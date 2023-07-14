Home
Trending ETFs

AB Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Portfolio

mutual fund
ABYEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.96 +0.01 +0.13%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ABIEX) Primary C (ABCEX) Retirement (ABKEX) Adv (ABYEX) Retirement (ABREX) A (ABAEX) Inst (ABZEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Portfolio

ABYEX | Fund

$7.96

$145 M

3.23%

$0.26

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$145 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABYEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry D'Auria

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets under normal circumstances in securities of emerging market issuers and/or the currencies of emerging market countries. Examples of emerging market countries include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, the People’s Republic of China, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Venezuela. Investing in emerging markets generally involves risks greater than the risks associated with investing in the markets of developed countries. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the securities of developed market issuers. 
The Fund invests in equity securities, debt securities and currencies, and does not attempt to maintain a constant or relatively constant allocation among these asset classes. Rather, allocations among asset classes are adjusted based on the Adviser’s view of the relative attractiveness of the asset classes. These allocations are informed by the Adviser’s proprietary asset allocation tools, which are comprised of a series of volatility, correlation and expected return forecasts. The Adviser reviews potential Fund investments in each asset class holistically from a country, currency, sector and security standpoint to optimize overall portfolio construction. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest between 30% and 95% of its net assets in equity securities, and between 0% and 65% of its net assets in debt securities, with any remainder held in cash (including foreign currency). The Fund is not constrained based on the country, region, market capitalization, credit quality or duration of its investments, and its assets may at times be concentrated in a particular country or region. 
The process for selecting equity securities for the Fund is primarily bottom‑up. The Adviser seeks to identify stocks that are attractive based on valuation, profitability, earnings quality, business trends, price momentum and other measures. 
The process for selecting debt securities for the Fund is more top‑down. The Adviser believes that inefficiencies in the global debt markets arise from investor emotion, market complexity and conflicting investment agendas. The Adviser combines quantitative forecasts with fundamental credit and economic research in seeking to exploit these inefficiencies. The Adviser seeks to generate returns from the Fund’s fixed-income investments through a combination of country selection, currency allocation, sector analysis and security selection. Debt securities may include those of both corporate and governmental issuers, and may include below investment grade debt securities (“junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in debt securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term. 
The Adviser considers both quantitative and fundamental factors in adjusting the Fund’s currency exposures. In addition to the Fund’s currency exposure that results from its investments in equity and debt securities denominated in foreign currencies (and any related hedging), the Fund may hold foreign currency (or related derivatives) independently of any such investments, and may hold a currency even if the Fund does not hold any securities denominated in that currency. 
The Fund may utilize derivatives, such as futures contracts, forwards and swaps, and invest in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, to a significant extent. Derivatives and ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments, and may also be a quicker and more efficient way to alter the portfolio’s exposure than buying and selling direct investments. In determining when and to what extent to enter into derivatives transactions or to invest in ETFs, the Adviser will consider factors such as the relative risks and returns expected of potential investments and the cost of such transactions. Derivatives may also be used for hedging purposes, including to hedge against interest rate, credit and currency fluctuations. The Adviser also 
expects to use derivatives frequently to effectively leverage the Fund by creating aggregate exposure somewhat in excess of the Fund’s net assets. The notional value of derivatives and ETFs linked to emerging market securities or currencies are counted towards meeting the percentage minimums and ranges set forth above, including the requirement that the Fund invest at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of emerging market issuers and/or the currencies of emerging market countries. 
Read More

ABYEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -11.0% 31.2% 51.47%
1 Yr 9.3% -12.4% 30.0% 52.36%
3 Yr -3.0%* -17.4% 12.6% 70.04%
5 Yr -2.8%* -9.8% 36.0% 80.06%
10 Yr -1.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 88.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 61.22%
2021 -2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 43.00%
2020 3.5% -7.2% 79.7% 75.77%
2019 2.9% -4.4% 9.2% 86.93%
2018 -4.0% -7.2% 7.0% 54.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -30.3% 31.2% 49.81%
1 Yr 9.3% -48.9% 30.0% 48.02%
3 Yr -3.0%* -16.6% 12.7% 70.03%
5 Yr -1.9%* -9.8% 36.0% 69.87%
10 Yr 1.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 59.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 61.22%
2021 -2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 43.00%
2020 3.5% -7.2% 79.7% 75.77%
2019 2.9% -4.4% 9.2% 86.93%
2018 -2.9% -7.2% 7.0% 13.44%

