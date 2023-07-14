The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets between a “Managed Futures” strategy and a “Fixed Income” strategy.

The Managed Futures strategy will be achieved by the Fund investing a portion of its assets in Abbey Capital Onshore Series LLC, a wholly-owned and controlled Delaware series limited liability company (the “Onshore Subsidiary”) and up to 25% of its total assets in Abbey Capital Master Offshore Fund Limited, a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund organized under the acts of the Cayman Islands (the “Cayman Subsidiary”). The Cayman Subsidiary will in turn invest all or substantially all of its assets in segregated portfolios of Abbey Capital Offshore Fund SPC (the “SPC” and, together with the Onshore Subsidiary and the Cayman Subsidiary, the “Subsidiaries”), a wholly-owned and controlled segregated portfolio company incorporated under the acts of the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Subsidiary will serve solely as an intermediate entity through which the Fund will invest in the SPC. The Cayman Subsidiary makes no independent investment decisions and has no investment or other discretion over the Fund’s investable assets. The Adviser may allocate assets of the SPC and the Onshore Subsidiary to multiple Managed Futures portfolios (the “Segregated Portfolios”) that include investment styles or sub-strategies such as (i) trend following, (ii) discretionary, fundamentals-based investing with a focus on macroeconomic analysis, (iii) strategies that pursue both fundamental and technical trading approaches, (iv) other specialized approaches to specific or individual market sectors such as equities, interest rates, metals, agricultural and soft commodities, and (v) systematic trading strategies which incorporate technical and fundamental variables.

The Managed Futures strategy investments are designed to achieve capital appreciation in the financial and commodities futures markets. The Adviser intends to allocate the assets of the SPC and the Onshore Subsidiary to one or more Trading Advisers to manage in percentages determined at the discretion of the Adviser. Each Trading Adviser will manage one or more of its own Segregated Portfolios. Each Trading Adviser invests according to a Managed Futures strategy in one or a combination of (i) options, (ii) futures, (iii) forwards, (iv) spot contracts, or (v) swaps, including total return swaps, each of which may be tied to (i) commodities, (ii) financial indices and instruments, (iii) foreign currencies, or (iv) equity indices. All commodities futures and commodities-related investments will be made in the Segregated Portfolios of the SPC. Each current Trading Adviser is registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) as a Commodity Trading Advisor. Trading Advisers that are not registered with the SEC as investment advisers provide advice only regarding matters that do not involve securities.

The Fixed Income strategy invests the Fund’s assets primarily in investment grade fixed income securities (of all durations and maturities) in order to generate interest income and capital appreciation, which may add diversification to the returns generated by the Fund’s Managed Futures strategy. The Fund must set aside liquid assets, or engage in other SEC or staff-approved measures, to “cover” open positions with respect to certain kinds of derivative instruments. The Fixed Income strategy investments may be used to help cover the Fund’s derivative positions.

The Fund’s Adviser seeks returns, in part, by (i) using Managed Futures strategy investments that are not expected to have returns that are highly correlated to the broad equity market, and (ii) through actively managed Fixed Income strategy investments that are not expected to have returns that are highly correlated to the broad equity market or the Managed Futures strategy. The Adviser believes that utilizing non-correlated strategies may mitigate losses in generally declining markets. However, there can be no assurance that losses will be avoided. Investment strategies that have historically been non-correlated or demonstrated low correlations to one another or to major world financial market indices may become correlated at certain times, such as during a liquidity crisis in global financial markets.

The trading strategies employ several different trading styles using different research and trading methodologies, in a wide range of global financial and commodity markets operating over multiple time frames. Many of the styles use systematic, automated trading systems, using a combination of mathematical, statistical, technical analysis, pattern recognition and macroeconomic models aimed at profiting from market trends of different durations. Trading Advisers may use discretionary approaches aimed at identifying value investments and turning points in trends. All Trading Advisers utilize a disciplined approach to risk management. The Adviser and Trading Advisers from time to time will employ hedging techniques. Key principles of the Fund’s sell discipline include predetermined relative-value objectives for sectors, issuers and specific securities, pricing performance or fundamental performance that varies from expectations, deteriorating fundamentals, overvaluation and alternative investments offering the opportunity to achieve more favorable risk-adjusted returns.

The markets traded include bonds, money markets, foreign exchange markets and commodity markets. Most of the trading is done in derivative markets, usually listed futures markets, but some trading in cash markets may take place when this is the most effective way to enter or exit a trading position. Both long and short positions will be taken in all markets traded. Contracts are positioned either long or short based on various characteristics related to their prices. For example, the Fund may short a particular underlying security or instrument if the Adviser or a Trading Adviser believes the price of the underlying security or instrument will decrease. The Fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. markets and in developed and emerging markets.

As much of the trading within the Fund is in futures markets, the Fund is likely to have cash balances surplus to margin requirements. The cash portfolio will be invested on a short-term, highly liquid, basis, to meet margin calls on the futures positions.

The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, (the “1940 Act”) which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund may not invest more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments. The Fund’s investments in certain derivative instruments and its short selling activities involve the use of leverage.

Generally, the SPC invests primarily in commodity futures but it may also invest in financial futures, options, forwards, spot contracts and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the 1940 Act and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the SPC’s derivative positions. The Onshore Subsidiary only invests in financial futures, options, forwards, spot contracts and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the 1940 Act, and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for derivative positions. The Fund invests in the SPC in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies. Unlike the Fund and Onshore Subsidiary, the SPC may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives; however, the SPC complies with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. The Fund complies with Section 8 and Section 18 of the 1940 Act, governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage, respectively, on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiaries. The Subsidiaries also comply with Section 17 of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody.

In addition, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiaries, the Subsidiaries are subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions and will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, none of the Subsidiaries will seek to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund is, directly or indirectly, the sole shareholder of each Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiaries to be offered or sold to other investors.