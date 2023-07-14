Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$4.69 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ACGKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|50.17%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|69.37%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|74.43%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|91.74%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|89.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACGKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|79.70%
|2021
|2.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|88.04%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|64.62%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|78.94%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|90.93%
|Period
|ACGKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|47.56%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|67.05%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|74.78%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|93.98%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|86.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACGKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|79.70%
|2021
|2.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|88.04%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|64.53%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|78.94%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|94.02%
|ACGKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACGKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.69 B
|1 M
|151 B
|19.64%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|2
|1727
|49.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.22 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|20.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.41%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|53.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACGKX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.00%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|54.83%
|Cash
|2.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|40.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|19.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|12.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|13.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|14.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACGKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.52%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|25.98%
|Healthcare
|18.72%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|35.02%
|Technology
|11.87%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|36.76%
|Industrials
|11.28%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|54.11%
|Energy
|9.81%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|22.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.54%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|27.80%
|Communication Services
|5.68%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|51.12%
|Consumer Defense
|5.57%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|81.16%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|73.53%
|Basic Materials
|2.67%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|66.97%
|Real Estate
|2.57%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|51.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACGKX % Rank
|US
|88.61%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|74.40%
|Non US
|9.39%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|21.30%
|ACGKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|18.67%
|Management Fee
|0.36%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|14.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ACGKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|25.52%
|ACGKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACGKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|23.12%
|ACGKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACGKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|53.50%
|ACGKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ACGKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACGKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|87.81%
|ACGKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2010
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2010
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2003
19.26
19.3%
Sergio Marcheli is a portfolio manager for Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Marcheli joined Invesco in 2010. Formerly, Mr. Marcheli was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity (2002 to 2010). And before joining Morgan Stanley, he was a portfolio specialist for the U.S. large-cap relative value products at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2015
6.45
6.5%
Brian Jurkash is a Portfolio Manager with the Growth and Income/Equity and Income team. Mr. Jurkash entered the industry when he joined Invesco in 2000. Prior to his current position, he worked on the Mid-Cap Growth team and the Quantitative Research team. Mr. Jurkash earned his BBA degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2016
6.35
6.4%
Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...