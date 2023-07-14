The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a portfolio of equity securities of companies economically tied to the People’s Republic of China (“China”) (including Hong Kong). A company is considered to be economically tied to China if: (i) the company is domiciled or organized in China; (ii) the company has securities that are traded principally in China; or (iii) the company conducts a substantial part of its economic activities in China or is a U.S.-listed entity established by a company conducting a substantial part of its economic activities in China, which has been structured to provide investors with exposure to the company. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, the equity securities of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, depositary receipts and derivative instruments related to equity securities. The Adviser expects to invest Fund assets both in shares of companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“China A shares”) and shares of companies economically tied to China that trade in Hong Kong or outside of China.

The Adviser believes that, over time, securities that are undervalued by the market relative to their long-term earnings power can provide high returns. The Adviser utilizes fundamental analysis and its quantitative models to attempt to identify these securities for investment by the Fund, attempting to balance factors relating to valuation, company quality and investor sentiment, and will seek to build a portfolio that delivers attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The Adviser may, but frequently will not, hedge the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives. The Fund is “non‑diversified”.