Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Exchange Fund

mutual fund
ACEHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$662.05 -4.76 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (ACEHX) Primary
ACEHX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Exchange Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$662.05 -4.76 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (ACEHX) Primary
ACEHX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Exchange Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$662.05 -4.76 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (ACEHX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Exchange Fund

ACEHX | Fund

$662.05

$58.1 M

1.95%

$13.00

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.1%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$58.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

81.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$666.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Exchange Fund

ACEHX | Fund

$662.05

$58.1 M

1.95%

$13.00

0.49%

ACEHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Exchange Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 1976
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Glen Murphy

Fund Description

ACEHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.1% -12.7% 217.8% 97.85%
1 Yr 5.4% -58.4% 200.0% 40.73%
3 Yr 2.3%* -23.0% 64.4% 82.46%
5 Yr 2.5%* -15.2% 29.3% 36.48%
10 Yr 2.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 42.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -65.1% 22.3% 4.55%
2021 6.8% -25.3% 25.5% 61.87%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 82.58%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 67.95%
2018 -1.0% -9.4% 3.1% 1.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.1% -12.7% 217.8% 94.53%
1 Yr 5.4% -58.4% 200.0% 37.23%
3 Yr 2.3%* -23.0% 64.4% 82.84%
5 Yr 2.6%* -14.9% 32.0% 40.50%
10 Yr 5.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 43.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -65.1% 22.3% 4.55%
2021 6.8% -25.3% 25.5% 61.87%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 82.49%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 68.04%
2018 -0.7% -8.9% 3.3% 3.93%

NAV & Total Return History

ACEHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACEHX Category Low Category High ACEHX % Rank
Net Assets 58.1 M 1 M 151 B 89.31%
Number of Holdings 32 2 1727 94.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.2 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 82.74%
Weighting of Top 10 81.16% 5.0% 99.2% 0.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. McCormick & Co Inc Registered Shs Non Vtg 19.53%
  2. Air Products & Chemicals Inc 13.49%
  3. Intel Corp 10.63%
  4. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc 7.67%
  5. Hess Corp 6.34%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 6.23%
  7. Merck & Co Inc 5.59%
  8. Pfizer Inc 4.82%
  9. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.78%
  10. Honeywell International Inc 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEHX % Rank
Stocks 		97.65% 28.02% 125.26% 62.92%
Cash 		2.35% -88.20% 71.98% 34.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 60.86%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 57.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 58.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 59.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEHX % Rank
Basic Materials 		21.69% 0.00% 21.69% 0.08%
Consumer Defense 		20.00% 0.00% 34.10% 2.49%
Healthcare 		19.21% 0.00% 30.08% 28.13%
Energy 		18.11% 0.00% 54.00% 2.16%
Technology 		13.52% 0.00% 54.02% 27.05%
Industrials 		4.79% 0.00% 42.76% 95.52%
Real Estate 		2.20% 0.00% 90.54% 59.50%
Financial Services 		0.47% 0.00% 58.05% 99.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 95.19%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 99.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 99.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEHX % Rank
US 		95.96% 24.51% 121.23% 32.04%
Non US 		1.69% 0.00% 41.42% 70.69%

ACEHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.04% 45.41% 87.42%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 9.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ACEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 0.46%

ACEHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACEHX Category Low Category High ACEHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.95% 0.00% 41.61% 31.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACEHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACEHX Category Low Category High ACEHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.78% -1.51% 4.28% 25.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACEHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACEHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Glen Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2010

11.94

11.9%

Glen Murphy is a portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Murphy joined Invesco in 1995 as a portfolio administrator and became a portfolio manager in 1998. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a manager in the fund accounting department at The Boston Company. Mr. Murphy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Master of Science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also registered with the National Futures Association (NFA) as an associated person of Invesco and as a branch manager.

Anthony Munchak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2010

11.94

11.9%

Anthony Munchak is a portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Prior to joining Invesco in 2000, Mr. Munchak was a portfolio manager at Guaranty Capital Corp. for two years. He also held a number of finance roles in his five years at Fidelity Investments. Prior to Fidelity, he was a registered representative at the investment banking firm of Fechtor, Detwiler & Co. in Boston. Mr. Munchak earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in finance from Boston College. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Bentley College. Mr. Munchak is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Francis Orlando

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2010

11.94

11.9%

Francis Orlando is a portfolio manager with the Global Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Orlando began his investment career with Invesco in 1987. Prior to joining the Global Quantitative Equity team in 2001, he was a portfolio manager with the fixed income group. Mr. Orlando earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Merrimack College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×