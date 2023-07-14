Home
Vitals

YTD Return

30.6%

1 yr return

23.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

Net Assets

$1.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

56.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ACFNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Investments Focused Dynamic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    913267
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Li

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for stocks of early and rapid stage growth companies they believe will increase in value over time. The portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest in 30 to 45 securities.
The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to identify the stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings or revenues are not only growing, but growing at an accelerated pace. This includes companies whose growth rates, although still negative, are less negative than prior periods, and companies whose growth rates are expected to accelerate relative to factors including recent trends, market expectations, peers and historical data. Among other variables, the portfolio managers will consider the fund’s growth and momentum profile relative to the benchmark. Other analytical techniques help identify additional signs of business improvement, such as increasing or the expectation of increasing cash flows, or other indications of financial health. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.
Although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
ACFNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.6% -41.7% 65.2% 33.44%
1 Yr 23.1% -45.6% 77.3% 20.46%
3 Yr 3.5%* -41.6% 28.4% 30.65%
5 Yr 11.9%* -30.4% 23.6% 4.40%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% 9.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.1% -85.9% 81.6% 59.28%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.20%
2020 20.0% -13.0% 34.8% 3.79%
2019 7.3% -6.0% 10.6% 12.30%
2018 1.3% -15.9% 2.0% 0.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.6% -41.7% 65.2% 31.64%
1 Yr 23.1% -45.6% 77.3% 18.32%
3 Yr 3.5%* -41.6% 28.4% 30.44%
5 Yr 11.9%* -30.4% 23.6% 5.06%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% 9.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.1% -85.9% 81.6% 59.28%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.20%
2020 20.0% -13.0% 34.8% 3.79%
2019 7.3% -6.0% 10.6% 12.30%
2018 1.3% -15.9% 3.1% 1.24%

NAV & Total Return History

ACFNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACFNX Category Low Category High ACFNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.62 B 189 K 222 B 43.96%
Number of Holdings 40 2 3509 81.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.17 B -1.37 M 104 B 38.50%
Weighting of Top 10 56.43% 11.4% 116.5% 13.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 11.08%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.33%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.91%
  4. Slack Technologies Inc Class A 5.10%
  5. DocuSign Inc 5.01%
  6. Okta Inc A 5.01%
  7. Constellation Brands Inc Class A 4.76%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.54%
  9. Cognex Corp 4.41%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 4.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACFNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 50.26% 104.50% 17.64%
Cash 		0.28% -10.83% 49.73% 81.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 86.64%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 85.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 86.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 85.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACFNX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		23.97% 0.00% 62.57% 7.34%
Technology 		23.81% 0.00% 65.70% 88.46%
Communication Services 		13.16% 0.00% 66.40% 21.27%
Financial Services 		12.62% 0.00% 43.06% 24.65%
Healthcare 		11.73% 0.00% 39.76% 58.86%
Consumer Defense 		6.74% 0.00% 25.50% 13.27%
Industrials 		6.48% 0.00% 30.65% 48.06%
Energy 		1.50% 0.00% 41.09% 31.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 91.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 96.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 96.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACFNX % Rank
US 		97.17% 34.69% 100.00% 31.90%
Non US 		2.55% 0.00% 54.22% 54.00%

ACFNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 20.29% 79.85%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 25.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ACFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 316.74% 13.81%

ACFNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACFNX Category Low Category High ACFNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 90.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACFNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACFNX Category Low Category High ACFNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -6.13% 1.75% 43.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACFNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ACFNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2016

5.95

6.0%

Dr. Li, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth, U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth and U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to his current role, he was an analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr portfolio. Before joining American Century Inv. in 2002, Mr. Li was a scientist/project manager for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Mr. Li has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Science & Technology of China, a MBA from The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Univ. of Michigan.

Prabha Ram

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2016

5.95

6.0%

Ms. Ram, Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth strategy and provides research and analysis for it, the U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth & U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to joining American Century in 2008, she covered financials & industrials at Bear Stearns and covered brokers, banks & asset managers at Merrill Lynch Equity Research. Ms. Ram holds a BE from the Univ. of Madras in India, a MS in computer science from the Univ. of Maine and a MBA from The Wharton School, Univ. of Penn. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Henry He

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2016

5.95

6.0%

Mr. He is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst at American Century Investments. He joined American Century Investments in 2011 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Keith Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2016

5.95

6.0%

Keith Lee Mr. Lee, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. Prior, he was a senior analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr strategy. He joined American Century in 1998 and again in 2001. He started in the industry as an analyst for Oppenheimer funds in New York in 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University, is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

