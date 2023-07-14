Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities, which include common stocks and convertible securities. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include depositary receipts. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts, futures contracts and options. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Fund can use futures contracts to seek exposure to certain asset classes and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Fund can use options to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the Russell 1000 ® Value Index) or to mitigate risk and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Fund emphasizes a value style of investing, which focuses on undervalued companies with characteristics for improved valuations. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser looks for catalysts for change that may positively impact a company, such as new management, industry development or regulatory change. The aim is to uncover these catalysts for change, and then benefit from potential stock price appreciation of the change taking place at the company. The Fund may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the security reaches the Adviser’s estimate of fair value or when the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.