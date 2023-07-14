Glen Murphy is a portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Murphy joined Invesco in 1995 as a portfolio administrator and became a portfolio manager in 1998. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a manager in the fund accounting department at The Boston Company. Mr. Murphy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Master of Science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also registered with the National Futures Association (NFA) as an associated person of Invesco and as a branch manager.