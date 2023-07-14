Home
ACGKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Aug 02, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sergio Marcheli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities, which include common stocks and convertible securities.The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers.The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include depositary receipts.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts, futures contracts and options.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.The Fund can use futures contracts to seek exposure to certain asset classes and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.The Fund can use options to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the Russell 1000® Value Index) or to mitigate risk and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.The Fund emphasizes a value style of investing, which focuses on undervalued companies with characteristics for improved valuations. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser looks for catalysts for change that may positively impact a company, such as new management, industry development or regulatory change. The aim is to uncover these catalysts for change, and then benefit from potential stock price appreciation of the change taking place at the company.The Fund may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the security reaches the Adviser’s estimate of fair value or when the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

ACGKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -12.7% 217.8% 50.17%
1 Yr 0.9% -58.4% 200.0% 69.37%
3 Yr 3.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 74.43%
5 Yr -4.7%* -15.2% 29.3% 91.74%
10 Yr -1.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 89.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -65.1% 22.3% 79.70%
2021 2.6% -25.3% 25.5% 88.04%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 64.62%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 78.94%
2018 -5.4% -9.4% 3.1% 90.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -12.7% 217.8% 47.56%
1 Yr 0.9% -58.4% 200.0% 67.05%
3 Yr 3.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 74.78%
5 Yr -4.7%* -14.9% 32.0% 93.98%
10 Yr 1.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 86.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -65.1% 22.3% 79.70%
2021 2.6% -25.3% 25.5% 88.04%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 64.53%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 78.94%
2018 -5.3% -8.9% 3.3% 94.02%

NAV & Total Return History

ACGKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACGKX Category Low Category High ACGKX % Rank
Net Assets 4.69 B 1 M 151 B 19.64%
Number of Holdings 80 2 1727 49.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.22 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 20.48%
Weighting of Top 10 26.41% 5.0% 99.2% 53.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wells Fargo & Co 3.60%
  2. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Class A 3.30%
  3. Citigroup Inc 3.15%
  4. ConocoPhillips 3.04%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 2.99%
  6. Bank of America Corp 2.59%
  7. Johnson Controls International PLC 2.54%
  8. General Dynamics Corp 2.53%
  9. General Motors Co 2.52%
  10. American International Group Inc 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.00% 28.02% 125.26% 54.83%
Cash 		2.00% -88.20% 71.98% 40.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 19.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 12.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 13.64%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 14.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGKX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.52% 0.00% 58.05% 25.98%
Healthcare 		18.72% 0.00% 30.08% 35.02%
Technology 		11.87% 0.00% 54.02% 36.76%
Industrials 		11.28% 0.00% 42.76% 54.11%
Energy 		9.81% 0.00% 54.00% 22.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.54% 0.00% 22.74% 27.80%
Communication Services 		5.68% 0.00% 26.58% 51.12%
Consumer Defense 		5.57% 0.00% 34.10% 81.16%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 27.04% 73.53%
Basic Materials 		2.67% 0.00% 21.69% 66.97%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 90.54% 51.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGKX % Rank
US 		88.61% 24.51% 121.23% 74.40%
Non US 		9.39% 0.00% 41.42% 21.30%

ACGKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.04% 45.41% 18.67%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 1.50% 14.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.00% 79.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ACGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 25.52%

Trading Fees

ACGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

ACGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 23.12%

ACGKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACGKX Category Low Category High ACGKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 41.61% 53.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACGKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACGKX Category Low Category High ACGKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -1.51% 4.28% 87.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACGKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACGKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sergio Marcheli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2003

19.26

19.3%

Sergio Marcheli is a portfolio manager for Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Marcheli joined Invesco in 2010. Formerly, Mr. Marcheli was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity (2002 to 2010). And before joining Morgan Stanley, he was a portfolio specialist for the U.S. large-cap relative value products at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Brian Jurkash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Brian Jurkash is a Portfolio Manager with the Growth and Income/Equity and Income team. Mr. Jurkash entered the industry when he joined Invesco in 2000. Prior to his current position, he worked on the Mid-Cap Growth team and the Quantitative Research team. Mr. Jurkash earned his BBA degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston.

Matthew Titus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2016

6.35

6.4%

Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

