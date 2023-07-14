Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.9%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$34.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 2.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 83.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ACEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|25.16%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|59.51%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|74.26%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|57.50%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|47.43%
* Annualized
|ACEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.7 M
|717 K
|102 B
|84.91%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|10
|6734
|96.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.3 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|79.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.26%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|15.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.42%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|49.23%
|Cash
|2.58%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|45.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|67.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|63.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|59.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|65.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEMX % Rank
|Technology
|32.18%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|7.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.80%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|5.05%
|Financial Services
|18.43%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|72.83%
|Basic Materials
|6.17%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|65.85%
|Industrials
|5.83%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|52.91%
|Healthcare
|5.44%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|28.07%
|Consumer Defense
|3.68%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|82.28%
|Communication Services
|2.38%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|95.08%
|Real Estate
|2.15%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|33.76%
|Energy
|1.94%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|75.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEMX % Rank
|Non US
|89.34%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|87.55%
|US
|8.08%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|6.42%
|ACEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.45%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|10.77%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|27.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.79%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|6.12%
|ACEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|71.43%
|ACEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|65.65%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.30%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|80.60%
|ACEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|84.78%
|ACEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ACEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.35%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|99.33%
|ACEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Pragna Shere, CFA is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Global Focus, Alger International Focus and Alger Emerging Markets strategies. She joined Alger in March 2018 and has 29 years of experience. Prior to joining Alger, Pragna worked at Redwood Investments where she was a portfolio manager responsible for non-U.S. equity strategies. Prior to Redwood Investments, Pragna also held senior investment positions at Ashfield Capital Partners, United Nations Joint Staff Pensions Fund, and Clay Finlay, Inc. Pragna earned her B.A. from State University of New York at Stony Brook, New York. In addition, Pragna is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Greg Jones, CFA is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Global Focus, Alger International Focus and Alger Emerging Markets strategies. He joined Alger in March 2018 and has 34 years of experience. Prior to joining Alger, Gregory worked at Redwood Investments where he was a portfolio manager responsible for non-U.S. equity strategies. Previously, he was Co-CIO and Portfolio Manager at Ashfield Capital Partners. In addition, Gregory founded Jadeite Capital in 2007, formed to manage APAC, emerging markets, and global long-short equity funds. Prior, Gregory was Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Clay Finlay, Inc. Gregory earned his B.A. from Duke University, and M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. In addition, Gregory is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Greg also served on the board and management committees of Clay Finlay, Inc. and Ashfield Capital Partners.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
