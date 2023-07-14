Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.7%

1 yr return

-12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$159 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ACEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB All China Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Jul 25, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stuart Rae

Fund Description

The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a portfolio of equity securities of companies economically tied to the People’s Republic of China (“China”) (including Hong Kong). A company is considered to be economically tied to China if: (i) the company is domiciled or organized in China; (ii) the company has securities that are traded principally in China; or (iii) the company conducts a substantial part of its economic activities in China or is a U.S.-listed entity established by a company conducting a substantial part of its economic activities in China, which has been structured to provide investors with exposure to the company. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, the equity securities of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, depositary receipts and derivative instruments related to equity securities. The Adviser expects to invest Fund assets both in shares of companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“China A shares”) and shares of companies economically tied to China that trade in Hong Kong or outside of China. 
The Adviser believes that, over time, securities that are undervalued by the market relative to their long-term earnings power can provide high returns. The Adviser utilizes fundamental analysis and its quantitative models to attempt to identify these securities for investment by the Fund, attempting to balance factors relating to valuation, company quality and investor sentiment, and will seek to build a portfolio that delivers attractive risk-adjusted returns. 
The Adviser may, but frequently will not, hedge the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives. The Fund is “non‑diversified”. 
Read More

ACEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -22.0% 21.1% 15.00%
1 Yr -12.8% -29.2% 41.1% 47.50%
3 Yr -11.4%* -28.3% 22.7% 56.48%
5 Yr N/A* -21.0% 18.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -40.5% 25.8% 55.75%
2021 -8.4% -28.6% 19.4% 53.21%
2020 7.7% -6.6% 33.6% 65.26%
2019 8.0% -0.5% 11.1% 9.68%
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -32.2% 31.3% 9.24%
1 Yr -12.8% -55.0% 60.3% 32.77%
3 Yr -11.4%* -25.1% 27.8% 64.76%
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -40.5% 25.8% 55.75%
2021 -8.4% -28.6% 19.4% 53.21%
2020 7.7% -6.6% 33.6% 65.26%
2019 8.0% -0.5% 11.1% 9.68%
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ACEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACEYX Category Low Category High ACEYX % Rank
Net Assets 159 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 25.00%
Number of Holdings 74 21 961 38.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 50 M 706 K 4.22 B 35.90%
Weighting of Top 10 32.13% 6.6% 81.8% 88.89%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% 0.00% 102.18% 68.64%
Cash 		3.25% -2.18% 11.89% 18.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 95.73%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 95.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 95.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 96.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEYX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.91% 0.00% 95.37% 51.72%
Financial Services 		15.69% 0.00% 99.75% 35.34%
Communication Services 		12.15% 0.00% 91.25% 43.97%
Basic Materials 		8.38% 0.00% 92.11% 18.97%
Real Estate 		7.82% 0.00% 99.07% 8.62%
Industrials 		7.79% 0.00% 96.93% 59.48%
Consumer Defense 		7.12% 0.00% 97.46% 49.14%
Utilities 		5.23% 0.00% 89.15% 10.34%
Technology 		5.20% 0.00% 93.53% 81.90%
Healthcare 		4.57% 0.00% 100.00% 75.00%
Energy 		4.14% 0.00% 90.86% 6.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEYX % Rank
Non US 		95.70% 51.72% 100.37% 69.23%
US 		1.05% -0.04% 15.12% 17.95%

ACEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.09% 20.92% 53.85%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.09% 1.50% 79.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ACEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 4.00% 278.00% 79.12%

ACEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACEYX Category Low Category High ACEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 23.85% 29.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACEYX Category Low Category High ACEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -1.76% 4.74% 20.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stuart Rae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 18, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Stuart Rae has been Chief Investment Officer of Asia-Pacific Value Equities since 2017. Prior to taking on this management responsibility for our Japanese team, he was CIO of Asia-Pacific ex Japan Value Equities from 2006 to 2017, and CIO of Australian Value Equities from 2003 to 2006. Rae joined the firm in 1999 as a research analyst covering the consumer sector, initially working in New York and London before moving to Sydney in 2003 and then Hong Kong in 2006. Previously, he was a management consultant with McKinsey for six years in Australia and the UK. Rae earned a BSc (Hons) in 1987 from

John Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 18, 2018

3.87

3.9%

John Lin has been a Portfolio Manager of China Equities since 2013, responsible for managing the China A Shares Value Portfolios, the China Opportunity Fund and the All China Equity Strategy. He also serves as a Senior Research Analyst, responsible for covering financials, real estate and conglomerate companies in Hong Kong and China. In 2008, Lin relocated to Hong Kong, where his research coverage included Asian financials, real estate and telecommunications services companies. He joined the firm in New York in 2006 as a research associate, covering consumer services companies for US Small & Mid-Cap Value Equities. Previously, Lin was a technology, media and telecom investment banker at Citigroup. He holds a BS (magna cum laude) in environmental engineering from Cornell University, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned the distinction Graduation with Honors. Location: Hong Kong

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

