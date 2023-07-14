Home
Vitals

YTD Return

32.3%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$2.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ACARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Kelly

Fund Description

ACARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.3% -41.7% 65.2% 25.97%
1 Yr 17.5% -45.6% 77.3% 48.73%
3 Yr -9.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 88.70%
5 Yr -4.5%* -30.4% 23.6% 84.98%
10 Yr 0.7%* -16.9% 19.4% 73.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.0% -85.9% 81.6% 78.09%
2021 -2.9% -31.0% 26.7% 83.43%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.20%
2019 4.3% -6.0% 10.6% 83.16%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 63.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.3% -41.7% 65.2% 24.57%
1 Yr 17.5% -45.6% 77.3% 45.52%
3 Yr -9.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 88.55%
5 Yr -4.5%* -30.4% 23.6% 86.79%
10 Yr 5.1%* -16.9% 19.5% 67.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.0% -85.9% 81.6% 78.09%
2021 -2.9% -31.0% 26.7% 83.43%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.20%
2019 4.3% -6.0% 10.6% 83.16%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 3.1% 76.84%

NAV & Total Return History

ACARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACARX Category Low Category High ACARX % Rank
Net Assets 2.62 B 189 K 222 B 36.40%
Number of Holdings 85 2 3509 31.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.58 B -1.37 M 104 B 34.79%
Weighting of Top 10 48.09% 11.4% 116.5% 44.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.04%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.64%
  3. Apple Inc 6.05%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.99%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.96%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.02%
  7. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 3.29%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.28%
  9. T-Mobile US Inc 2.96%
  10. Intuit Inc 2.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACARX % Rank
Stocks 		98.93% 50.26% 104.50% 42.29%
Cash 		0.85% -10.83% 49.73% 58.12%
Other 		0.14% -2.66% 17.15% 11.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.08% 0.00% 4.41% 8.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 15.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 14.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACARX % Rank
Technology 		41.98% 0.00% 65.70% 18.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.13% 0.00% 62.57% 18.05%
Healthcare 		12.22% 0.00% 39.76% 54.00%
Communication Services 		8.70% 0.00% 66.40% 69.50%
Industrials 		7.64% 0.00% 30.65% 30.67%
Financial Services 		7.16% 0.00% 43.06% 68.76%
Basic Materials 		1.06% 0.00% 18.91% 53.34%
Energy 		0.90% 0.00% 41.09% 41.55%
Real Estate 		0.21% 0.00% 16.05% 62.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 40.56%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 89.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACARX % Rank
US 		93.58% 34.69% 100.00% 57.46%
Non US 		5.35% 0.00% 54.22% 30.83%

ACARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.01% 20.29% 15.95%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 74.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.51%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.02% 4.66%

Sales Fees

ACARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.70% 0.00% 316.74% 83.68%

ACARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACARX Category Low Category High ACARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 26.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACARX Category Low Category High ACARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.07% -6.13% 1.75% 89.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ACARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Patrick Kelly, CFA is Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Alger Capital Appreciation and Spectra Strategies, which include Alger Focus Equity. He joined Alger in 1999 and has 24 years of investment experience. He began his career at Alger as a Research Associate and completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. In early 2001, Patrick was promoted to Associate Analyst and Assistant Vice President, and then ultimately Senior Analyst, responsible for the Technology sector. Patrick was named Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation and Alger Spectra Strategies in 2004, and was named Head of Alger Capital Appreciation and Alger Spectra Strategies in 2015. Additionally, Patrick is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During his tenure at Alger, he has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Citywire, Bloomberg, and Fortune. Prior to joining Alger, Patrick was an investment banking analyst with SG Cowen. He earned his B.S from Georgetown University where he graduated with honors. Patrick is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Ankur Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Dr. Ankur Crawford is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity, and Alger Spectra strategies. She joined Alger in September 2004 and has 17 years of investment experience. Ankur began her career at Alger as a Research Associate and successfully completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. Over the next several years, Ankur was promoted to Associate Analyst, Analyst, and, ultimately, Senior Analyst. She was named portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies in 2010 and promoted to Head of the Technology sector team in January 2013 (until April 2016). In 2015, Ankur was added as a portfolio manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity and Alger Spectra strategies. Ankur is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in InvestmentNews, Investor’s Business Daily and Fortune. In 2020, Ankur was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” honoree by Money Management Executive. Ankur was elected to the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity with the mission of teaching underprivileged communities a skill set in technology that enables them to enter the “gig” economy. Ankur earned a B.S. in both Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and also received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Ankur was awarded a fellowship from the prestigious Intel PhD Fellowship Program and worked as an engineer with Intel. She was also awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In addition, Ankur holds several U.S. patents.

Daniel Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

