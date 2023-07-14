Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$145 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.1%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ABYEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|51.47%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|52.36%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|70.04%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|80.06%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|88.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABYEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|61.22%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|43.00%
|2020
|3.5%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|75.77%
|2019
|2.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|86.93%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|54.43%
|ABYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|145 M
|717 K
|102 B
|67.01%
|Number of Holdings
|531
|10
|6734
|14.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.8 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|76.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.12%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|89.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.64%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|99.62%
|Bonds
|39.54%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|1.15%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|75.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|3.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|72.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|67.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.69%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|12.55%
|Technology
|24.19%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|39.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.41%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|29.37%
|Basic Materials
|10.23%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|26.39%
|Utilities
|4.87%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|5.95%
|Communication Services
|4.32%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|86.80%
|Industrials
|3.97%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|79.04%
|Energy
|3.75%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|55.37%
|Consumer Defense
|3.39%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|86.03%
|Real Estate
|2.88%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|21.60%
|Healthcare
|1.28%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|89.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Non US
|59.45%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|98.72%
|US
|0.19%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|65.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Government
|67.78%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|1.69%
|Corporate
|30.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|66.67%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|60.76%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|60.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Non US
|37.96%
|-2.67%
|48.82%
|1.16%
|US
|1.58%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|1.67%
|ABYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|56.78%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|46.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ABYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ABYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABYEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|79.17%
|ABYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.23%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|19.95%
|ABYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ABYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABYEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.36%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|4.13%
|ABYEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.045
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2011
10.76
10.8%
Henry D'Auria, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at AllianceBernstein and has been with the firm since 1991. Mr. D'Auria is the Chief Investment Officer of Emerging Markets Value Equities, a position he has held since 2002, and Portfolio Manager for the Next 50 Emerging Markets Fund. Mr. D'Auria holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2011
10.76
10.8%
Morgan C. Harting is the lead Portfolio Manager for all Multi-Asset Income strategies and for the Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Portfolio. He joined AB in 2007 as part of the global and emerging-market equities portfolio-management team. Prior to that, Harting was a sovereign-debt analyst, first at Standard & Poor’s and then at Fitch Ratings, where he was a senior director. He holds a BA from Wesleyan University, and both an MA in international relations and an MBA from Yale University, where he was a graduate teaching fellow in international economics. Harting is a CFA charterholder, a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 06, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Christian DiClementi is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, focusing on local-currency emerging-market debt portfolios. He is a member of the Emerging Market Debt and Global Fixed Income portfolio-management teams, and a member of the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. Prior to joining the Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management team in early 2013, DiClementi served as a member of the Economic Research Group, focusing mainly on sovereign fundamental research for the Caribbean, Central American and Latin American regions. Previously, he worked as an analyst in the firm’s Quantitative Research Group, focusing primarily on global sovereign return and risk modeling. DiClementi joined AB in 2003 as an associate portfolio manager, responsible for New York–based municipal bond accounts. He holds a BS in mathematics (summa cum laude) from Fairfield University. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
