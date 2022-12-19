Home
American Century Equity Growth Fund

mutual fund
ACEDX
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (BEQGX) Primary A (BEQAX) Inst (AMEIX) C (AEYCX) Retirement (AEYRX) Retirement (AEYGX) Other (ACEDX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.28 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 186.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ACEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Equity Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 05, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    39286675
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Rossi

Fund Description

In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers use quantitative and qualitative management techniques in a multi-step process. First, the managers rank stocks, primarily large capitalization, publicly traded U.S. companies from most attractive to least attractive based on an objective set of measures, including valuation, quality, growth, and sentiment. The portfolio managers then review the output of the quantitative model and also consider other factors, such as economic events, corporate announcements, risk management, transaction costs, and liquidity, to build a portfolio that they believe will provide a balance between risk and return.
Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in equity securities.
The portfolio managers generally sell a stock when they believe it has become less attractive relative to other opportunities, its risk characteristics outweigh its return opportunity or specific events alter its prospects.
Read More

ACEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 35.6% N/A
1 Yr -9.7% -55.6% 38.6% 97.90%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 79.80%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 73.05%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 76.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -64.5% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.5% 35.6% N/A
1 Yr -9.7% -55.6% 40.3% 97.67%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 75.57%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 70.11%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 73.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -64.5% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ACEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACEDX Category Low Category High ACEDX % Rank
Net Assets 3.28 B 177 K 1.21 T 31.36%
Number of Holdings 147 2 4154 43.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 752 M 288 K 270 B 38.63%
Weighting of Top 10 30.02% 1.8% 106.2% 57.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.75%
  2. Apple Inc 6.07%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.46%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.50%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.14%
  6. AbbVie Inc 1.98%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.98%
  8. Tesla Inc 1.95%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.61%
  10. McKesson Corp 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.33% 0.00% 130.24% 65.64%
Cash 		1.66% -102.29% 100.00% 33.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 57.16%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 57.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 54.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 55.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEDX % Rank
Technology 		29.42% 0.00% 48.94% 6.01%
Healthcare 		16.43% 0.00% 60.70% 19.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 0.00% 30.33% 43.91%
Financial Services 		10.23% 0.00% 55.59% 91.10%
Communication Services 		9.82% 0.00% 27.94% 20.47%
Industrials 		9.56% 0.00% 29.90% 42.01%
Consumer Defense 		4.89% 0.00% 47.71% 85.77%
Energy 		4.08% 0.00% 41.64% 50.53%
Basic Materials 		2.65% 0.00% 25.70% 46.58%
Real Estate 		1.64% 0.00% 31.91% 74.20%
Utilities 		0.41% 0.00% 20.91% 81.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACEDX % Rank
US 		91.40% 0.00% 127.77% 76.59%
Non US 		6.93% 0.00% 32.38% 19.88%

ACEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 99.93%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.00% 40.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ACEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 186.00% 0.00% 496.00% 97.25%

ACEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACEDX Category Low Category High ACEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 23.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACEDX Category Low Category High ACEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Rossi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2016

5.57

5.6%

Mr. Rossi, Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 2016. Prior to joining American Century Investments, he worked at RS Investments from 2012 to 2016, most recently as portfolio manager. He previously held the roles of analyst and quantitative analyst. He has a bachelor’s degree in Political Economies of Industrialized Societies from the University of California at Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder and a received his Financial Risk Manager certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

Guan Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Ms Wang, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst, joined American Century Investments in 2015 as an analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Fudan University in China and a masters in finance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is a CFA charterholder.

Arun Daniel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2022

0.07

0.1%

Arun is a Senior Fund Manager of the JOHCM US Small and Mid Cap Equity and the JOHCM Global Smaller Companies Strategies. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (formerly Pyramis Global Advisors), a unit of Fidelity Investments. In that role, he managed the global consumer sector portfolio. Prior to assuming that role in 2007, Arun was Vice President and Sector Head for the consumer sector at ING Investment Management, North America, managing growth, value, and 130/30 portfolio strategies. He was a Senior Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for the consumer sector of a hedge fund portfolio at Principled Capital Group, and had responsibility for fundamental sector research in the entertainment, gaming, lodging, leisure, and retail sectors. Arun has also served in senior management roles in the entertainment, retail, and resort divisions at Walt Disney Company. He has more than 15 years' experience in the investment industry and 25 years' experience related to the consumer sector. Arun holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Regent University and an advanced management studies in entertainment and hospitality management from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

