Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Equity and Income Fund

mutual fund
ACERX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.9 -0.06 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (ACEIX) Primary C (ACERX) Retirement (ACESX) Inst (ACETX) Retirement (ACEKX) Retirement (IEIFX)
ACERX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Equity and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.9 -0.06 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (ACEIX) Primary C (ACERX) Retirement (ACESX) Inst (ACETX) Retirement (ACEKX) Retirement (IEIFX)
ACERX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Equity and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.9 -0.06 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (ACEIX) Primary C (ACERX) Retirement (ACESX) Inst (ACETX) Retirement (ACEKX) Retirement (IEIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Equity and Income Fund

ACERX | Fund

$9.90

$12.4 B

1.15%

$0.11

1.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$12.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 127.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Equity and Income Fund

ACERX | Fund

$9.90

$12.4 B

1.15%

$0.11

1.53%

ACERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Equity and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sergio Marcheli

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and income securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, a substantial percentage of total net assets in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers.The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its net assets in income-producing equity investments, including dividend paying common or preferred stocks, interest paying convertible debentures or bonds, or zero coupon convertible securities (on which the Fund accrues income for tax and accounting purposes, but receives no cash).The Fund may invest in income-producing equity instruments (subject to the 65% policy above), debt securities and warrants or rights to acquire such securities, in such proportions as economic conditions indicate would best accomplish the Fund’s objectives. It is the current operating policy of the Fund to invest in debt securities rated investment grade. This operating policy does not apply to convertible securities, which are selected primarily on the basis of their equity characteristics.The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include depositary receipts.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts, futures contracts and options.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.The Fund can use futures contracts to seek exposure to certain asset classes, to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated and to manage duration.The Fund can use options to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the Russell 1000® Value Index) or to mitigate risk and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.In selecting securities, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) focuses on a security’s potential for income with safety of principal and long-term growth of capital. The Adviser emphasizes a value style of investing, which focuses on undervalued companies with characteristics for improved valuations. The Adviser looks for catalysts for change that may positively impact a company. This catalyst could come from within the company in the form of new management, operational enhancements, restructuring or reorganization. It could also be an external factor, such as an improvement in industry conditions or a regulatory change.The Fund may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the security reaches the Adviser’s estimate of fair value or when the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.In attempting to meet its investment objective or to manage subscription and redemption requests, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Read More

ACERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -2.8% 30.2% 83.60%
1 Yr 1.6% -12.5% 31.6% 70.42%
3 Yr 1.9%* -6.4% 12.7% 49.66%
5 Yr -1.7%* -8.0% 5.9% 54.71%
10 Yr -0.6%* -6.7% 6.1% 73.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -37.4% -8.2% 13.49%
2021 1.6% -5.0% 12.0% 84.62%
2020 2.1% -5.7% 7.8% 53.71%
2019 3.0% -2.1% 6.3% 59.27%
2018 -3.6% -6.1% -0.8% 69.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -14.6% 30.2% 81.99%
1 Yr 1.6% -12.5% 57.6% 68.69%
3 Yr 1.9%* -6.4% 22.1% 49.31%
5 Yr -1.6%* -7.8% 16.4% 63.50%
10 Yr 2.3%* -3.2% 8.5% 69.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -37.4% -8.2% 13.49%
2021 1.6% -5.0% 12.0% 84.62%
2020 2.1% -5.7% 7.8% 53.71%
2019 3.0% -2.1% 6.3% 59.27%
2018 -3.5% -6.1% 0.1% 86.42%

NAV & Total Return History

ACERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACERX Category Low Category High ACERX % Rank
Net Assets 12.4 B 963 K 126 B 15.38%
Number of Holdings 345 4 7731 17.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.66 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 22.44%
Weighting of Top 10 21.75% 13.3% 100.0% 93.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 4.22%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 4.11%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 4.11%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 4.09%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 4.06%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 3.99%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 3.95%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.14%
  9. Wells Fargo & Co 2.38%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.375% 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACERX % Rank
Stocks 		62.75% 0.19% 99.72% 91.03%
Bonds 		22.23% 0.00% 91.12% 22.12%
Convertible Bonds 		8.38% 0.00% 26.48% 7.37%
Cash 		6.07% -7.71% 88.33% 26.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.58% 0.00% 26.97% 23.40%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 92.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACERX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.00% 0.28% 52.80% 8.01%
Healthcare 		18.33% 0.00% 36.30% 5.45%
Technology 		11.55% 1.07% 52.93% 83.33%
Industrials 		11.53% 1.16% 32.55% 33.01%
Energy 		9.63% 0.00% 29.22% 8.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.65% 0.00% 16.01% 81.09%
Communication Services 		5.74% 0.00% 26.62% 73.40%
Consumer Defense 		5.61% 0.00% 27.24% 83.65%
Utilities 		2.79% 0.00% 31.67% 59.29%
Basic Materials 		2.69% 0.00% 15.48% 92.95%
Real Estate 		2.48% 0.00% 33.86% 83.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACERX % Rank
US 		56.92% 0.19% 96.85% 45.51%
Non US 		5.83% 0.00% 35.45% 82.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACERX % Rank
Corporate 		49.61% 0.00% 100.00% 24.68%
Government 		28.60% 0.00% 99.71% 44.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.06% 0.00% 100.00% 69.23%
Derivative 		6.34% 0.00% 38.84% 18.27%
Securitized 		0.27% 0.00% 37.97% 80.45%
Municipal 		0.12% 0.00% 17.02% 44.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACERX % Rank
US 		20.96% 0.00% 91.12% 19.23%
Non US 		1.27% 0.00% 18.39% 75.96%

ACERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.01% 3.35% 9.67%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.25% 67.63%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

ACERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 89.74%

Trading Fees

ACERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 127.00% 4.00% 398.00% 89.35%

ACERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACERX Category Low Category High ACERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 7.05% 27.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACERX Category Low Category High ACERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -1.12% 5.55% 87.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sergio Marcheli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Sergio Marcheli is a portfolio manager for Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Marcheli joined Invesco in 2010. Formerly, Mr. Marcheli was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity (2002 to 2010). And before joining Morgan Stanley, he was a portfolio specialist for the U.S. large-cap relative value products at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Charles Burge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2010

12.3

12.3%

Chuck Burge is a Senior Portfolio Manager with Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Burge joined Invesco in 2002 as a portfolio manager and has held various positions with increased responsibility within the Taxable Investment team. He assumed fund management responsibilities in 2009. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Burge spent seven years with Criterion Investment Management. He entered the industry in 1993. Mr. Burge earned a BS degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He also earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Rice University.

Brian Jurkash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Brian Jurkash is a Portfolio Manager with the Growth and Income/Equity and Income team. Mr. Jurkash entered the industry when he joined Invesco in 2000. Prior to his current position, he worked on the Mid-Cap Growth team and the Quantitative Research team. Mr. Jurkash earned his BBA degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston.

Matthew Titus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2016

6.35

6.4%

Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×