Trending ETFs

ACDOX (Mutual Fund)

ACDOX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Diversified Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.24 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (ACBPX) Primary A (ADFAX) Inv (ADFIX) C (CDBCX) Retirement (ADVRX) Retirement (ADDVX) Retirement (ADRVX) Inst (ADVYX) Other (ACDOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Diversified Bond Fund

ACDOX | Fund

$9.24

$6.09 B

4.52%

$0.42

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 238.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Diversified Bond Fund

ACDOX | Fund

$9.24

$6.09 B

4.52%

$0.42

-

ACDOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Diversified Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 19, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Houston

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in high- and medium-grade, non-money market debt securities. These securities, which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, may include corporate bonds and notes, government securities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. Shorter-term debt securities round out the portfolio.
The fund invests most of its assets in investment-grade securities. An investment-grade security is one that has been rated by an independent rating agency in its top four credit quality categories or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. The weighted average maturity of the fund’s portfolio must be three and one-half years or longer.
The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.
In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective. Such derivatives may include options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (including credit default swaps). The fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage- or asset- backed securities, and other similarly structured investments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes.
To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments and interest rates.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

ACDOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -4.3% 5.1% 82.46%
1 Yr -5.0% -15.7% 164.5% 83.70%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 47.9% 43.44%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% 56.60%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 66.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -15.5% 5.1% 80.17%
1 Yr -5.0% -16.1% 164.5% 80.08%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 47.9% 38.87%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% 51.39%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 62.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ACDOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACDOX Category Low Category High ACDOX % Rank
Net Assets 6.09 B 2.88 M 287 B 21.74%
Number of Holdings 589 1 17234 54.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 373 M -106 M 27.6 B 43.52%
Weighting of Top 10 22.57% 3.7% 123.9% 57.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 4.02%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.05%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACDOX % Rank
Bonds 		95.02% 3.97% 268.18% 53.97%
Cash 		3.57% -181.13% 95.99% 43.52%
Convertible Bonds 		1.41% 0.00% 7.93% 51.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 66.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 70.22%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 53.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACDOX % Rank
Government 		42.69% 0.00% 86.23% 12.97%
Securitized 		27.17% 0.00% 98.40% 57.93%
Corporate 		23.63% 0.00% 100.00% 75.70%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.52% 0.00% 95.99% 60.04%
Derivative 		1.59% 0.00% 25.16% 14.51%
Municipal 		1.39% 0.00% 100.00% 20.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACDOX % Rank
US 		88.94% 3.63% 210.09% 39.67%
Non US 		6.08% -6.54% 58.09% 72.91%

ACDOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.76% 39.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ACDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 238.00% 2.00% 493.39% 76.08%

ACDOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACDOX Category Low Category High ACDOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.52% 0.00% 10.77% 34.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACDOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACDOX Category Low Category High ACDOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACDOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACDOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Houston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2001

20.5

20.5%

Houston is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with American Century Investments, his employer since November 1990. Before joining the company, he was an assistant vice president and analyst with Ambac Indemnity, a municipal financial guaranty firm in New York. He has been in the finance industry since 1986. Houston holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a member of the Kansas City Society of Financial Analysts and the Association of Investment Management and Research.

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Charles Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Tan joined American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Tan worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments from 2005 to 2018. Mr. Tan began his investment career in 1994 and earned a B.S. from University of International Business and Economics, Beijing and an M.B.A from Bucknell University.

Peter Van Gelderen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Van Gelderen joined Guggenheim in 2014, as Managing Director focusing on structured products and asset backed securities. Prior to joining Guggenheim, he worked as a senior portfolio manager for structured products at ADH Investment Management and Stark Investments from 2007 to 2013 in San Francisco and Milwaukee. Prior to Stark, Mr. Van Gelderen worked in whole loan transaction management at Countrywide Securities Corporation and began his career as a corporate attorney at Thelen, Reid & Priest. Mr. Van Gelderen received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and B.A. in English from Duke University.

Jason Greenblath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Mr. Greenblath, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2019. Prior to joining American Century, Mr. Greenblath worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments as head of U.S. investment grade credit from 2018 to 2019, head of U.S. investment grade credit research from 2014 to 2018 and as a portfolio manager from 2012 to 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

