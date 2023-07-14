The Fund invests primarily in the common stock of U.S. companies of any capitalization by using exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and mutual funds in different combinations and weightings. The ETFs and mutual funds ("Underlying Funds") each invest primarily in U.S. common stock of varying market capitalizations, sectors and strategy themes.

The Fund's investment advisor delegates execution of the Fund's investment strategy to Advisors Capital Management, LLC (the "Sub-Advisor"). The Sub-Advisor employs a fund-of-funds strategy focused on ETFs. The Underlying Funds selected typically following an index-tracking strategy however, the Sub-Adviser may also use actively managed Underlying Funds.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio of Underlying Funds that represents various themes and sub-strategies that will produce above-average risk-adjusted returns when compared to the U.S. equity market as a whole. Underlying Funds include those that track an equity index focused on specific market capitalizations, specific investment styles (for example, growth or value), or limits on expected volatility. There are no restrictions on the type of equity index-tracking Underlying Funds that the Sub-Advisor may choose. The Sub-Advisor uses SEC filings, computer databases, industry publications, general and business publications, brokerage firm research reports, and other information sources to gather information used in its fundamental analysis of the economy, sectors and Underlying Funds.

The Fund is typically structured with 5 to 15 Underlying Funds. The Fund is diversified, invested in multiple industries, and the Sub-Advisor uses statistical analysis to avoid what it believes are over exposures to individual industry risk factors. The Sub-Advisor regularly reviews each of the Underlying Funds in the portfolio to confirm that each Underlying Fund continues be consistent with the investment objective of the Fund. The Sub-Advisor primarily sells an Underlying Fund to adjust asset allocation but may also do so when a lower cost Underlying Fund becomes available.