Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AB All Market Total Return Portfolio

mutual fund
ABWCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.51 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (ABWYX) Primary A (ABWAX) C (ABWCX) Retirement (ABWRX) Inst (ABWIX) Retirement (ABWKX)
ABWCX (Mutual Fund)

AB All Market Total Return Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.51 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (ABWYX) Primary A (ABWAX) C (ABWCX) Retirement (ABWRX) Inst (ABWIX) Retirement (ABWKX)
ABWCX (Mutual Fund)

AB All Market Total Return Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.51 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (ABWYX) Primary A (ABWAX) C (ABWCX) Retirement (ABWRX) Inst (ABWIX) Retirement (ABWKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB All Market Total Return Portfolio

ABWCX | Fund

$13.51

$556 M

1.69%

$0.23

1.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$556 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 117.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB All Market Total Return Portfolio

ABWCX | Fund

$13.51

$556 M

1.69%

$0.23

1.80%

ABWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB All Market Total Return Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Loewy

Fund Description

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s investments primarily among a number of asset classes, including equity securities, fixed-income securities, and a number of alternative asset classes and alternative investment strategies. The Fund pursues a global strategy, typically investing in securities of issuers located in the United States and in other countries throughout the world, including emerging market countries. Under normal circumstances, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities of issuers consist primarily of securities of large-capitalization companies, but include securities of small- and mid‑capitalization companies to a lesser extent, and include derivatives related to equity securities. In selecting equity securities for the Fund, the Adviser uses fundamental and quantitative analysis with the goal of generating returns primarily from security selection rather than price movements in equity securities generally. Fixed-income securities include corporate and sovereign debt securities as well as interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives such as credit default swaps. Fixed-income securities also include debt securities with lower credit ratings (commonly known as “junk bonds”). In selecting fixed-income securities for the Fund, the Adviser attempts to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the global fixed-income markets. These inefficiencies arise from investor behavior, market complexity, and the investment limitations to which investors are subject.
Alternative investments include various instruments the returns on which are expected to have low correlation with returns on equity and fixed-income securities, such as commodities and related derivatives, real estate-related securities, and inflation-indexed securities. Alternative investment strategies that may be pursued by the Fund directly or indirectly through investment in other registered investment companies include (i) long/short equity strategies through which the Fund takes long positions in certain securities in the expectation that they will increase in value and takes short positions in other securities in the expectation that they will decrease in value; (ii) strategies that consider macroeconomic and technical factors to identify and exploit opportunities across global asset classes; and (iii) event-driven strategies that invest in the securities of companies that are expected to become the subject of major corporate events and companies in which an active role in company management has been taken or sought by a third-party investor.
The Adviser adjusts the Fund’s asset class exposure utilizing both fundamental analysis and the Adviser’s Dynamic Asset Allocation (“DAA”) approach. DAA comprises a series of analytical and forecasting tools employed by the Adviser to gauge fluctuations in the risk/return profile of various asset classes. DAA seeks to adjust the Fund’s investment exposure in changing market conditions and thereby reduce overall portfolio volatility by mitigating the effects of market fluctuations, while preserving consistent long-term return potential. For example, the Adviser may seek to reduce the Fund’s risk exposure to one or more assets classes when DAA suggests that market risks relevant to those asset classes are rising but return opportunities are declining. In addition to merely increasing or decreasing asset class exposure by buying or selling securities of that asset class, the Adviser may pursue DAA implementation for the Fund by utilizing derivatives.
The Adviser intends to utilize a variety of derivatives in its management of the Fund. As noted above, the Adviser may use derivatives to gain exposure to various asset classes, and may cause the Fund to enter into derivatives in making the adjustments called for by DAA. As a result of the use of derivatives, the Fund will frequently be leveraged, with net investment exposure substantially in excess of net assets.
  
While the Fund may seek to gain exposure to physical commodities traded in the commodities markets through investments in a variety of derivative instruments, the Adviser expects that the Fund seeks to gain such exposure to commodities and commodities-related instruments and derivatives primarily through investments in AB All Market Total Return Portfolio (Cayman), Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser and has the same investment objective and substantially similar investment policies and restrictions as the Fund except that the Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may invest, without limitation, in commodities and commodities-related instruments. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with the commodities, derivatives and other instruments in which the Subsidiary invests, to the extent of its investment in the Subsidiary. The Fund limits its investment in the Subsidiary to no more than 25% of its total assets. Investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with commodity exposure within the limitations of federal tax requirements that apply to the Fund. 
Currency exchange rate fluctuations can have a dramatic impact on returns. The Fund’s foreign currency exposures will come from investment in securities priced or denominated in foreign currencies and from direct holdings in foreign currencies and currency-related derivatives. The Adviser may seek to hedge all or a portion of the currency exposure resulting from Fund investments or decide not to hedge this exposure. The Adviser may seek investment opportunities by taking long or short positions in currencies through the use of currency-related derivatives. 
Read More

ABWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -7.5% 18.5% 78.41%
1 Yr 1.7% -13.2% 144.1% 78.00%
3 Yr -2.5%* -7.9% 25.7% 81.23%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.6% 24.4% 68.59%
10 Yr 0.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 49.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -34.7% 92.4% 80.14%
2021 1.0% -6.1% 19.5% 72.18%
2020 0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 86.83%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 24.51%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.0% 18.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -11.9% 18.5% 77.87%
1 Yr 1.7% -13.2% 144.1% 77.39%
3 Yr -2.5%* -7.9% 25.7% 81.31%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.6% 24.4% 77.54%
10 Yr 1.4%* -6.1% 11.0% 77.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -34.7% 92.4% 80.14%
2021 1.0% -6.1% 19.5% 72.18%
2020 0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 86.83%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 25.26%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.2% 54.98%

NAV & Total Return History

ABWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABWCX Category Low Category High ABWCX % Rank
Net Assets 556 M 658 K 207 B 63.72%
Number of Holdings 1174 2 15351 12.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M 660 K 48.5 B 72.73%
Weighting of Top 10 21.30% 8.4% 105.0% 88.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  2. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  3. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  4. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  5. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  6. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 22.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABWCX % Rank
Stocks 		75.89% 0.00% 99.40% 1.76%
Bonds 		13.71% 0.00% 116.75% 97.15%
Cash 		9.82% -16.75% 81.51% 10.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.48% 0.00% 23.84% 50.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 27.92% 46.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 80.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABWCX % Rank
Technology 		21.67% 0.00% 44.21% 31.29%
Healthcare 		17.22% 0.00% 29.35% 10.61%
Financial Services 		17.17% 0.00% 38.77% 17.14%
Industrials 		10.11% 0.00% 24.37% 51.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.39% 0.00% 19.36% 59.18%
Communication Services 		8.74% 0.00% 23.67% 15.37%
Consumer Defense 		4.87% 0.00% 19.93% 83.54%
Energy 		3.94% 0.00% 85.65% 69.93%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 65.01% 69.93%
Utilities 		2.32% 0.00% 99.55% 73.61%
Basic Materials 		2.01% 0.00% 33.35% 86.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABWCX % Rank
US 		55.11% -1.65% 98.67% 24.69%
Non US 		20.78% 0.00% 37.06% 8.96%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABWCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		40.85% 0.14% 100.00% 5.02%
Corporate 		39.64% 0.00% 98.21% 32.56%
Government 		14.27% 0.00% 97.26% 78.15%
Securitized 		5.24% 0.00% 92.13% 79.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 74.08%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 83.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABWCX % Rank
US 		9.61% 0.00% 62.18% 97.42%
Non US 		4.10% 0.00% 84.73% 44.23%

ABWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.80% 0.01% 17.63% 9.99%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.83% 66.67%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

ABWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 66.99%

Trading Fees

ABWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 117.00% 0.00% 343.00% 85.38%

ABWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABWCX Category Low Category High ABWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.69% 0.00% 8.31% 6.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABWCX Category Low Category High ABWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.61% -2.34% 19.41% 97.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Loewy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

8.76

8.8%

Daniel Loewy is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He oversees the research and product design of the firm’s multi-asset strategies, as well as their implementation. In addition, Loewy is Chief Investment Officer for Dynamic Asset Allocation, and is responsible for the development and investment decision-making for that service. He is also a member of the Real Asset Investment Policy Group and the Target Date Investment Oversight team. Loewy previously led the Wealth Management Group’s research on the major investment issues faced by our highest-net-worth clients, including asset allocation, alternative investments and tax management. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the equity research department, where he followed the aerospace and defense and capital goods sectors. Additionally, Loewy has served as an associate portfolio manager for our value equity services. He holds a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Alexander Barenboym

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Portfolio Manager—Dynamic Asset Allocation. Mr. Barenboym has been associated with the Manager in similar capacities since prior to 2009. Senior Vice President of the Adviser, with which he has been associated in a substantially similar capacity since prior to 2014

Defne Ozaltun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Defne Ozaltun is a Portfolio Analyst on the Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) team at AB. She joined MAS in 2013 as a rotational associate and worked across the MAS strategic research, dynamic allocation and quantitative research teams until 2015. During this time, Ozaltun was also part of the AB Associate Leadership Program. As a Portfolio Analyst, she currently focuses on market research and portfolio management for several multi-asset portfolios. Ozaltun holds a BA in economics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×