NAV & Total Return History

ABYEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABYEX Category Low Category High ABYEX % Rank
Net Assets 145 M 717 K 102 B 67.01%
Number of Holdings 531 10 6734 14.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.8 M 340 K 19.3 B 76.51%
Weighting of Top 10 18.12% 2.8% 71.7% 89.79%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABYEX % Rank
Stocks 		59.64% 0.90% 110.97% 99.62%
Bonds 		39.54% -0.03% 48.23% 1.15%
Cash 		0.81% -23.67% 20.19% 75.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 7.40% 3.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 72.02%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 67.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABYEX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.69% 0.00% 48.86% 12.55%
Technology 		24.19% 0.00% 47.50% 39.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.41% 0.00% 48.94% 29.37%
Basic Materials 		10.23% 0.00% 30.03% 26.39%
Utilities 		4.87% 0.00% 39.12% 5.95%
Communication Services 		4.32% 0.00% 39.29% 86.80%
Industrials 		3.97% 0.00% 43.53% 79.04%
Energy 		3.75% 0.00% 24.80% 55.37%
Consumer Defense 		3.39% 0.00% 28.13% 86.03%
Real Estate 		2.88% 0.00% 17.15% 21.60%
Healthcare 		1.28% 0.00% 93.26% 89.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABYEX % Rank
Non US 		59.45% -4.71% 112.57% 98.72%
US 		0.19% -1.60% 104.72% 65.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABYEX % Rank
Government 		67.78% 0.00% 70.66% 1.69%
Corporate 		30.22% 0.00% 100.00% 6.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 66.67%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 60.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 60.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABYEX % Rank
Non US 		37.96% -2.67% 48.82% 1.16%
US 		1.58% -0.59% 27.81% 1.67%

ABYEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.03% 41.06% 56.78%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.00% 46.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ABYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 190.00% 79.17%

ABYEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABYEX Category Low Category High ABYEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.23% 0.00% 12.61% 19.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABYEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABYEX Category Low Category High ABYEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.36% -1.98% 17.62% 4.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABYEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABYEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry D'Auria

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2011

10.76

10.8%

Henry D'Auria, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at AllianceBernstein and has been with the firm since 1991. Mr. D'Auria is the Chief Investment Officer of Emerging Markets Value Equities, a position he has held since 2002, and Portfolio Manager for the Next 50 Emerging Markets Fund. Mr. D'Auria holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and is a CFA charterholder.

Morgan Harting

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2011

10.76

10.8%

Morgan C. Harting is the lead Portfolio Manager for all Multi-Asset Income strategies and for the Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Portfolio. He joined AB in 2007 as part of the global and emerging-market equities portfolio-management team. Prior to that, Harting was a sovereign-debt analyst, first at Standard & Poor’s and then at Fitch Ratings, where he was a senior director. He holds a BA from Wesleyan University, and both an MA in international relations and an MBA from Yale University, where he was a graduate teaching fellow in international economics. Harting is a CFA charterholder, a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

Christian DiClementi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Christian DiClementi is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, focusing on local-currency emerging-market debt portfolios. He is a member of the Emerging Market Debt and Global Fixed Income portfolio-management teams, and a member of the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. Prior to joining the Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management team in early 2013, DiClementi served as a member of the Economic Research Group, focusing mainly on sovereign fundamental research for the Caribbean, Central American and Latin American regions. Previously, he worked as an analyst in the firm’s Quantitative Research Group, focusing primarily on global sovereign return and risk modeling. DiClementi joined AB in 2003 as an associate portfolio manager, responsible for New York–based municipal bond accounts. He holds a BS in mathematics (summa cum laude) from Fairfield University. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

