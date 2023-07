The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate bonds, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. For these purposes, a corporate bond is defined as any corporate debt security with an original term to maturity of greater than one year.

At least 65% of the Fund’s net assets must be, and up to 100% may be, invested in investment grade securities; securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities; commercial paper rated Prime by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or A- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (S&P); and cash and cash equivalents.

Up to 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities rated below investment grade. Below investment grade securities are commonly referred to as junk bonds. No more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities rated B- or below by S&P, or B3 or below by Moody’s, or unrated securities determined by the investment adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), to be of comparable quality (excluding unrated U.S. government agency obligations). The ratings specified above apply to preferred stocks as well as to corporate bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in preferred stocks. In addition, the Fund may invest a portion or all of its net assets in securities issued by foreign governments or corporations, including those located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles; provided, however, that the Fund may not invest more than 30% of its net assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in convertible securities.

Common stocks may be temporarily acquired in the portfolio as a result of conversion of convertible securities into such common stocks or upon exercise of warrants attached to or included in a unit with a debt security purchased by the Fund.

The Fund may purchase mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). The Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded investments. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund may also purchase municipal securities. The Fund’s investments may include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero coupon securities and payment-in-kind securities.

The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued and delayed delivery basis, which means that a Fund buys or sells a security with payment and delivery taking place in the future. The Fund may also

engage in “to be announced” (TBA) transactions, which are transactions in which a fund buys or sells mortgage-backed securities on a forward commitment basis.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including swap contracts, options, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts.

The Fund can use swap contracts, including interest rate swaps, to hedge or adjust its exposure to interest rates. The Fund can also use swap contracts, including credit default swaps, to create long or short exposure to corporate or sovereign debt securities. The Fund can further use credit default index swaps to hedge credit risk or take a position on a basket of credit entities; total return swaps to gain exposure to a reference asset; and volatility swaps to adjust the volatility profile of the Fund.

The Fund can use options, including currency options, to seek alpha (return on investments in excess of the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Index) or to mitigate risk and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Fund can also use credit default swap options to gain the right to enter into a credit default swap at a specified future date. The Fund can further use swaptions (options on swaps) to manage interest rate risk; and options on bond or rate futures to manage interest rate exposure.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures, to increase or reduce its exposure to interest rate changes. The Fund can also use currency futures to hedge against adverse movements in or to increase or decrease its exposure to foreign currencies.

The Fund can engage in foreign currency transactions either on a spot basis or through forward foreign currency contracts to gain or mitigate the risk of foreign currency exposure. Spot contracts allow for prompt delivery and settlement at the rate prevailing in the currency exchange market at the time. Forward foreign currency contracts are used to protect against uncertainty in the level of future currency exchange rates or to gain or modify exposure to a particular currency.

The Fund utilizes active duration (i.e., making investments to reduce or increase the sensitivity of the Fund’s portfolio to interest rate changes) and yield curve positioning (i.e., making investments that allow the Fund to benefit from varying interest rates) for risk management and for generating alpha.

The portfolio managers utilize the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Index as a reference in structuring the portfolio, but the Fund is not an index fund. The portfolio managers decide on appropriate risk factors—such as sector and issuer weightings and duration—relative to the index. The portfolio managers then employ proprietary technology to calculate appropriate position sizes for each of these risk factors. In doing so, the portfolio managers consider recommendations from a globally interconnected team of specialist decision makers in positioning the Fund to generate alpha.

The portfolio managers generally rely upon a team of market-specific specialists for trade execution and for assistance in determining efficient ways (in terms of cost-efficiency and security selection) to implement those recommendations. Although a variety of specialists provide input in the management of the Fund, the portfolio managers retain responsibility for ensuring the Fund is positioned appropriately in terms of risk exposures and position sizes.

Specialists employ a bottom-up approach to recommend larger or smaller exposure to specific risk factors. In general, specialists will look for attractive risk-reward opportunities and securities that best enable the Fund to pursue those opportunities. The portfolio managers consider the recommendations of these market-specific specialists in adjusting the Fund’s risk exposures and security selection on a real-time basis using proprietary communication technology.

Decisions to purchase or sell securities are determined by the relative value considerations of the portfolio managers that factor in economic and credit-related fundamentals, market supply and demand, market dislocations and situation-specific opportunities. The purchase or sale of securities may be related to a decision to alter the Fund’s macro risk exposure (such as duration, yield curve positioning and sector exposure), a

need to limit or reduce the Fund’s exposure to a particular security or issuer, degradation of an issuer’s credit quality or general liquidity needs of the Fund. The credit research process utilized by the Fund to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective considers factors that may include, but are not limited to, an issuer’s operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations. Credit quality analysis for certain issuers therefore may consider whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to an issuer. The Adviser may determine the ESG considerations are not material to certain issuers or types of investments held by the Fund, and not all issuers or Fund investments may undergo a credit quality analysis that considers ESG factors.