justin was an equity analyst at Hanifen Imhoff. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Christian University. Justin is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Marolf, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst. He joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2020. He has bachelor’s degrees in business administration and Spanish from University of Missouri - Kansas City and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Joe co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core, U.S. Systematic Large Cap Core and U.S. Systematic All Cap Core strategies and provides quantitative research and risk management for these strategies as well as U.S. Large Cap Growth. Joe has been a member of this team since the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst in the equity research department at Commerce Bank. Joe has worked in the investment industry since 1995. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Joe is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...