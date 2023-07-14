Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.0%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$556 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 117.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ABWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|75.71%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|80.57%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|82.40%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|67.98%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|49.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|75.17%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|79.95%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|82.48%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|77.24%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|75.37%
* Annualized
|ABWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABWRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|556 M
|658 K
|207 B
|63.04%
|Number of Holdings
|1174
|2
|15351
|11.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|116 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|72.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.30%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|88.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABWRX % Rank
|Stocks
|75.89%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|1.09%
|Bonds
|13.71%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|96.47%
|Cash
|9.82%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|9.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.48%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|49.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|45.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|62.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABWRX % Rank
|Technology
|21.67%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|30.07%
|Healthcare
|17.22%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|9.93%
|Financial Services
|17.17%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|16.46%
|Industrials
|10.11%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|50.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.39%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|57.82%
|Communication Services
|8.74%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|14.69%
|Consumer Defense
|4.87%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|82.86%
|Energy
|3.94%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|68.98%
|Real Estate
|2.57%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|69.25%
|Utilities
|2.32%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|72.93%
|Basic Materials
|2.01%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|85.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABWRX % Rank
|US
|55.11%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|24.02%
|Non US
|20.78%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|8.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABWRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|40.85%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|4.34%
|Corporate
|39.64%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|31.89%
|Government
|14.27%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|77.48%
|Securitized
|5.24%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|78.97%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|45.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|66.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABWRX % Rank
|US
|9.61%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|96.74%
|Non US
|4.10%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|43.55%
|ABWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|17.06%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|64.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|ABWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ABWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|117.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|84.65%
|ABWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABWRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.33%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|3.22%
|ABWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ABWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABWRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|77.92%
|ABWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2013
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2011
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2009
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2009
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2008
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2008
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2007
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2007
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2007
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2006
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2013
8.76
8.8%
Daniel Loewy is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He oversees the research and product design of the firm’s multi-asset strategies, as well as their implementation. In addition, Loewy is Chief Investment Officer for Dynamic Asset Allocation, and is responsible for the development and investment decision-making for that service. He is also a member of the Real Asset Investment Policy Group and the Target Date Investment Oversight team. Loewy previously led the Wealth Management Group’s research on the major investment issues faced by our highest-net-worth clients, including asset allocation, alternative investments and tax management. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the equity research department, where he followed the aerospace and defense and capital goods sectors. Additionally, Loewy has served as an associate portfolio manager for our value equity services. He holds a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2018
4.35
4.4%
Portfolio Manager—Dynamic Asset Allocation. Mr. Barenboym has been associated with the Manager in similar capacities since prior to 2009. Senior Vice President of the Adviser, with which he has been associated in a substantially similar capacity since prior to 2014
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Defne Ozaltun is a Portfolio Analyst on the Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) team at AB. She joined MAS in 2013 as a rotational associate and worked across the MAS strategic research, dynamic allocation and quantitative research teams until 2015. During this time, Ozaltun was also part of the AB Associate Leadership Program. As a Portfolio Analyst, she currently focuses on market research and portfolio management for several multi-asset portfolios. Ozaltun holds a BA in economics from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
