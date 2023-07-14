Home
Trending ETFs

ACALX (Mutual Fund)

ACALX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.39 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ACALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Summary Section  Advisors Capital Active All Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the common stock of U.S. companies of any capitalization by using exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and mutual funds in different combinations and weightings. The ETFs and mutual funds ("Underlying Funds") each invest primarily in U.S. common stock of varying market capitalizations, sectors and strategy themes.

The Fund's investment advisor delegates execution of the Fund's investment strategy to Advisors Capital Management, LLC (the "Sub-Advisor"). The Sub-Advisor employs a fund-of-funds strategy focused on ETFs. The Underlying Funds selected typically following an index-tracking strategy however, the Sub-Adviser may also use actively managed Underlying Funds.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio of Underlying Funds that represents various themes and sub-strategies that will produce above-average risk-adjusted returns when compared to the U.S. equity market as a whole. Underlying Funds include those that track an equity index focused on specific market capitalizations, specific investment styles (for example, growth or value), or limits on expected volatility. There are no restrictions on the type of equity index-tracking Underlying Funds that the Sub-Advisor may choose. The Sub-Advisor uses SEC filings, computer databases, industry publications, general and business publications, brokerage firm research reports, and other information sources to gather information used in its fundamental analysis of the economy, sectors and Underlying Funds.

The Fund is typically structured with 5 to 15 Underlying Funds. The Fund is diversified, invested in multiple industries, and the Sub-Advisor uses statistical analysis to avoid what it believes are over exposures to individual industry risk factors. The Sub-Advisor regularly reviews each of the Underlying Funds in the portfolio to confirm that each Underlying Fund continues be consistent with the investment objective of the Fund. The Sub-Advisor primarily sells an Underlying Fund to adjust asset allocation but may also do so when a lower cost Underlying Fund becomes available.

Read More

ACALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ACALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACALX Category Low Category High ACALX % Rank
Net Assets 2.39 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 6 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.39 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.05% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Core SP 500 ETF 40.51%
  2. Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth Index Fund 20.24%
  3. Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value Index Fund 19.73%
  4. Ishares Core SP Mid-Cap ETF 11.13%
  5. Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap Etf 6.93%
  6. Fidelity Colchester Street Trust 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACALX % Rank
Stocks 		98.54% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.51% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACALX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACALX % Rank
US 		98.54% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ACALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ACALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ACALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ACALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACALX Category Low Category High ACALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACALX Category Low Category High ACALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ACALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

