Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.7%
1 yr return
-12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$159 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 75.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ACEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|15.00%
|1 Yr
|-12.8%
|-29.2%
|41.1%
|47.50%
|3 Yr
|-11.4%*
|-28.3%
|22.7%
|56.48%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ACEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.7%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|55.75%
|2021
|-8.4%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|53.21%
|2020
|7.7%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|65.26%
|2019
|8.0%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|9.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|ACEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|159 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|25.00%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|21
|961
|38.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|35.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.13%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.75%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|68.64%
|Cash
|3.25%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|18.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|95.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|95.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|96.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEYX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.91%
|0.00%
|95.37%
|51.72%
|Financial Services
|15.69%
|0.00%
|99.75%
|35.34%
|Communication Services
|12.15%
|0.00%
|91.25%
|43.97%
|Basic Materials
|8.38%
|0.00%
|92.11%
|18.97%
|Real Estate
|7.82%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|8.62%
|Industrials
|7.79%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|59.48%
|Consumer Defense
|7.12%
|0.00%
|97.46%
|49.14%
|Utilities
|5.23%
|0.00%
|89.15%
|10.34%
|Technology
|5.20%
|0.00%
|93.53%
|81.90%
|Healthcare
|4.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.00%
|Energy
|4.14%
|0.00%
|90.86%
|6.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEYX % Rank
|Non US
|95.70%
|51.72%
|100.37%
|69.23%
|US
|1.05%
|-0.04%
|15.12%
|17.95%
|ACEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|53.85%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|79.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|ACEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ACEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|75.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|79.12%
|ACEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.41%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|29.17%
|ACEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ACEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|20.69%
|ACEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 18, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Stuart Rae has been Chief Investment Officer of Asia-Pacific Value Equities since 2017. Prior to taking on this management responsibility for our Japanese team, he was CIO of Asia-Pacific ex Japan Value Equities from 2006 to 2017, and CIO of Australian Value Equities from 2003 to 2006. Rae joined the firm in 1999 as a research analyst covering the consumer sector, initially working in New York and London before moving to Sydney in 2003 and then Hong Kong in 2006. Previously, he was a management consultant with McKinsey for six years in Australia and the UK. Rae earned a BSc (Hons) in 1987 from
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 18, 2018
3.87
3.9%
John Lin has been a Portfolio Manager of China Equities since 2013, responsible for managing the China A Shares Value Portfolios, the China Opportunity Fund and the All China Equity Strategy. He also serves as a Senior Research Analyst, responsible for covering financials, real estate and conglomerate companies in Hong Kong and China. In 2008, Lin relocated to Hong Kong, where his research coverage included Asian financials, real estate and telecommunications services companies. He joined the firm in New York in 2006 as a research associate, covering consumer services companies for US Small & Mid-Cap Value Equities. Previously, Lin was a technology, media and telecom investment banker at Citigroup. He holds a BS (magna cum laude) in environmental engineering from Cornell University, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned the distinction Graduation with Honors. Location: Hong Kong
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
