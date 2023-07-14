The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and income securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes; however, a substantial percentage of total net assets in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its net assets in income-producing equity investments, including dividend paying common or preferred stocks, interest paying convertible debentures or bonds, or zero coupon convertible securities (on which the Fund accrues income for tax and accounting purposes, but receives no cash). The Fund may invest in income-producing equity instruments (subject to the 65% policy above), debt securities and warrants or rights to acquire such securities, in such proportions as economic conditions indicate would best accomplish the Fund’s objectives. It is the current operating policy of the Fund to invest in debt securities rated investment grade. This operating policy does not apply to convertible securities, which are selected primarily on the basis of their equity characteristics. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include depositary receipts. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts, futures contracts and options. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Fund can use futures contracts to seek exposure to certain asset classes, to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated and to manage duration. The Fund can use options to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the Russell 1000 ® Value Index) or to mitigate risk and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. In selecting securities, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) focuses on a security’s potential for income with safety of principal and long-term growth of capital. The Adviser emphasizes a value style of investing, which focuses on undervalued companies with characteristics for improved valuations. The Adviser looks for catalysts for change that may positively impact a company. This catalyst could come from within the company in the form of new management, operational enhancements, restructuring or reorganization. It could also be an external factor, such as an improvement in industry conditions or a regulatory change. The Fund may dispose of a security when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the security reaches the Adviser’s estimate of fair value or when the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity. In attempting to meet its investment objective or to manage subscription and redemption requests, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.