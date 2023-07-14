Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in high- and medium-grade, non-money market debt securities. These securities, which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, may include corporate bonds and notes, government securities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. Shorter-term debt securities round out the portfolio.

The fund invests most of its assets in investment-grade securities. An investment-grade security is one that has been rated by an independent rating agency in its top four credit quality categories or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. The weighted average maturity of the fund’s portfolio must be three and one-half years or longer.

The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.

In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective. Such derivatives may include options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (including credit default swaps). The fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage- or asset- backed securities, and other similarly structured investments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes.

To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments and interest rates.