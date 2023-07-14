Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-3.1%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$58.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
81.2%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ACEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.1%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|97.85%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|40.73%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|82.46%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|36.48%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|42.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.1%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|94.53%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|37.23%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|82.84%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|40.50%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|43.20%
* Annualized
|ACEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|58.1 M
|1 M
|151 B
|89.31%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|1727
|94.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.2 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|82.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|81.16%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|0.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEHX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.65%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|62.92%
|Cash
|2.35%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|34.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|60.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|57.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|58.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|59.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEHX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|21.69%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|0.08%
|Consumer Defense
|20.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|2.49%
|Healthcare
|19.21%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|28.13%
|Energy
|18.11%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|2.16%
|Technology
|13.52%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|27.05%
|Industrials
|4.79%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|95.52%
|Real Estate
|2.20%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|59.50%
|Financial Services
|0.47%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|99.75%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|95.19%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|99.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|99.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACEHX % Rank
|US
|95.96%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|32.04%
|Non US
|1.69%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|70.69%
|ACEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|87.42%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|9.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ACEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ACEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|0.46%
|ACEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.95%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|31.60%
|ACEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ACEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACEHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.78%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|25.32%
|ACEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$3.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$2.652
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$2.652
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$2.652
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$2.596
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$2.596
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$3.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$3.681
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$75.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$2.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$2.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$1.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2012
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2011
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2011
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2011
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2011
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2010
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2010
|$2.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2010
11.94
11.9%
Glen Murphy is a portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Murphy joined Invesco in 1995 as a portfolio administrator and became a portfolio manager in 1998. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a manager in the fund accounting department at The Boston Company. Mr. Murphy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Master of Science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also registered with the National Futures Association (NFA) as an associated person of Invesco and as a branch manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2010
11.94
11.9%
Anthony Munchak is a portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Prior to joining Invesco in 2000, Mr. Munchak was a portfolio manager at Guaranty Capital Corp. for two years. He also held a number of finance roles in his five years at Fidelity Investments. Prior to Fidelity, he was a registered representative at the investment banking firm of Fechtor, Detwiler & Co. in Boston. Mr. Munchak earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in finance from Boston College. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Bentley College. Mr. Munchak is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2010
11.94
11.9%
Francis Orlando is a portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Orlando began his investment career with Invesco in 1987. Prior to joining the Global Quantitative Equity team in 2001, he was a portfolio manager with the fixed income group. Mr. Orlando earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Merrimack College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
